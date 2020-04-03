15 Spring Coats For When The Weather Is Totally Unpredictable

Spring is here. But just because the sun is shining brighter and the temperature rising higher, doesn’t mean that you’re totally ready for bikini weather. Sure you’ve begun to pack away some of your heavier layers into storage, temporarily parting ways with your heavy puffer coats and chunky knits, but if there's still a chill in the air, you'll still need light Spring jackets. With unpredictable temps, cool nights, and a breeze that is just a tad too strong for your tank top and shorts, Spring is still the transitional season that requires outerwear on the near-regular.

But what kind of outerwear, you ask? Well, Spring is the perfect excuse to invest in some of the classics. The best of the best when it comes to seasonal outerwear can be easily found in the below five categories: the trench coat, leather jacket, blazer, tweed jacket, and denim trucker. And they're all surprisingly versatile. You can dress your outerwear looks up or down, styling the same spring coat or jacket with everything from a cocktail dress to boyfriend jeans to your favorite activewear set.

Ahead, find the best Spring coats to wear all season long, and exactly what to shop for every wallet size.

The Trench Coat Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channel Audrey Hepburn this spring in the all-weather coat that’s lived through more generations than you can count, and still manages to look chicer with each passing one.

The Leather Jacket Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The edgy wardrobe addition that will dress down a cocktail dress and dress up a pair off joggers, the leather jacket is about to become your favorite wardrobe staple.

The Blazer Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Preppy at its core, the blazer works the same magic as a leather jacket…just not quite as edgy. For a more tailored take on the go-anywhere topper, consider a blazer for Spring.

The Tweed Jacket Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Borrow from your grandmother’s closet with a tweed jacket this season. It’s back in action and more youthful than ever, giving your off-duty wardrobe that amped up texture that it has been craving.