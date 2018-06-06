I don't know about you, but every time I hang out with my best friend, it feels like a holiday. It's a celebratory occasion when you and your bestie unite forces! But according to the national holiday calendars, the official time to observe any best friend-dedicated holiday is National Best Friends Day on June 8. And so, since it's just around the corner, it's time to prepare exactly how you plan to celebrate. And what better way to honor the precious friendships you have in your life than with some good ol' punny National Best Friends Day Instagram captions?

Well, I mean, yes, of course you should also hang out with your best friend and remind them how much you care about them and all that other lovely stuff. But you should also keep up appearances on social media. You know you're going to post an epic bestie montage, so make sure that you have a great caption to go along with the photo, so you can bring the likes in.

Here, I've put together a list of my all-time favorite friendship puns. Warning: they're so cheesy it's painful. But that's exactly what's going to bring a smile to your friend's faces. These puns range from clever to cringeworthy but they all make ace Instagram captions. And that's important, because we all know that a great picture without a well thought-out caption doesn't get the same amount of love as a great picture with a punny caption. The people love puns, so give them what they want! Here are some of the best/worst friendship puns on the internet.

"Occasionally, a true friend gives his paw not his hand..."

"TRUE FRIENDSHIP: Walking into a persons house and your wifi connects automatically."

"Friends wave red flags when you have a bad idea. Real friends pick up a camera."

"Orange you glad we're besties?"

"Lettuce never stop being friends."

"A true friend thinks you're a good egg even though you're slightly cracked."

"Now that I'm older, I realize that my imaginary friend was really nothing more than an imaginary acquaintance."

"You're my berry favorite."

"You had me at Merlot."

"You've goat a friend in me!"

"My friends and love to go out and eat together, I guess you could say we're tastebuds."

"Best friends plant seeds of knowledge without you even noticing."

"How did two oceans or seas become friends? Because they kept waving at each other."

"Sweet friends you never forget, they'll bee in your life forever."

"A friend is like a book: you don't need to read all of them, just pick the best one."