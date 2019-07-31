Trying to figure out in-between weather styles is hard. But with the help of transitional weather mule slippers, you at least will have your foot game down. We all know the scenario well. Once summer comes winding down to a close, there are a few weeks where the seasons battle it out. The mornings are brisk and call for cuddly sweaters, and by lunchtime you're red in the face and sweating up a storm as the summer sun comes out. When you have conditions like that, choosing what to wear is a calculus problem.

You have to rely on layers and you begin to formulate outfits that would look appropriate during both seasons. The same logic applies to shoes. If it's too cold for flip flops but too warm for boots, where do you turn? Enter the mule. This chameleon-like shoe can easily straddle both seasons, and it helps balance out an outfit that is struggling to commit to a period. And the great thing about mules is that they come in all shapes and forms. You can have heeled mules, open toe mules, bootie mules — you get the idea.

Below are some chic mule slippers that will help you exit summer and walk into fall gracefully.

Flat Mesh Mules

If the weather gets nippy, it would look out of place stepping out in strappy mules. This pair from Zara (offered in sizes 5 to 11) has you covered both ways: the mesh paneling gives you a covered up effect, but the thin material is also breathable for those unexpected sweatier days.

Architectural Mules

Add an architectural element to your outfit with these pointed toe and heel blocked mules (offered in sizes 6 to 9.5.) They look great with a wispy maxi dress or paired with cigarette pants and a blazer.

Ballet Flat Mules

Give your ballet flats a twist with sheer jelly straps and a backless design. Offered in sizes 4 to 11.

Leopard Mules

Take the trend of the leopard print skirt into fall with these leopard block heeled mules. Offered in wide sizes 6 to 11.

V-Cut Loafers

Wear the v-cut loafers into fall that all the influencers have been rocking all season long with the help of these kitten heel mules (offered in sizes 5 to 8.) They add a vintage touch to fall sweaters and summer mini dresses alike.

Jeweled Loafers

Glitz and glamour has no season, as these jewel-encrusted loafers prove. Available in sizes 5 to 9.

Leather Heeled Mules

Bring back the '90s with these square toed, white leather mules (offered in sizes 5 to 11.) The shoes have a soft tanned leather upper that was made using sustainable methods approved by the Leather Working Group. Renewable energy and technology was used to reduce water use. The mule also rocks a wide wooden heel, making it perfect for summer and fall looks alike.

Woven Heeled Mule

The woven texture of the shoe (offered in sizes 6 to 10) gives off major beach vibes that call for sunhats and sheer dresses. But the beige neutral color can just as easily work with fall outfits. If you're not a fan of heels, Vici Collection also has a similar flat mule for $24.

Quirky Heeled Mules

Cult Gaia (offered in sizes 5 to 12) is a celeb-approved brand where A-listers like Bella Hadid and Beyonce wear its purses and shoes. Cult Gaia has a fun selection of mules right now, but this spice-colored one is a standout. This crocodile embossed leather mule has a heel made of stacked gold coated rocks, making for a memorable outfit.

Patterned Slip-On Mules

The jacquard-weave fabric on these mules (offered in sizes 7 to 12) carries autumn-themed hues, but the print can also offer a great opportunity to clash summer prints. Plus the hardware chain across the top of the mule gives it a luxurious touch.

Croc Mules

This croc mule with circle buckle detailing (available in wide sizes 6 to 11 ) will flawlessly take you into fall with its classic texture. It also comes in a nude shade.

Velvet Mules

Birdies (offered in sizes 5 to 12) is a Meghan Markle-approved brand, and these velvet mules would be a great addition to any transitional closet. The mustard color works both for summer and fall, and the huge pom pom gives the mule a touch of interest.

Stripe Knit Mule

A little bit of stripes never hurt anybody. These sandals (offered in sizes 6 to 11) come in two colorways: red and black, and white and black. The striped mules give a summer outfit a nautical touch, but the woven texture also gives off a cozy, sweater-like effect.

'90s Mule

Channel all the It Girls in the '90s with this thick-banned, block-heeled mule (offered in sizes 6 to 10.) This particular one comes in three shades: black, periwinkle, and beige.

Tasseled Mule

Attention all people who don't want to ruin their feet in shoes: The Vionic shoe brand (offered in sizes 5 to 10) makes orthotic shoes that are actually nice to look at. These patent leather mules are a case in point. The pointed toe and dignified tassels are a timeless look for any outfit, but the insoles have biomechanical technology that cradles your feet and support your arches.

Get ahead of your transitional weather woes with the help of these stylish mules.