15 Little Things To Keep At Your Desk To Stay Healthy During Flu Season

By Kyli Rodriguez-Cayro


When the clock strikes 12 on Oct. 31, carved pumpkins and Halloween candy are swapped out for string lights and hot cocoa overnight. While the winter months are cozy and cheerful for some people, the happy holidays also usher in the not-so-fun start of flu season. Staying healthy during flu season at work can be challenging — especially when your co-workers are getting sick left and right. Knowing how to protect yourself from the virus is key to keeping aches, chills, and other flu symptoms at bay.

“If a person with the flu sneezes, coughs, or even talks within six feet of you, you could be at risk of being infected. You can also get sick if you touch a surface that has been contaminated with the flu virus, and then touch your eyes, nose, or mouth,” Dr. Drew Sinatra, ND, a board-certified naturopathic physician at Healthy Directions, a company that offers expert natural health guidance and sells doctor-developed nutritional supplements, tells Bustle.

To avoid catching the flu, Dr. Sinatra explains personal hygiene is a must. “You want to make sure you wash your hands a lot, especially before eating or touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,” he says. Dr. Sinatra adds that keeping hand sanitizer nearby is also a good idea when you can't easily get to a sink. Moreover, adopting immune-boosting habits — such as making sure you get at least seven hours of sleep, taking zinc, and staying hydrated — can help stave off the influenza virus once you've gotten your flu shot. If you begin to experience flu-like symptoms yourself, it's best to stay home, if you have the option, to avoid infecting others.

There’s no telling how severe or widespread the virus will be at this point. However, getting into the habit now of taking steps to prevent exposure to the flu or cold viruses — especially at work— can help protect yourself later on into the wintery months when the height of flu season hits. Here are 15 items you can keep at your desk to stay on top of your health this flu season.

1. Lavender Hand Sanitizer

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Hand Sanitizer
$3.49
|
Target
Ditch classic hand sanitizer for a spritz-on option that smells good — and conquers germs. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day sanitizer is effective at removing bacteria, but contains aloe vera extract, as well as lavender and citrus essential oils, for an aromatherapeutic upgrade.

2. A Water Bottle

Brita Water Filter Bottle
$24.99
$19.94
|
Amazon
Water fountains can be grody, so bringing your own water bottle to work with you could help you avoid germs in the office. Brita's water bottle is 26 ounces, BPA-free, and filters contaminants and chlorine taste from tap water as you drink from it.

3. Warming Cough Drops

Smith Brothers Sore Throat Lozenges
$14.99
|
Amazon
These cough drops made by Smith Brothers are warming (and apple pie-flavored, yum!), which can help soothe a sore throat on a chilly winter day. With both flu season and cold season full swing, having throat lozenges on hand won't necessarily keep you from getting sick, but it could keep you from coughing and spreading germs.

4. Green Tea

Vahdam Mint Melody Green Tea
$9.99
|
Vahdam Teas
This loose-leaf mix of green tea, spearmint, and peppermint crafted by Vahdam Teas is sure to be relaxing and refreshing on wintery days. Studies have also suggested that properties of green tea can boost your immune system. Keep this tea in a drawer at work, along with a tea strainer, so you can make yourself a hot cup of tea whenever you'd like.

5. Disinfecting Wipes

CleanWell Botanical Antibacterial Disinfecting Wipes
$3.79
|
Amazon
Wiping down your workspace is just as important as using hand sanitizer and washing your hands regularly. CleanWell's wipes are plant-based, and targets both the cold and the flu viruses. 35 of these lemon-y fresh wipes will cost you under $4, which is a steal.

6. Zinc Supplements

50 mg Zinc Capsules
$12.99
|
The Vitamin Shoppe
Research has shown that zinc can help to keep your immune system healthy, so investing in a daily supplement you can keep at your desk may not be a bad idea. These zinc capsules formulated by The Vitamin Shoppe are 50 mg, and they come in 100 and 300 capsule options.

