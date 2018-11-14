16 Funny Audiobooks To Get You Through All Those Chores You Don't Want To Do

Is it just me or has 2018 felt like the longest year in the history of humankind? Now that the days are getting shorter, the nights are getting colder, and the realization that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's love wasn't meant to be is sinking in, you might need some cheering up or some entertainment as you "winter clean" (that's a thing, right?) and funny audiobooks are the perfect things to do it.

Whenever I am feeling down or whenever I have a lot to do, I can always trust an entertaining book to get me through it. The only problem? I have been so busy and so tired lately that I haven't had the time or energy to sit down and read a physical novel. That is what makes funny audiobooks the perfect cure. No matter how exhausted you are, no matter how over-scheduled you are, no matter how crazy life seems to be, there is always enough time to listen to something that can make you laugh. Getting a head start on holiday shopping? Bring your audiobook to the mall. Stuck shoveling the driveway all morning? Don't forget to pop your headphones in before you go outside. Stuck in traffic after work? Sit back, relax, and let the soothing sounds of funny people make your commute that much more enjoyable.

Whether you are heading off to your morning gym session, taking a long trip home for the holidays, or just sitting at home and looking for a fun way to relax, turn on one of these 16 humorous audiobooks and get ready to LOL.

'Congratulations, Who Are You Again?' by Harrison Scott Key, read by Josh Bloomberg Winner of the Thurber Prize for American Humor, Harrison Scott Key has been making readers laugh with his personal stories for years. Now he is back with a brand new memoir that will have listeners in stitches. A witty and brilliant account of his evolution from a young boy in Mississippi to an award-winning writer and humorist, Congratulations, Who Are You Again? will put a smile on listeners faces before inspiring them to chase their own dreams.

'How Hard Can It Be?' by Allison Pearson, read by Poppy Miller When her husband quits her job and decides to devote all of his time (and their money) to cycling and therapy, Kate Reddy has to go back to work. The only problem? The job market isn't a particularly inviting place for 49-year-old mothers of two, so in order to get hired, she lies about her age, fibs on her resume, hires a trainer, and even joins a Women Returners group. But getting the job proves to be the easy part, because, after being hired at the hedge fund she founded, Kate finds herself struggling to prove herself at work while caring for her family at home. A clever and comical novel about motherhood, success, family, love, and sacrifice, How Hard Can It Be? illustrates just how impossible modern womanhood seems sometimes.

'Nobody Cares' by Anne T. Donahue If you read her popular newsletter That's What She Said, Nobody Cares, then you already know just how hilarious and relatable Anne T. Donahue can be. Her debut essay collection about work, friendship, failure, and growing up features the same fierce wit, honesty, and humor that has made her one of the most beloved voices on the internet.

'The Shakespeare Requirement' by Julie Schumacher, read by the author In the sequel to the Thurber Prize-winning novel Dear Committee Members, Julie Schumacher returns to academia to tell readers about the next chapter in Jason Fitger's life. Now the newly appointed chair of the English Department at Payne University, the dissatisfied academic faces both personal and professional challenges, not the least of which is a controversy over what appears to be his attempt to remove Shakespeare from the school's curriculum. A biting satire about collegiate life, The Shakespeare Requirement is bold, biting, and just the right amount of absurd.

'Severance' by Ling Ma, read by Nancy Wu You would think the end of the world would be scary or dangerous or depressing, but in Ling Ma's debut, it's a riot. At least, it is from the perspective of Candace Chen, an aloof millennial who finds herself alone in New York after a plague sweeps through the city. When she meets a group of survivors, Candace isn't sure if she's found salvation or the key to her undoing. A sharp satire about immigration, ambition, capitalism, and coming of age, Severance is side-splitting novel of suspense like you've never seen before.

'Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane' by the staff of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', read by Stephen Colbert Picture books don't always make the best audiobooks, but that is far from the case withWhose Boat Is This Boar? A hilarious reading of some of Donald Trump's most cringe-worthy quotes post-Hurricane Florence, this not-so-kids book by The Late Show staff will have adults laughing out loud. But that isn't the best part: 100% of The Late Show's proceeds from the sale of Whose Boat Is This Boat? goes to hurricane relief, so you can do good and feel good at the same time.

