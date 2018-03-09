15 Ulta Skin Care Products That Cost $10 Or Less That'll Upgrade Your Beauty Game
Beauty shoppers usually accept the fact that when they walk into an Ulta store, they are inevitably going to drop some major dough. But if you can't splurge and still need to get your beauty fix, worry not — there are tons of affordable products out there that will get the job done without breaking the bank. These 15 beauty products from Ulta cost $10 or less, which means you could buy each and every one of them and manage to spend less than $150. Building an entire skin care regimen from scratch for what you might usually spend on one expensive serum or moisturizer? Sounds like a total beauty steal to me. In fact, you might never feel the need to spend more than $10 on another skin care product ever again. (You're welcome!)
This round-up isn't just a bunch of sample or travel-size products either — these picks are all full-size and come highly recommended from Ulta's customers. From professional blackhead extractors and deep-cleansing pore strips to crystal-infused face mists and Brazilian black sugar exfoliating masks, there is no shortage of fun and effective skin care products to add to your cart during your next Ulta shopping trip.
1Revlon Blackhead Remover
Revlon Blackhead Remover, $6.99, Ulta
Quit trying to pick your blackheads with your dirty fingers already and get yourself a professional blackhead extractor tool.
2Physicians Formula RefreshMint Cucumber & Bamboo Eye De-Puffer
Physicians Formula RefreshMint Cucumber & Bamboo Eye De-Puffer, $8.99, Ulta
Everyone could use a mid-day pick-me-up around their eyes. Keep this in your purse or at your desk to de-puff and awaken your skin throughout the day.
3Pacifica Rose Water Makeup Removing Wipes
Pacifica Rose Water Makeup Removing Wipes, $6, Ulta
You might want to grab a couple of these makeup removing wipes — customers can't get enough of the rose water scent and say they use them not just to remove their makeup, but all over their bodies, too.
4Olay Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths Tub
Olay Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths Tub, $9.99, Ulta
These 5-in-1 cleansing cloths make washing your face easier than ever. All you have to do is add water.
5Soap & Glory Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Mask
Soap & Glory Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Mask, $4, Ulta
At just $4 a pop, you can treat your skin to a few of these ultra hydrating face masks for less than the cost of dinner.
6I Dew Care Caticorn Headband
I Dew Care Caticorn Headband, $9, Ulta
Have you seen a cuter towel headband?! It is absolutely a necessity for selfie-ing mask night.
7PACIFICA Crystal Power Hydro Mist
PACIFICA Crystal Power Hydro Mist, $10, Ulta
You'll find watermelon, lemongrass, and rose crystal extracts inside this hydrating face mist.
8Cetaphil Foaming Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil Foaming Facial Cleanser, $8.99, Ulta
You cannot go wrong with this gentle cleanser, a favorite among celebrities and makeup artists.
9BIORÉ Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
BIORÉ Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips, $7.99, Ulta
Treat your pores to a nice, deep cleanse with these charcoal detox strips.
10Daily Concepts Your Body Scrubber
Daily Concepts Your Body Scrubber, $10, Ulta
This is not your ordinary body scrubber — it's made with eco-friendly, soy-based materials and has a label that will fade, indicating when it's time to toss.
11Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear Lip Balm
Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear Lip Balm, $3.29, Ulta
Fact: You can never have too many lip balms, but even if you already have a plentiful stash, you still need this coconut and pear one from Burt's Bees.
12Bare Republic Mineral Sport Stick SPF 50
Bare Republic Mineral Sport Stick SPF 50, $9.99, Ulta
This easy-to-use, compact sunscreen stick offers 80 minutes of water-resistant wear, meaning you should grab one or three for your next beachy vacation.
13Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask, $10, Ulta
If your eye area needs a serious boost, use these Juice Beauty eye masks packed with antioxidants and nutrients from algae, cucumber, and white tea.
14SCINIC Dual Rubber Soothing Wrapping Mask
SCINIC Dual Rubber Soothing Wrapping Mask, $7.50, Ulta
This simple, two-step wrapping mask is like a rubber mask, without having to mix up the formula. It's made with tea tree oil, green tea extract, aloe, and portucala to soothe angry skin.
15Skin Food Wash Off Black Sugar Mask
Skin Food Wash Off Black Sugar Mask, $10, Ulta
The Brazilian black sugar in this wash-off mask will exfoliate your dead skin cells while also keeping your skin hydrated.
Feel like continuing your beauty shopping spree? Check out these 15 beauty products that cost $5 or less on Amazon.