7. Soft Tissues

Kleenex Ultra Soft Tissues Eight-Pack
$13.99
$12.35
|
Amazon
For people with sensitive skin, soft tissues during the winter months is a must. When it seems your whole workplace is getting sick, having facial tissues can stop you and your co-workers from swapping germs. Kleenex Ultra Soft Tissues will keep your nose from getting sore as cold and flu season progresses.

8. Screen Cleaner

Screen Mom Screen Cleaning Kit
$21.95
$19.95
|
Amazon
Phone and laptop surfaces can get pretty grimy, so cleaning them regularly to avoid residue build-up is especially important during the height of flu season. Screen Mom's Screen Cleaning Kit is a bestseller Amazon with close to 4,000 reviews, and can be used on most major brand items, including Apple products.

9. A Bento Box

BentoHeaven Bento Box
$20.95
|
Amazon
Avoiding the communal kitchen supplies at your office is one way to avoid getting sick during flu season (sorry, potluck lovers). This Bento box designed by BentoHeaven is functional, BPA-free, microwave-safe, and includes utensils, making bringing your own food to work easier than ever.

10. An Antimicrobial Lipgloss

Kopari Lip Gloss
$13
|
Sephora
Kopari's cult favorite lip gloss contains lauric acid — a fatty acid found in coconut oil — which is both antibacterial and antimicrobial. So, not only will this gloss protect your lips from getting chapped on windy days, but it may help you stay a little healthier in the office.

11. Snacks That Are High In Fiber

Archer Farms Omega 3 Walnut Trail Mix
$7.49
|
Target
Want to strengthen your immune system? Research has discovered foods high in fiber — like whole grains, fruit, and nuts — can give it a boost. Consider keeping a couple trail mix snack packs in your desk at work during flu season that you can munch on throughout the day.

12. Cold Medicine

Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe Day and Night Caplets
$19.99
|
Amazon
In the midst of flu season, it never hurts to keep Tylenol at your desk if you notice your co-workers begin to exhibit flu-like symptoms, or if you begin to feel stuffy from a cold. (Though, it's best to go home if you can when you feel ill.) This two-pack of Tylenol Day and Night capsules will leave you enough medication to stock up both at home and work.

13. A Fleece Jacket

Patagonia Women's R2® Fleece Jacket
$169
|
Patagonia
Rather than hauling a heavy blanket around the office, snuggle up in a fuzzy jacket like this one designed by Patagonia. The jacket is designed with Patagonia's patented Polygiene® odor control fabric, which is antimicrobial — making it ideal for flu and cold season. Not only will it keep you cozy, but it will help shield you from germs.

14. An Essential Oil Rollerball

Aura Cacia Chill Pill Roll-On
$7.99
|
Aura Cacia
On dreary commutes in the midst of flu season, you may need a little jolt when you arrive at the office beyond your morning coffee. Aura Cacia's Chill Pill essential oil blend is crafted with notes of orange, basil, and peppermint, which is sure to wake you up and remind you of summer. Best of all, the invigorating and aromatic blend will work to clear your sinuses of any congestion.

15. A Desktop Humidifier

Fancii Cool Mist Personal Humidifier
$24.99
|
Amazon
Research suggests that higher humidity slows the spread of the flu virus, which means desktop humidifiers are essential if you're trying to stay on top of your health in the workplace. Fancii's tabletop humidifier is easy-to-use and smartly designed: All you have to do is connect a standard size water bottle (like most any you could find at a gas station, or grocery store) to the frame of the humidifier and set the timer. It's cordless, and requires batteries or a USB input to work, so you can move it around your desk as you please.

According to the CDC’s Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report, there's already been low activity of influenza-like illnesses recorded in the U.S. Flu season is just getting started, which means now is the time to get your flu shot and take the necessary measures to protect yourself from the virus — and avoid infecting others. Want to beat the flu in the workplace this winter? Try prioritizing your personal hygiene, and fill your desk with little things that can boost your health.

Sources Interviewed:

Dr. Drew Sinatra, N.D., a board-certified naturopathic physician at Healthy Directions