'Fight or Flight' by Samantha Young, read by Angelica Lee Ava Breevort is on her way home to Boston to bury a childhood friend, and she is in no mood for romance. Which is why she is surprised to find herself in bed with Caleb, the rude passenger who stole her seat, during a layover. She is even more surprised when he shows up on her doorstep later and asks to see her again while he is stranded in her hometown. The more time Ava spends with Caleb, the less she wants him to leave, but when his stay becomes permanent, she must decide if she's willing to put her heart on the line for a chance at real romance. A sweet and charming novel with plenty of sexy banter, Fight or Flight is a rom-com you'll love listening to.

'I Might Regret This' by Abbi Jacobson, read by the author We all do crazy things after a breakup, but following a particularly difficult one of her own, actress, artist, and Broad City co-creator Abbi Jacobson decided to take a cross-country road adventure all by herself. I Might Regret This chronicles that journey with humor, heart, honesty, and the same kind of TMI storytelling fans have come to know and love.

'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay' by Phoebe Robinson, read by the author She made you laugh until it hurt on 2 Dope Queens, she cracked you up on Sooo Many White Guys, she's always finding new ways to make you giggle on late night shows, and she practically made you pee your pants with her book You Can't Touch My Hair. Now, stand-up comedian, actress, and author Phoebe Robinson is back with a brand new audiobook that will leave you in stitches. Featuring personal anecdotes about dating, money, and her career, pointed essays about feminism, race, and politics, and plenty of pop culture references, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay has everything you've come to know and love about Phoebe Robinson.

'Mr. & Mrs. American Pie' by Juliet McDaniel, ready by Sarah Mollo-Christensen and Jonathan Todd Ross It's the year 1969, and Maxine Simmons life is completely turned upside down when she finds out her husband is leaving her for his much younger secretary. A social pariah exiled to Arizona after a public meltdown at Thanksgiving, Maxine is determined to put the pieces of her broken world back together. Her plan: to win the Mrs. American Pie pageant for the nation's best wife and mother. That is, after building a new family. A laugh-out-loud story starring a offbeat heroine you won't soon forget, Mr. and Mrs. American Pie is the comic relief you've been waiting for.

'Sophia of Silicon Valley' by Anna Yen, read by Emily Woo Zeller In the tech world, Sophia Young had become something of a nerd whisperer. The right-hand woman to Treehouse animation studio CEO Scott Kraft, she does whatever it takes to be successful in what is otherwise an impenetrable boys' club. That is, until she is hired by engineer/inventor Andre Stark to run his investor relations, and Sophia realizes the massive paycheck and high-status career she's built might not be worth the price she paid for it. A fun, fast-paced story about what it's like being a woman in the male-dominated world of tech, Sophia of Silicon Valley is a seriously wild ride.

'Feminasty' by Erin Gibson, read by the author Who says feminism can't be funny? In Feminasty, the creator and host of Throwing Shade offers readers advice for surviving the patriarchy in the form of amusing and often relatable personal essays she narrates herself. Fierce and uproariously funny, this audiobook is here to empower listeners to change the world.

'Lake Success' by Gary Shteyngart, read by Arthur Morey and Soneela Nankani Anxious about an SEC investigation at work, stressed about his young son's recent autism diagnosis, and overwhelmed by his life as a member of the 0.1 Percent, hedge-fund manager Barry Cohen decides to leave it all behind and chase a simpler life with his old college sweetheart. Back in New York, his driven, first-generation American wife, faces down her own demons as she struggles to hold onto the life she has always wanted. Sharp, insightful, and utterly entertaining, Lake Success is Gary Shteyngart at his best.

'The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History' by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, read by the authors Grab a cozy blanket, a bottle of wine, and your beau before pressing play on The Greatest Love Story Every Told. Narrated by everyone's favorite celebrity couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, this audiobook takes listeners on an heartfelt and hilarious journey through their legendary Hollywood romance. You will laugh, you will cry, you will wish you could have an epic love story like this of your own.

'My Sister, the Serial Killer' by Oyinkan Braithwaite, read by Adepero Oduye (Nov. 20) If you think murder and humor have no business being together, think again, because in My Sister, the Serial Killer, they make the perfect pair. A razor-sharp and wickedly funny thriller about a Nigerian woman and her younger sister who can't seem to stop killer her boyfriends, Oyinkan Braithwaite's debut will make you squeal with delight and fright in equal measure.