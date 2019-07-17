Bustle

15 Things To Buy If You Hate The Heat

By Kyli Rodriguez-Cayro
Amazon/Ulta/Amazon

There are two types of people you’ll encounter over the summer: The folks who never stop raving about how much they love the sunny days, and those who prefer to spend all day with their blinds drawn, A/C blasting, and dreaming about winter weather. If you’re part of the latter group, fall and the cooler temperatures it brings can still feel like it’s a long way off. However, there are a number of products for people who hate heat that can help you make it through the rest of July and August.

Even if you are a hot weather buff, you have to admit, the high temps do have their setbacks. Even young people can get heat exhaustion, which can present with headaches, nausea, excessive sweating, anxiousness, and shallow breathing. Heat is also a common trigger for people with chronic pain, and health conditions that cause it. What’s more, research has shown the heat can really mess with your sleep cycle, leading to tossing, turning, and waking up in the middle of the night. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the best bedroom temperature for “optimal” sleep is between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. On the bright side, experts do say the warmer weather can lead to happier dreams (one point for you, heat lovers).

Serious health issues aside, hot weather can just be flat-out annoying if you prefer the cold. If you’re trying to make it through the rest of the summer months with a little more chill, here are 15 products that will help you cool down.

1. A Cooling Primer Stick

Yes To Cucumbers Cooling Hydrating Primer Stick
$9.99
$7.99
|
Ulta
Cucumbers are naturally refreshing and rejuvenating, which is why so many self-care products contain this earthy ingredient. Yes To Cucumbers Cooling Hydrating Primer Stick will stave off the stickiness of the summer heat the rest of the season — and will make your skin a little less sweaty. To boot, the primer stick "can be placed in the refrigerator to boost the cooling sensation."

2. A Comforter That Won't Overheat

Cumulus Comforter
$189
|
Slumber Cloud
During the summer months, you might want to switch out your winter wool for something more breathable. That way, you can keep cool and sleep more soundly. According to Slumber Cloud, the makers of the Cumulus Comforter, the bedding "uses Outlast technology originally developed for NASA to control the microclimate of your bed." This way, the comforter can release and absorb heat throughout the night, while also fighting off humidity. The price of the comforter changes depending on the size, but it's worth it if you're prone to waking up drenched in sweat when the days are longer and sunnier.

3. A Gel Mask

Hot + Cool Gel Bead Sleep Mask
$13.22
|
Grace + Stella
In need of an afternoon siesta after a morning spent in the sun? Pop this ultra-soft, gel bead mask into the freezer in the AM so you can cool down quickly when you come home.

4. A Dress That Repels Heat

Women's PFG Freezer III Dress
$50
|
Columbia
Winter lovers rejoice! Active clothing brand, Columbia, has a simple, stylish dress that will help you stay cool even in high temperatures. According to their site, the dress "combines wicking fabric with [Columbia's] advanced cooling technology for a breezy summer piece." Not to mention, it also has UPF 50 sun protection — which is pretty dang awesome.

5. Blackout Curtains

Best Home Fashion Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains
$29.99
|
Amazon
Everyone who hates the heat needs a decent pair of blackout curtains. These thermal insulated curtains are a bestseller on Amazon, with over 5,000 customer reviews. The price of the curtains change depending on the width and length, but overall, they are fairly affordable.

6. An Ice Cream And Frozen Yogurt Maker

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker
$64.30
|
Amazon
There's arguably a no more delicious way to stay chilled than with an ice cream cone in hand, or cup of fruity sorbet. Cuisinart makes a reasonably affordable ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet maker that you don't have to be a master chef to use. Enjoy you own delectable, cooling creations throughout July and August — and invite your other friends over who hate the heat to partake, too!

7. Ice Roller

Esarosa Ice Roller
$11.99
|
Amazon
If you always find yourself reaching for a bag of frozen peas or ice cubes when you start to overheat, this ice roller will be your new best friend. Not only great for those who just dislike warm summer days, but it may help alleviate redness, and heat-triggered headaches.

8. A Water Bottle That Stays Cold

The Coldest Water Bottle
$24.99
|
https://www.amazon.com/Coldest-Water-Insulated-Stainless-Thermos/dp/B010W0I7O8
Though the name is a little gimmicky, The Coldest Water Bottle lives up to it. The bottle is made with insulated stainless steel, and it is double-walled and vacuum-sealed to help your beverages stay cold for up to 36 hours. Stay chilled — and keep your drinks chilled — in the summer weather.

9. A USB Fan

Honey-Can-Do USB Fan
$14.99
$11.97
|
Nordstrom Rack
If you tend to overheat at your desk, consider buying a USB fan you can plug directly into your computer. You'll be able to beat hot and humid mornings at work once and for all.

10. A Cooling Gel

After Sun Cooling Gel
$14
|
Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.
For people who hate the heat, it's important to have an arsenal of skincare products that help cool you down. Aloe is one of the holy grail ingredients of post-sun skin products, because of its soothing properties. Not only does Mario Badescu's After Sun Cooling Gel contain the popular succulent plant, but it also has menthol, rosehip extract, and rosemary oil to calm and chill overexposed skin. It's a perfect addition to your summer self-care collection.

11. A Seat Cover For Your Car

Zone Tech Cooling Car Seat Cushion
$39.95
|
Amazon
It can be a frustratingly hot (and sweaty) experience to drive a car in summer — especially if you have leather seats. However, Zone Tech Cooling Car Seat Cushion's helps chill your seats. Simply put, you strap in the seat cushion, plug the attached cord into the auxiliary outlet in your car, and then, a fan will circulate cool air through the cushion to your back. You can also adjust the settings from low to high, depending on how hot you are.

12. A Comfort Wrap

Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Comfort Wrap
$15
|
Kohl's
You can refrigerate this comfort wrap to cool yourself off while watching Netflix on a hot summer's day. It also smells like lavender and chamomile so it's ultra-relaxing.

13. A Gel-Infused Pillow

Weekender Gel Pillow
$29.99
|
Amazon
Sleep in comfort with a pillow that won't hold in heat from your head. This memory foam pillow from the brand, Weekender, is "infused with temperature regulating gel for more comfortable sleep conditions." What's more, it is ventilated to really maximize airflow during the night so you can snooze like a baby.

14. Iced Coffee Maker

Ovalware Cold Brew Maker
$35.99
|
Amazon
Iced coffee is good, but cold brew takes the cake! Spend the rest of summer saving money, keeping cool, and sipping on a refreshing drink in the AM when you invest in a cold brew maker.

15. A Cooling Headband Or Scarf

Chill Pal Cooling Band
$16.97
|
Amazon
Wearing a scarf-like item may seem counterintuitive in the summer, but the Chill Pal band will actually help bring your body temperature down. To use, all you have to do is wet the band, wring out extra water, and style it in whatever fashion feels most comfortable. It can be worn like a scarf, headband, and many other variations.

You can beat the heat throughout the rest of the summer months. If you want to stay cool and wick the sweat away, these cooling products are the way to go!