It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Beyoncé's epic Coachella performance, which left everyone watching the livestream wishing they were in Indio, California witnessing the pure magic of it live. She knows that her fans would watch the performance hundreds of times if they could, so Beyoncé has gifted us Homecoming, a Netflix documentary about the incredible amount of work, sweat, and inspiration that led to what might be the most iconic Coachella performance of all-time. Of course, watching Homecoming, which is streaming now, will probably put you in the mood to watch some more incredible music being made. Fortunately, there are plenty of other amazing music documentaries streaming on Netflix right now.

If you enjoy looking into aspects of music icons' lives that fans don't get to see otherwise, try Lady Gaga's doc Gaga: Five Feet Two, where she reveals a never-before-seen glimpse of her day-to-day life, sharing intimate, vulnerable moments, or the critically acclaimed What Happened To Nina Simone?, a doc that looks at the late soul icon's complex life story.

Do you want more concert footage than backstage revelations? In that case, you may want to check out Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour doc, which, much like Beyoncé's Homecoming, focuses on a specific performance and the details that made it so special.

So once you've watched Beyoncé turn Coachella into Beychella a few times, turn to one or more of these:

1. 'Amy' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Amy Winehouse's death was a huge loss for the music industry. This doc looks into the beginnings of the English soulful singer's career and how substance abuse cut that promising career short.

2. 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' Netflix on YouTube Throughout her years in the spotlight, Lady Gaga has been open about many aspects of her life. But this doc enlightened fans about even more, including her struggles with chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia.

3. 'How The Beatles Changed the World' prismfilms1 on YouTube The Beatles have influenced countless bands and artists. This doc looks into how the band achieved that and features rare archived footage.

4. 'Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child' Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child (Trailer) on YouTube This doc uses recorded interviews and Hendrix's own writing to tell his story, giving a glimpse at the life of the rock pioneer who passed at the young age of 27.

5. 'Avicii: True Stories' Avicii on YouTube This documentary delves into the late DJ's life, featuring interviews with artists like David Guetta, Chris Martin, Tiesto, and more.

6. 'Miss Sharon Jones' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Before her death, soul icon Sharon Jones appeared in a documentary that looks at how she continued to perform while battling cancer.

7. '20 Feet From Stardom' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This Academy Award-winning doc shows what it's like to be a backup singer for some of the biggest artists of all time, following the careers and post-career lives of Darlene Love, Judith Hill, and Merry Clayton, among others.

8. 'Bad Rap' Movieclips Indie on YouTube If you loved Awkwafina in Hollywood flicks like Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians and want to know more about her rap beginnings, this is the perfect doc to watch. It follows four Asian rappers, including Awkwafina, as they try to carve a name for themselves within the genre.

9. 'George Harrison: Living In The Material World' LionsgateFilmsUK on YouTube This doc was directed by Martin Scorcese, telling the story of the late Beatle's beginnings, using rare footage and interviews with friends and family.

10. 'Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster' MetallicaTV on YouTube This Metallica doc gives fans a glimpse at the band's behind-the-scenes drama, as they grapple with bassist Jason Newsted quitting the band, receiving the help of a group therapist who teaches them how to understand each other better and overcome their obstacles

11. 'Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour' COVERS on YouTube This doc is a concert special in the traditional sense, only showing Swift's performance in Arlington, Texas. Fans who didn't get to see her on that tour can experience the details and hard work that Swift put into the tour and her gratitude towards Swifties.

12. 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' NinaSimoneVEVO on YouTube Nina Simone experienced plenty of hardships in her career, including racism and abusive relationships. This doc celebrates her life and resilience.

13. 'Quincy' Netflix on YouTube If you read his viral Vulture interview where he spilled a lot of industry tea, you know Quincy Jones is a deeply fascinating artist. This documentary, co-directed by his daughter Rashida Jones, gets just as up close and personal with the 27-time Grammy winner.

14. 'SHOT! The Psycho Spiritual Mantra of Rock' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube For those who want to learn more about the extensive history of rock 'n' roll, this is the best doc to start with. The film, made by renowned rock 'n' roll photographer Mick Rock, looks at how London and NYC's music scene shaped the genre.