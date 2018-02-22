Are You In Love With Your Best Friend? Here's How To Know For Sure

Growing close enough to a person that they become one of your best friends requires a certain level of vulnerability. When you open yourself up to someone, you're already walking a fine line between loving them, and falling in love with them. But how do you know if you're truly in love with your best friend? What if you take a calculated risk, but end up ruining your friendship instead? This is a concern I once had myself.

My friendship with Mike began innocently: we were both creatives, struggling to adapt to a community that we felt stifled our innovative voices. We were extremely similar in our way of thinking, finishing both each other's sentences and internal dialogues. When I became aware of my attraction to him, I was conflicted about whether or not to confront him with my feelings: what if I was wrong? Not only had he just ended a long-distance, open relationship, but I was also terrified at the possibility of losing him as a friend.

Questioning your feelings for a best friend is completely OK, according psychologist and relationships expert Dr. Gary Brown. "You absolutely have to ask yourself if you want a romantic relationship," Dr. Brown says. "And if you're willing to potentially lose your friendship with them if it doesn’t work out."

If you find yourself in a similar situation, in order to be sure of your feelings, ask yourself the following six questions.

1 What Type Of Relationship Would You Have With Them? weedezign / Fotolia Based on your knowledge of your best friend's life, consider the type of relationship they would like to engage in right now. Did they just go through a breakup and need a rebound? Are they dating multiple people and playing the field? Have they mentioned wanting to start something more serious? Consider whether or not their expectations of the future properly match yours.

2 Are You Sure You Don't Just Want Something You Can't Have? Antonioguillem / Fotolia You know what they say: the grass is always greener. Before approaching the subject, make sure that you are truly in love with them, and not in love with the idea of them. Sometimes deeming someone as "off limits" only makes the prospective of the more exciting and desirable — but it's important to put it in perspective. "I don’t think you should necessarily assume that you and your best friend could not be in a romantic relationship," Dr. Brown says. "It isn’t necessarily forbidden."

3 Is Your Attraction Just Physical, Or Is It Also Emotional? Andrew Zaeh / Bustle OK, so maybe you're feeling a sexual spark between you and your best friend, but are you attracted to them on a psychological level as well? Make sure that you aren't acting on a chemical reaction, but instead, feelings on a more intimate, personality-based level.

4 Do You Trust Them? oneinchpunch / Fotolia With best friendship often comes great responsibility and a lot of history. Are you sure you can trust this persona? Have they ever done anything in the past to break your trust or make you question their loyalty? These are important things to consider before taking your relationship one step further, but don't be too hard on your friendship. "Even in the very best of relationships — friendship or romantic — typically nobody can ever really trust anybody with all aspects of their life," Dr. Brown says.

5 How Will This Affect Your Friendship? Antonioguillem / Fotolia Is your friendship with this person strong enough to survive the shock of potential rejection? Ask if sharing this knowledge is something the two of you could recover from, if hypothetically, they do not feel the same way. "If the feelings are mutual, the two of you should absolutely talk about the benefits versus the potential downside in terms of what it would mean to transition into a romantic relationship," Dr. Brown says.