Valentine's Day may seem like it's a day all about romantic love, but I like to look at the holiday as a time to celebrate friends too. Instead of just dedicating the day to an S.O. (or yourself!), you can commemorate your friendship with dinner reservations, a picnic in the park, or even a movie date. You just need the perfect Valentine's Day Instagram captions about friendship for your BFF posts.

Some people began calling a Valentine's Day celebration with friends "Galentine's Day" after Parks and Recreation main character Leslie Knope coined the term to describe the day before V-Day that she spends with her best friends. “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas," Knope famously says. And afterwards, Galentine's Day became a hit on social media as well. Today, there are more than half a million posts with the hashtag #galentinesday on Instagram, all depicting different pictures of women celebrating the romantic holiday with their closest gal-pals. But whether you celebrate your friends on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14, your V-Day date (or dates) deserve to be celebrated on your Instagram.

Here are 15 captions you can use for your Valentine's Day bestie-appreciation posts.

1. "Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope Parks and Recreation/YouTube Nobody's a greater advocate for "Galentine's Day" than Leslie Knope. And this quote about her best friends is the perfect toast you need on Valentine's Day.

2. "Maybe we can be each other's soul mates..." — Charlotte York If the Sex and the City squad was your #bestfriendsgoals, this caption is perfect to celebrate the love you have for your besties. Even if you don't have a romantic partner to celebrate Valentine's Day with, this caption makes it clear that you already have soulmates.

3. "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." — Spice Girls ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images The Spice Girls said it best. And now you can say it again in your Instagram caption. Send a message to all your future lovers that the No. 1 people in your life are your friends.

4. "And right now, I am with exactly who I wanna be with. My best friend." — Serena Van Der Woodsen OK, Serena and Blair weren't exactly the greatest example of a healthy friendship, but they're still iconic best friends. And using a Gossip Girl quote about best friends is a great route to go on Valentine's Day if you're celebrating your friends.

5. "I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches." — Ariana Grande CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Maybe you don't have riches. Who cares? Ariana Grande sang it and it would make a perfect caption for your Valentine's Day post of your and your friends. This caption sends the message that instead of spending money on a boyfriend or girlfriend, you'd rather just spend it on your friends.

6. "I'm going dumb with all my friends." — Rihanna If Rihanna celebrates with her friends, then so do we. This lyric from "B**** Better Have My Money" is great if you and your friends are known for having a great time and acting like total fools together.

7. “A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia RgStudio/E+/Getty Images If you want to take the more serious route for an Instagram caption for your friends on Valentine's Day, this quote by Leo Buscaglia might be the best option. You can talk about roses which is totally on theme for the holiday. Plus, you get to mention how important each of your friends is to you.

8. “If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you.” — Winnie the Pooh Does anyone scream adorable more than Winnie the Pooh? I didn't think so. Quoting Winnie the Pooh in an Instagram post for Valentine's Day is a super cute idea, especially if it's for your friends. This caption is even better if you and your friends have known each other for a long time.

9. “True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” ― Nicole Richie AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images If your friends are part of your glam squad, it's only appropriate to compare them to something as luxurious as they are. This Nicole Richie quote makes for a great Instagram caption for Valentine's Day because it shows your friends just how highly you think of them.

10. "Boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go but this is for life." — Pheobe Buffet Who better to get friendship-caption-inspo from than the characters on Friends? Using this for a caption on Valentine's Day is fun especially if you're not in a relationship at the moment. It's your way of saying that no matter who is in your life, your best friends will always be there for you and vice versa.

11. "Women's friendships are like a renewable source of power." — Jane Fonda Eugenio Marongiu/Cultura/Getty Images If you want to celebrate your gal pals for Valentine's Day, this quote by Jane Fonda would make the best caption on Instagram. You'll send the message that your friends make you feel energized and alive, and that you love them for it.

12. "Friends are the siblings God never gave us." — Mencius If you have friends that are just like family, this is the caption for you. Using this on an Instagram picture of your friends on Valentine's Day shows people that you're not just celebrating friends on V-Day, you're celebrating the family that you chose.

13. “It’s the friends you can call up at 4am that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich RgStudio/E+/Getty Images If you and your bestie have a friendship where you're there for them anytime, anyplace, this is a great caption to express that. It'll demonstrate how close you are and also how much they mean to you.

14. “The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends.” — Gwyneth Paltrow If you're spending this Valentine's Day alone because of a recent breakup, you can use the wise wisdom of Gwyneth Paltrow to help you through it — and as a great Instagram caption. This caption shows your followers that no matter what, your friends have your back.