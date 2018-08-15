15 Writing Prompts To Start Your School Year Off With Some Creative Writing
Going back to school as a kid always began with a brand new binder, an exciting new classroom, and the classic writing assignment: "What did you do over summer vacation?" Seriously, how many times have you written that essay over the course of your life? You're probably not going back-to-school this year, but I love the idea of ending one period of time and beginning another with a good writing prompt. And maybe the "back-to-school" season will inspire you to finally start writing that book.
Summers are great for lazing the day away, but when everyone heads home from their beach vacations, you know it's time to fire up your brain cells again. And who says that can't be fun? Dust off your notebook or start up your computer, and let the words fly. When it comes to creative writing, there are no wrong answers.
But don't worry, if you need a little help getting things started, I've got your back. Below, I've compiled some writing prompts that will get the juices in your brain flowing, and inspire your next piece of writing, no matter what genre you write. Feel free to go wild with these, and see where your imagination takes you:
1Make up your own version of a magic school.
What would the subjects be? Where would the school be located? Who could go to it?
2Write about the WORST thing that happened this summer.
I bet it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.
3What would your BFF be like if they were an animal?
Would they be a fiery dragon? A lovable kitty cat? A doofy dog? Build the character, then build the world around them.
4You find out that you have five days left before the world ends. What is the first thing you do?
Spill every detail. (And don't forget to figure out why the world is ending.)
5Write out the worst date possible.
Be so cruel to your characters. (But give them a happy ending if you want to!)
6Take as many pages as you want to rant about your biggest pet peeve.
This is your chance to let loose!
7Write a story that begins with the phrase, "You can't win 'em all."
What comes next? This first line doesn't have to stay in the final draft, but it'll definitely put your reader right into the action.
8Describe your favorite thing about fall in as many words as possible.
Sweaters? The leaves changing? Pumpkin spice lattes? Describe the taste, the smell, the feel.
9A priceless painting is stolen from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The culprit could only be one person. Tell us who it is, and the real story behind why they committed this crime.
There's probably more to the story than meets the eye.
10Write a story that takes place in a coffee shop.
Write about the wacky regulars, or the drama secretly simmering between the baristas, or that one thing that happened that changed everything.
11Write a poem about the best meal you ever ate.
Make your readers' taste buds come alive!
12What is your favorite way to spend a Sunday?
Give the blow by blow.
13Write an episode of 'The X-Files' that takes place in your neighborhood.
What kind of weird, mysterious, other-worldly things are brewing in your very own hood?
14Write a letter to your favorite character from literature.
I'm sure you have SO much to say to them.
15Write a story that ends with the phrase "There was no stopping her."
The rest is up to you.