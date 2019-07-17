There are two types of people you’ll encounter over the summer: The folks who never stop raving about how much they love the sunny days, and those who prefer to spend all day with their blinds drawn, A/C blasting, and dreaming about winter weather. If you’re part of the latter group, fall and the cooler temperatures it brings can still feel like it’s a long way off. However, there are a number of products for people who hate heat that can help you make it through the rest of July and August.

Even if you are a hot weather buff, you have to admit, the high temps do have their setbacks. Even young people can get heat exhaustion, which can present with headaches, nausea, excessive sweating, anxiousness, and shallow breathing. Heat is also a common trigger for people with chronic pain, and health conditions that cause it. What’s more, research has shown the heat can really mess with your sleep cycle, leading to tossing, turning, and waking up in the middle of the night. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the best bedroom temperature for “optimal” sleep is between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. On the bright side, experts do say the warmer weather can lead to happier dreams (one point for you, heat lovers).

Serious health issues aside, hot weather can just be flat-out annoying if you prefer the cold. If you’re trying to make it through the rest of the summer months with a little more chill, here are 15 products that will help you cool down.