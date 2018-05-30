With summer reading in full swing, now's the perfect time to shake up your reading routine. Or maybe you've even let your reading habit slide a little over the year (It happens to all of us!) and you're looking for some fun ways to encourage yourself to pick it up again over the summer.

One of my favorite things about summer is that it gives me a chance to rearrange my life a little. The season always brings with it new opportunities and fresh energy. With the days longer, summer always makes me feel like I have more space to do things for me.

Which, of course, means that it's the perfect season to amp up my reading. There are tons of simple things you can do to add a little spark to your routine. No matter what your plans are this summer, you can make sure that your reading game is top-notch.

So, as summer begins, start thinking about how you want to make your summer reading extra special. It's easier than you think! Here are some ideas for how to add a little zest into your summer reading. With a book (or ten) in hand this is sure to be the best summer ever.

1 Designate a bar or cafe your summer reading spot. Giphy Sure, you could just stay home to read, but why not treat yourself to an outing instead? This summer, designate a specific bar or cafe your go-to reading spot, and make it a routine. Order a fun drink and settle into a good book for a fun afternoon!

2 Participate in a summer reading program. Giphy Summer reading programs were a staple of my childhood. But the good news is that they're not always limited to kids. A lot of libraries have summer book clubs and rewards programs geared towards adults to keep you turning those pages this summer. Check your local library to see if they're offering a program for you. And no matter where you are, you can always try to complete the Goodreads Ultimate Summer Reading Challenge.

3 Assign a different genre to every week of the summer. Giphy Keep yourself from getting stuck in one genre. Open up your planner or calendar app and assign a different genre to each week of the summer to keep yourself on your toes.

4 Sign up for a book subscription box. Giphy I know, during the rest of the year, it can be hard to keep up with reading. Which means that summer is the perfect time to try out a book subscription box. Discover new reads and get some sweet swag!

5 Read a book with your BFF. Giphy Make your own mini book club with your BFF! You talk to each other all day every day, so it will be super easy and fun to add a little book chat into the mix.

6 Invest in some cool accessories for poolside reading. Giphy How about a floating book caddy, or even a fun float? With the right bookish pool accessories, you can spend all day in the water with a good read.

7 Plan a quick getaway, and find a book to match it. Giphy Summer's the best time for a quick vacay, and I love reading books that go along with my travel plans. Find a book that you can pair with a day trip or weekend getaway. For instance, you could plan a trip to the Hamptons while you read Rules of Summer by Joanna Philbin.

8 Make yourself a summer reading chart to keep track of your reads. Giphy Listen, I never outgrew stickers. Summer reading charts are a big thing for kids, but who says adults can't join in the fun? Set a goal for books to read, craft yourself a cute chart, and give yourself a sticker every time you finish a read. (Pinterest has some great templates!) By the end of the summer, you'll have a cute memento to show off or even post to Instagram.

9 Plan a weekly trip to the library or bookstore. Giphy During the summer, you have way more freedom with your schedule. Make a weekly trip to the library or bookstore part of your routine, and you'll be sure to always have a fresh read on hand. You could even make it a standing date with your significant other or BFF.

10 Pick a random book from your TBR list. Giphy If you're like me, you've got a TBR list that's hundreds of books long. Instead of reading the most recent book you've put on it, use a random number generator to decide which book to read next. You'll finally get to that book you put on your list ages ago!

11 Concoct summer drink recipes to go along with the books you're reading. Giphy Ahh, there's nothing like a cold drink and a book in your hand. In the style of Tequila Mockingbird, use the book you're reading to inspire your own drink recipes, whether it's a custom cocktail or a super fancy lemonade.

12 Find a book that matches your swimsuit. Giphy They say don't judge a book by its cover, but screw that! Use your swimsuit as inspiration to find a new read, that maybe you wouldn't have picked up otherwise. (Plus, it will look hella cute on Instagram.)

13 Plot out an imaginary road trip to go on through reading. Giphy Take out a map and pick some destinations you've always wanted to go to. Then, find some books to match each place! Read them in order, or mix them up as you like.

14 Read a classic you never got to in high school. Giphy Back in the day, I dreaded my summer reading assignment for school. But now I yearn for the time to dive into a classic. Pick something from the literary canon you missed and dive in.