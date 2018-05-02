This year, Mother's Day falls only a few days before one of the biggest events of 2018: the royal wedding, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially get married. That means that if your mom, or any moms in your life, are obsessed with the royal family and everything that has to do with them, you need to take advantage of the timing and buy them a royal wedding-inspired Mother's Day gift. It's too good! You can't let this opportunity slip away.

It's probably not too surprising that there is a ton of royal wedding merchandise out there. After all, this is something that everyone has been non-stop talking about for months — of course, lots of different brands are going to capitalize on the very rare occasion and create products that no one really needs, but everyone wants. Sure, some of the royal wedding items out there might be skew towards novelty, but honestly, they're all really fun. This isn't something that happens every day, so it's kind of cool to get invested in it.

Whether you want to get your mom something she'll get a lot of use out of, or you just want to get her something she'll appreciate because of her love for the royal family, the below list of gift ideas has something for everyone. (You can even get her Prince Harry merch specifically if she has a crush on him.) And, of course, you can buy these for any mom in your life, whether it's your best friend who just had a baby, or your own mother. Either way, if she's really into the royal wedding, she'll love these 15 gift ideas.

1 Royal Coloring Book Amazon Harry and Meghan: A Love Story Coloring Book, $9.99, Amazon A coloring book makes a cute, small gift if you don't want to spend a lot, and this one is both silly and sweet if you know your mom is a big fan of the royal wedding.

2 I Want To Be Meghan Mug I Want One Of Those I Want To Be Meghan Mug, $11.27, I Want One Of Those Buying a Mother's Day gift for someone who has a huge crush on Prince Harry? This mug definitely makes a statement

3 Strongbow Royal Rosé Tea Kit Strongbow Strongbow Royal Rose Tea Kit, $100, Strongbow It wouldn't be a royal wedding without some tea — but who says you have to keep things PG? This Strongbow royal tea kit includes Strongbow's Rosé Cider. You can make the whole experience even fancier with this tea cup. It's the ideal wedding-viewing drink.

4 Royal Wedding Tea Towel Amazon Royal Wedding Tea Towel, $24.99, Amazon I'll be honest with you: I don't know the exact purpose of a tea towel this pretty. But if you think it's something the mom in your life will love, then it makes it great gift. She can use it for tea (?) or just keep it around the kitchen.

5 Royal Wedding 2018 T-Shirt Amazon Royal Wedding 2018 T-shirt, $21.99, Amazon If the mom you're buying a gift for is a huge fan of the royal family, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in particular, she'll really appreciate this adorable t-shirt.

6 Royal Wedding Bingo Etsy Royal Wedding Bingo, $5, Etsy If you're buying a Mother's Day gift for someone who is definitely going to be tuning into the royal wedding, get them this bingo set. It's an inexpensive idea that you can print out yourself, and it makes for a more interactive way to watch the ceremony.

7 LIFE Royal Weddings Book Amazon LIFE Royal Weddings Book, $9.28, Amazon This is a pretty cool piece of memorabilia to have, especially since it makes for some interesting reading material. It's a cute gift idea that won't cost you too much.

8 Royal Wedding Canvas Bag Etsy Royal Wedding Canvas Bag, $30, Etsy Canvas bags are always great to have, because they can be used for so many different things. And a cute canvas bag based on the royal wedding? That's something any fan will want to have.

9 Royal Wedding Playing Cards Harrod's Royal Wedding Playing Cards, $7.06, Harrod's This set of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle playing cards is silly, adorable, and kind of amazing.

10 Harney & Sons Royal Wedding Tea Amazon Harney & Sons Royal Wedding Tea, $19.99, Amazon The mom in your life cannot be expected to sit through the royal wedding without a cup of royal tea. This one will taste good and look awesome as a decoration.

11 It Should Have Been Me Sweatshirt Not On The High Street It Should Have Been Me Jumper, £27, Not On The High Street This jumper is the perfect gift idea for the mom in your life who is obsessed with Prince Harry. Honestly, who isn't?

12 Royal Wedding Biscuit Tin Biscuiteers Royal Wedding Biscuit Tin, £45, Biscuiteers If you know your mom is going to be watching the royal wedding, get her these adorable biscuits to munch on during the event. They're almost too cute to eat.

13 Royal Wedding Ornament Historic Royal Palaces Royal Wedding Ornament, £17.99, Historic Royal Palaces An ornament can make a great gift idea if you're not sure what to buy someone. This one is like a souvenir of the royal wedding as well.

14 Tea Set William Edwards Home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tea Set, £100, William Edwards Home If you want to splurge on a big gift, get this Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tea set. It's everything your mom will need to make herself feel like she's attending the wedding in real life.