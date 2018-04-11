As a proud dog mom, I live my life like everyday is intergalactic dog day. But according the national holiday calendar, Apr. 11 is the official day to celebrate pets — at least in America. The holiday is in place to remind people not only to appreciate their pets (most pet owners really don't need a reminder of that) but to remind future pet owners that adopting is the best option. Another way to celebrate is to post pictures of your pet online, which is exactly why I put together unique dog Instagram captions for National Pet Day on Apr. 11. After all, what's a great photo without a great caption?

If you're the kind of Instagrammer who gets post shy when you can't think of a good caption, you're not alone. We've all been there, hovering on that last page before sharing, trying to think of something witty or thoughtful, only to draw a blank and give up posting all together. Take a look at your drafts folder and you'll see all of the pictures that never made it out into the world because you couldn't think of a caption. That's why I've done the work for you.

Here, I've gathered some of the most literary, heartwarming, funny, and poignant quotes about dogs that will make the perfect caption for your picture. Share your love for your pet with the world, and remind your friends and followers that adopting is the responsible and ethical way to find a pet. There are 7.6 million pets that enter the shelter system each year — you're bound to find a perfect there.

"My little dog — a heartbeat at my feet." — Edith Wharton

"Before you get a dog, you can't quite imagine what living with one might be like; afterward, you can't imagine living any other way." —Caroline Knapp

"The bond with a true dog is as lasting as the ties of this earth will ever be." — Konrad Lorenz

“Everything I know I learned from dogs.” — Nora Roberts

“Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” — Franklin P. Jones

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” — Charles Shultz

“Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring — it was peace.” — Milan Kundera

"The best therapist has fur and four legs." — Unknown

"Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail." — Kinky Friedman

"The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love unconditionally as a dog." — M.K. Clinton

"No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you feel rich." — Louis Sabin

"Thorns may hurt you, men desert you, sunlight turn to fog; but you're never friendless ever, if you have a dog." — Unknown

"Dogs do speak, but only to those who low how to listen." — Orhan Pamuk

"The greatest pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him, and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself, too." — Samuel Butler

“Dogs have given us their absolute all. We are the center of their universe. We are the focus of their love and faith and trust. They serve us in return for scraps. It is without a doubt the best deal man has ever made. ” — Roger A. Caras