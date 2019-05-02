With several fraud cases lighting up the newswire, now's the perfect time to read some true crime books about con artists. I've picked out 15 titles for you to check out below, so keep reading to find out which true story thriller you should read this year.

Stories of real-life confidence games are everywhere these days. Rachel DeLoache Williams has a book deal to tell the story of convicted impostor Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who posed as an heiress to scam the idle rich out of their fortunes. A new film in theaters now, J.T. Leroy, explores the case of the woman who posed as the controversial author for years. Wherever you turn, you can't escape the specter of fraud and deception.

Con artists have made headlines for centuries, and most people can probably name at least one financial, forgery, or identity scandal that shook the foundations of cable news in their lifetime. Whether you love true crime and con-artist narratives, or you're new to the genre entirely, the books on the list below will make the perfect, pulled-from-the-headlines addition to your reading list.

Check out the true-crime books about con artists below — just don't get too inspired by the stories:

'Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup' by John Carreyrou In Bad Blood, journalist John Carreyrou tells the inside story of Elizabeth Holmes' tech startup, Theranos, a company that made billions off of a medical technology concept that ultimately failed to deliver. Click here to buy.

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Memoirs of a Literary Forger' by Lee Israel Recently adapted into a film starring Melissa McCarthy, Lee Israel's true-crime memoir chronicles her career as the infamous literary forger who passed off fake letters from famous writers as the real thing. Click here to buy.

'Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World' by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope The story of a $5 billion heist carried out in the heart of Goldman Sachs, Billion Dollar Whale explains how one man spent 10 years skimming money from an investment account to make himself filthy rich. Click here to buy.

'King Con: The Bizarre Adventures of the Jazz Age's Greatest Impostor' by Paul Willetts In the early 20th century, Rhode Island con artist Edgar Laplante adopted the persona of Chief White Elk, a supposed Cherokee native and activist. Under the pretense of raising money for reservations, Laplante conned the western U.S. and continental Europe out of their cold, hard cash. Click here to buy.

'Provenance: How a Con Man and a Forger Rewrote the History of Modern Art' by Laney Salisbury and Aly Sujo In this sweeping case study of art forgery, Laney Salisbury and Aly Sujo explore how one man manipulated others into producing fraudulent works of art, which he then sold for big bucks. Click here to buy.

'The Resurrection of the Romanovs: Anastasia, Anna Anderson, and the World's Greatest Royal Mystery' by Greg King and Penny Wilson In 1918, Bolshevik revolutionaries assassinated Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra, and their five children: Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia, and Alexei. Years later, a woman named Anna Anderson surfaced in a German asylum, claiming to be Anastasia herself. Click here to buy.

'Playing Dead: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud' by Elizabeth Greenwood Although it remains a common trope in film, TV, and literature, faking your own death is actually pretty difficult to do these days. In Playing Dead, Elizabeth Greenwood explores the many ways in which the modern-day fraudster could attempt such a disappearing act. Click here to buy.

'The Dinosaur Artist: Obsession, Betrayal, and the Quest for Earth's Ultimate Trophy' by Paige Williams In 2012, a Florida native sold a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton for more than $1 million. There was just one problem — the seller didn't have any legal claim to the fossil or the money. Click here to buy.

'Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee' by Casey Cep In the 1970s, To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee sat in on the trial of a man accused of murdering a pastor who himself was accused (and dubiously acquitted) of murdering five family members for the insurance money. She hoped to write her own In Cold Blood based on the case of fraud and murder. Casey Cep tells the tale of the murders, the trials, and Lee's efforts in Furious Hours. Click here to buy.

'The Mark Inside: A Perfect Swindle, a Cunning Revenge, and a Small History of the Big Con' by Amy Reading After being swindled twice by a group of stock-market cons, a rancher named J. Frank Norfleet headed out from his Texas home, bent on pulling off a long con to get revenge on the men who cheated him. Amy Reading tells his amazing story in The Mark Inside. Click here to buy.

'The Smartest Guys in the Room: The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron' by Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind Penned by Fortune senior writers, this account of the Enron scandal delves deep into the details of the infamous fraud case, exposing major and minor players alike. If you've ever wanted to know what, exactly, that whole Enron thing was all about, this is the book you need to read. Click here to buy.

'The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust' by Diana B. Henriques An investment huckster who conned friends and relatives out of $65 billion, Bernie Madoff has lived to see his name become synonymous with "con man." Read all about how he pulled off his schemes in Diana B. Henriques' The Wizard of Lies. Click here to buy.

'Impostors: Literary Hoaxes and Cultural Authenticity' by Christopher L. Miller Focusing on cases in which authors impersonated people of other ethnic groups and life circumstances in order to get published, Christopher L. Miller's Impostors exposes an ongoing problem of literary fraud. Click here to buy.

'A Disposition to Be Rich: Ferdinand Ward, the Greatest Swindler of the Gilded Age' by Geoffrey C. Ward Geoffrey C. Ward's gripping work of true crime, A Disposition to Be Rich, digs into the story of one of the 19th century's biggest financial disasters, exploring how the author's great-grandfather managed to bankrupt Ulysses S. Grant. Click here to buy.