If we've all learned one thing from Season 8 of Game of Thrones, it's that the Stark ladies of Winterfell are absolutely not messing around. Arya has been the high point of an otherwise contentious season thanks to her impressive battle skills and determination to do, well, whatever she wants to do. Meanwhile, her older sister, Sansa, has been just as interesting and dynamic. It's hard to think of anyone viewers would rather have rule the Seven Kingdoms than one of these two, which is pretty amazing considering where their characters started out — especially when it comes to Sansa getting the Iron Throne.

Sansa has definitely had one of the best character arcs on the show. We watched her start out in Winterfell as a young girl with dreams of being a princess and then a queen, living in a castle in the Southern part of the world alongside her prince. But, as any viewer knows, those dreams of Sansa's were quickly shattered by reality (and Joffrey), and she went on to have an incredibly tough time growing up... actually, those words don't begin to cover the torture and abuse she suffered at the hands of many men throughout the show.

Sansa has emerged stronger, bolder, and more resilient than ever before, something that is apparent in pretty much everything she says. Sansa picks her words carefully and she can have a biting tongue, cutting to the chase whenever necessary. She's also known for having some of the best comebacks during the entire show (she even got sarcastic with Joffrey when he was at his worst!) and she has a truly epic dry sense of humor.

Basically, all of Sansa's quotes are loaded with meaning, and there's something to really relate to in everything she says, even if it seems completely unlike anything any of us have ever gone through. Here are some of Sansa's best quotes that prove she's fit to rule Westeros:

1. "I am Sansa Stark of Winterfell. This is my home, and you can't frighten me." Giphy This is a defining moment for Sansa, when she chooses to show she's not afraid even in dire circumstances.

2. “Oh, wait. I just realized I don't care." Sansa said this back in the beginning of Game of Thrones, when she was being unnecessarily obnoxious, but it remains one of her greatest quotes ever.

3. “I’m sure cutting off heads is very satisfying, but that’s not the way you get people to work together.” She has a point, though!

4. “I’m a slow learner, it’s true. But I learn.” Who could forget the epic moment Sansa says this to Littlefinger? We were all so proud of her!

5. “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.” Giphy This is truly a perfect Sansa quote that shows just how important her family is to her.

7. "The worst ones always live." Sansa said this about Joffrey, of course, and she's right! She's always right.

8. "I don't want someone brave and gentle and strong. I want him." Okay, maybe an unfortunate choice of words here, but who hasn't been there at some point?

9. "No one can protect me. No one can protect anyone." Sansa always knew she would have to be the one who protected herself - and she did everything she could to do exactly that.

10. "This isn't a strange place, this is my home. It's the people who are strange." Giphy Even in the face of Ramsay Bolton, Sansa showed how brave she always was with statements like this.

11. "I used to think you were the cleverest man alive." Sansa knows how to cut straight to the point with little insults like these.

12. "Did you bend the knee to save the North, or because you love her?" She's never afraid to be totally honest to whoever she's speaking to.

13. "Sometimes when I'm trying to understand a person's motives, I play a little game. I assume the worst." The epic moment Sansa quoted Littlefinger's words back at him will go down in TV history.

14. "You're going to die tomorrow, Lord Bolton. Sleep well." Giphy And he did. Thankfully.