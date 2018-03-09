Beauty shoppers usually accept the fact that when they walk into an Ulta store, they are inevitably going to drop some major dough. But if you can't splurge and still need to get your beauty fix, worry not — there are tons of affordable products out there that will get the job done without breaking the bank. These 15 beauty products from Ulta cost $10 or less, which means you could buy each and every one of them and manage to spend less than $150. Building an entire skin care regimen from scratch for what you might usually spend on one expensive serum or moisturizer? Sounds like a total beauty steal to me. In fact, you might never feel the need to spend more than $10 on another skin care product ever again. (You're welcome!)

This round-up isn't just a bunch of sample or travel-size products either — these picks are all full-size and come highly recommended from Ulta's customers. From professional blackhead extractors and deep-cleansing pore strips to crystal-infused face mists and Brazilian black sugar exfoliating masks, there is no shortage of fun and effective skin care products to add to your cart during your next Ulta shopping trip.