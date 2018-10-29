15 Last-Minute DIY Halloween Candy Ideas You Still Have Time To Make

We all know that Halloween is about candy, costumes, and more candy. And while you can easily stroll into a store and buy a bag of fun-sized treats, there’s something so special about DIY Halloween candy ideas. It’s an awesome way to experiment with tasty ingredients like caramel, chocolate, and pumpkin. Plus, if you make a batch of sweets from scratch, you’ll be sure to win major brownie points at your office Halloween party.

Making your own candy also gives you the chance to customize each treat. Personally, this is my favorite part about homemade recipes. There are countless opportunities to create a delicious concoction that makes your taste buds sing. For example, if you prefer dark chocolate, you can easily use it in place of milk chocolate. Or, if you eat a vegan diet, you can use dairy-free chocolate chips. It's the little things, my friends.

So, whether you’re attending a potluck or craving something sweet, I’ve got your back. This list of DIY Halloween recipes includes everything from homemade candy bars to colorful gumdrops. However, if you’re new to making treats, I’d recommend any bark recipe. All you need to do is melt, spread, and add your favorite toppings. That’s it.

Ready to indulge in the sweetness of Halloween? Here's a list of Halloween candy you can make at home.

1. Vegan Snickers Bars

Did you know that it's possible to make Snickers from scratch? It's all thanks to this amazing recipe by Minimalist Baker. As an added bonus, your vegan friends can enjoy it as well.

2. Homemade Butterfingers

These DIY Butterfingers are made with leftover candy corn. Yes, you read that right: candy corn. Check out the brilliant recipe by Something Swanky.

3. Easy Graham Cracker Toffee

With just five simple ingredients, you can whip up this delicious graham cracker toffee. It's the perfect option if you want an easy Halloween treat. Visit Two Peas & Their Pod for the tutorial.

4. Licorice Wands

These Harry Potter-inspired licorice wands are easy to make and super colorful. Better yet, you can be sure that witches, wizards, and muggles will adore them. Find the recipe at Pastry Affair.

5. Chocolate Frogs

For another classic Harry Potter treat, make these chocolate frogs. How magical, right? Click on over to Pastry Affair for the full tutorial.

6. Pumpkin Seed Bark

There's nothing more fitting than a chocolate bark recipe with pumpkin seeds. You can even add Halloween sprinkles or edible glitter for a festive touch. To make the recipe, visit Something Swanky.

7. Copycat Almond Joy Candy Bars

Almond Joy bars are another classic Halloween favorite. Luckily, Vegan In The Freezer figured out how to make a homemade version that's safe for vegans, too.

8. Creamy Pumpkin Fudge With Hazelnuts

Autumn wouldn't be complete without a generous dose of pumpkin. And with this simple by recipe by DIY Candy, you can enjoy it in the form of fudge. Yes, please.

9. Cake Batter Candy Cups

These cake batter candy cups are made with Funfetti cake mix and I am so here for it. You can even garnish them with black, orange, and purple sprinkles for a Halloween-inspired look. Visit Confessions of a Cookbook Queen for the recipe.

10. Candy Corn Bark

If you're a fan of candy corn, this recipe by Confessions of a Cookbook Queen will be right up your alley. All you need is five ingredients and about 20 minutes of prep work.

11. Peanut Butter Candy Corn Pretzel Bark

Want to take things up a notch? Add peanut butter and pretzels to the mix. Talk about an amazing combination of flavors. Find the recipe at Something Swanky.

12. Homemade Gumdrops

These DIY gumdrops by Bakerella are just too cute. They also call for food coloring and flavored extracts, so you can customize easily customize them to your heart's desire.

13. Healthy York Peppermint Patties

With ingredients like coconut butter and maple syrup, these peppermint patties by Chocolate Covered Katie are to die for. It also doesn't hurt that they're free of refined sugar, too.

14. Apple Cider Caramel

Nothing says "autumn" quite like apple cider and caramel. So, why not enjoy them together? Simply follow this recipe by Table for Two and learn how to make caramel candies from scratch.

15. Candy Jewel Pops

These candy jewel pops by Bakerella are easy to make and share. All you need to do is wrap each one with a piece of cellophane and tie it off with a ribbon.