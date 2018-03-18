Okay, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Mercury is going into retrograde for the first time in 2018 in just a few short weeks: from Mar. 22 to Apr. 15. The good news? You at least have a good excuse for literally anything that goes wrong during that time - you can just blame the planets. And it's safe to say that something will go wrong, because March 2018's Mercury retrograde is definitely going to have some sort of impact on your life. Mercury goes into retrograde right after the spring equinox, and will be retrograding during the Blue Moon and April Fool's Day. What else can you do but embrace it? One of the best ways to do that is with an Instagram post, and of course, you'll need the perfect Mercury retrograde Instagram caption to go with it.

Maybe you want to post something to poke fun at Mercury retrograde, or just to make the situation a bit more amusing. Or maybe you want to lift the spirits of anyone who is feeling down because of this planetary shift. Whatever the case, there are a lot of great caption ideas that will perfectly capture your mood and get your point across. Use an Instagram post as your way to make the best of a less-than-great situation! Mercury retrograde doesn't have to be horrible — it could be a way to get a lot of likes. It's the little things in life, you know? Here are a few Mercury retrograde caption ideas that will help you get through this potentially turbulent time:

Don't promise when you're happy, don't reply when you're angry, and don't decide when you're sad. Giphy This should be your motto during Mercury retrograde! Since Mercury rules communication, retrograde is a time when you should be thinking thoroughly before you act or speak.

Don't talk to me. Mercury is in retrograde. Simple, straightforward, captures the mood you'll probably be in for the entirety of retrograde.

Can't tell if Mercury is in retrograde or I don't have my stuff together. If you're looking to inject a little humor into the situation, go for this caption.

Do not fear Mercury retrograde. Reflect. Reconnect. Renew. Or maybe you want to be a little bit more inspiring. Look at retrograde as a positive instead of a negative - a time to look back on the past and learn from it.

Remember, backwards movement is only an illusion. Mercury retrograde refers to the moment when the planet Mercury rotates the Earth so quickly that it appears to be going backwards — it isn't, obviously, but it looks that way. This caption is a nice reminder that while retrograde might make things seem bad, they aren't really as horrible as you'd imagine. It's all about perspective!

I'm sorry for the things I said when Mercury was in retrograde. Giphy If you tend to get a little, uh, snappy during Mercury retrograde, you'll probably want to use this caption idea as a disclaimer.

"Mercury retrograde doesn't create the 'stuff,' it just makes a bit of a mess of it." — Jodi Livon This can be a not-so-subtle comment towards the people who blame literally everything on retrograde.

Reset, realign, restart. This is another reminder of the positive spin you can put on retrograde: it can be a time to reset life.

After today, I've gone into hiding. See you on April 16th. Or maybe you just don't want to deal with retrograde at all. Fair enough! Use this caption as a heads up.

The world isn't ending. Mercury is just retrograding. Giphy This is a good caption to use to alert everyone who isn't aware that retrograde is happening.

Namastay in bed... This is probably how retrograde is going to make you feel, to be honest.

Mercury made me do it. Hey, we won't judge you for using this time as an excuse for pretty much everything!

I accept fully whatever is coming at me with grace, love, and compassion. Again, if you want to be more positive, this is a great caption idea. It's good for any time of the year, but especially when retrograde is happening.

Hey Mercury, it's me. Can you not right now? Giphy Yeah... this pretty much explains it all.