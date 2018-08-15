Going back to school as a kid always began with a brand new binder, an exciting new classroom, and the classic writing assignment: "What did you do over summer vacation?" Seriously, how many times have you written that essay over the course of your life? You're probably not going back-to-school this year, but I love the idea of ending one period of time and beginning another with a good writing prompt. And maybe the "back-to-school" season will inspire you to finally start writing that book.

Summers are great for lazing the day away, but when everyone heads home from their beach vacations, you know it's time to fire up your brain cells again. And who says that can't be fun? Dust off your notebook or start up your computer, and let the words fly. When it comes to creative writing, there are no wrong answers.

But don't worry, if you need a little help getting things started, I've got your back. Below, I've compiled some writing prompts that will get the juices in your brain flowing, and inspire your next piece of writing, no matter what genre you write. Feel free to go wild with these, and see where your imagination takes you:

1 Make up your own version of a magic school. Giphy What would the subjects be? Where would the school be located? Who could go to it?

2 Write about the WORST thing that happened this summer. Giphy I bet it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

3 What would your BFF be like if they were an animal? Giphy Would they be a fiery dragon? A lovable kitty cat? A doofy dog? Build the character, then build the world around them.

4 You find out that you have five days left before the world ends. What is the first thing you do? Giphy Spill every detail. (And don't forget to figure out why the world is ending.)

5 Write out the worst date possible. Giphy Be so cruel to your characters. (But give them a happy ending if you want to!)

6 Take as many pages as you want to rant about your biggest pet peeve. Giphy This is your chance to let loose!

7 Write a story that begins with the phrase, "You can't win 'em all." Giphy What comes next? This first line doesn't have to stay in the final draft, but it'll definitely put your reader right into the action.

8 Describe your favorite thing about fall in as many words as possible. Giphy Sweaters? The leaves changing? Pumpkin spice lattes? Describe the taste, the smell, the feel.

9 A priceless painting is stolen from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The culprit could only be one person. Tell us who it is, and the real story behind why they committed this crime. Giphy There's probably more to the story than meets the eye.

10 Write a story that takes place in a coffee shop. Giphy Write about the wacky regulars, or the drama secretly simmering between the baristas, or that one thing that happened that changed everything.

11 Write a poem about the best meal you ever ate. Giphy Make your readers' taste buds come alive!

12 What is your favorite way to spend a Sunday? Giphy Give the blow by blow.

13 Write an episode of 'The X-Files' that takes place in your neighborhood. Giphy What kind of weird, mysterious, other-worldly things are brewing in your very own hood?

14 Write a letter to your favorite character from literature. Giphy I'm sure you have SO much to say to them.