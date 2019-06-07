In May, Netflix debuted a movie with such epic twists and turns that it's almost impossible to describe it without giving something away. It's called The Perfection, and you may have heard of it already from the rumors of it making people physically sick. If you've already seen it, regardless of whether you felt ill or simply delighted by the "wtf" moments, you may want to check out more movies that come close to its gross greatness. These 15 movies like The Perfection are streaming now, so you don't have to jump through any hoops to watch them.

The thing about finding a movie like The Perfection, though, is that the Netflix thriller has so many different pieces that all fit together to create a beautifully deranged revenge tale. With so many layers, though, it's not all that easily categorize. Star Allison Williams even called it, "really a female-driven revenge comedy," in a promo for the Netflix film.

So, each of the movies on this list include an aspect or two of the complex, genre mash-up movie, whether that be a fierce competition, a story that plays with audiences' perceptions, a lustful romance, or a possible epidemic ravaging a nation. You may not be able to find all of that in one movie that's not The Perfection, but these films at least come close.

1. 'Black Swan' FoxSearchlight on YouTube When the trailer for The Perfection first came out, it was being compared to Black Swan. The movies aren't all that alike, but at certain points Charlotte and Lizzie's relationship does resemble the competitive/steamy relationship between Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis's characters in Black Swan. Stream it on Cinemax.

2. 'Acrimony' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Taraji P. Henson stars in this psychological thriller about a woman who seeks revenge against her ex-husband. The movie is split into five different sections, which resembles the way The Perfection intertwines different perspectives and stories into one tale. Stream it on Hulu.

3. 'The Invasion' Warner Bros./ YouTube If the mysterious epidemic storyline of The Perfection piqued your interest, you'll love this sci-fi thriller that's all about an alien-borne epidemic. It also features a brave female lead (Nicole Kidman) facing the looming threat head-on. Stream it on HBO Go.

4. 'The Box' Radar Online/YouTube If parts, or all, of The Perfection reminded you of The Twilight Zone, then you'll enjoy The Box because it's based on an episode of that show, per E! In this Cameron Diaz film, a couple is given a box that comes with a psychological test. Stream it on Netflix.

5. 'Copycat' Warner Bros./YouTube Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter, and Dermot Mulroney star in this thriller about a team of detectives and a professor searching for a serial killer. They soon discover that the killer might be someone from Weaver's character's life, and it gets more personal from there. Stream it on Netflix.

6. 'Tully' Focus Features on YouTube This one might seem like an odd choice, but if you watch it, you'll get why it's similar to The Perfection. That's really all you need to know about the Charlize Theron dark comedy to give it a watch. Do not read any more about it until you do. Stream it on HBO Go.

7. 'Premonition' Hyde Park/YouTube If the timeline of The Perfection makes your head spin, Premonition will make you even dizzier. Several time jumps occur within one week as a woman (Sandra Bullock) tries to prevent a tragedy from striking. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

8. 'The Stepford Wives' Paramount Pictures/YouTube The pressure to feel perfect? An evil scheme to manipulate women to be more subservient? The Perfection and The Stepford Wives go together like cellos and violins. Stream it on HBO Go.

9. 'The Butterfly Effect' New Line Cinema/YouTube When the victim of childhood trauma travels back to the past to improve his future, he realizes that he has to avoid all unintended consequences that come from the hypothetical "butterfly effect." Stream it on Netflix.

10. 'Fatal Attraction' Paramount Pictures/YouTube If you like The Perfection's combination of sexual chemistry and deadly obsession, you'll love the classic Fatal Attraction. Its steamy elevator scene definitely rivals The Perfection's concert. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

11. 'Enemy' Entertainment One/YouTube Jake Gyllenhaal plays a professor who discovers that he has a doppelgänger after seeing a photo of him. The two men use their physical similarities to escape their own lives and wreak havoc in each other's. Stream it on Netflix.

12. 'Double Jeopardy' Paramount Pictures/YouTube When Libby (Ashley Judd) is wrongfully convicted of murder, it's up to her to prove her innocence. The Perfection fans will love watching the 1999 film's twists and turns unfold. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

13. 'Room' A24 on YouTube The dynamic between Old Nick (Sean Bridgers) and his captives will definitely remind you of the big twist towards the end of The Perfection. This drama, which earned Brie Larson her Oscar, will definitely make you emotional. Stream it on Netflix.

14. 'Shutter Island' Paramount Pictures/YouTube The 2010 psychological thriller was such a big hit when it came out that you've probably already had its big twisty ending spoiled for you if you haven't seen it already. That doesn't mean it's not still a great watch. Stream it on Amazon Prime.