Of all the holidays that we share on Instagram, the Fourth of July is my favorite. Why? Because I never get tired of Stories, Boomerangs, and still shots of fireworks in all their colorful and sparkling glory that everyone is posting on Instagram. If you feel the same way, and need to find a new Katy Perry's "Firework" type caption, you'll want to check out some of the song lyrics for Fourth of July Instagram captions that I've pooled together. Because "baby you're a firework" is not all that clever when you are quite literally, referring to a firework. It's a great song, but we can do better! We don't need to use the same captions each year!

So to shake things up, I've made a list of some American holiday-friendly song lyrics that aren't as on the nose. Whether you're looking for something funny, inspiring, evocative, or nostalgic, you'll find it in my handy dandy little Instagram caption list.

And now that IGTV is here, Instagram's long-format video platform, you can share the entire fireworks display with all of your followers. For an epic post like that, you'll need an epic caption. Here are some my favorites. And course, if you want to use your post as an opportunity to connect with new friends, don't forget to use a hashtag! #july4th #independenceday #happyfourth

"It was the fourth of July / You and I were / you and I were fire, fire fireworks / that went off too soon." — Fall Out Boy, "Fourth of July"

"Cause I heard it in the wind / And I saw it in the sky / And I thought it was the end / And I thought it was the fourth of July." — Soundgarden, "4th of July"

"Sandy the fireworks are hailin' over little Eden tonight / Forcin' a light into all those stony faces left stranded on this fourth of July / Down in town the circuit's full of switchblade lovers so fast, so shiny, so sharp." — Bruce Springsteen, "4th of July"

I got my hands up / They're playin' my song / You know I'm gonna be okay / Yeah, it's a party in the USA." — Miley Cyrus, "Party in the USA"

"Well, she lit up the sky that fourth of July / By the time that the firemen come / They just put out the flames / And took down some names / And send me to the county home." — Martina McBride, "Independence Day

"Coloured lights can hypnotize / Sparkle someone else's eyes / Now woman, I said get away / American woman, listen what I say." — Lenny Kravitz, "American Woman"

"Yeah, I should've looked up in the sky at first / Now I can see it in her eyes, fireworks" — Drake, "Fireworks"

"Tell me I'm your National Anthem (Ooh yeah baby bow down, makin' me so wild now) / Tell me I'm your National Anthem / (Sugar sugar, how now, take your body downtown) / Red, white, blue's in the skies, summer's in the air and baby, heaven's in your eyes / I'm your National Anthem." — Lana Del Ray, "National Anthem"

"No matter what the people say / I know that we'll never break' / Cause our love was made, made in the USA / Made in the USA, yeah." — Demi Lovato, "Born in the USA"

"My youth is the foundation of me / Oh, I'm proud to be American." — Khalid, "American Teen"

"Well, I'm so glad I'm livin' in the U.S.A./ Yes. I'm so glad I'm livin' in the U.S.A. / Anything you want, we got right here in the U.S.A." — Chuck Berry, "Back in the USA"

"Oh but ain't that America, for you and me/ Ain't that America, we're something to see baby / Ain't that America, home of the free, yeah / Little pink houses, for you and me, oh baby for you and me." — John Mellencamp, "Pink Houses"

"Tryin' to celebrate my Independence Day, Will Smith." — J. Cole, "All I Want Is You"

"It was twilight on the Fourth of July / Sparkling colors were / Strewn across the sky." — Mariah Carey, "Fourth of July"

"Be young, be dope, be proud / Like an American." — Lana Del Ray, "American"

Additional reporting by Syeda Khaula Saad.

This article was originally published on July 1, 2018 and was updated on July 3, 2019.