Saturday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day, which means pizza is what's for dinner, lunch, and probably breakfast, too. Suffice to say, you already know how you're going to celebrate IRL. So, let's talk about how you're going to celebrate it on the internet. You're going to want to share some cheesy pictures of pizza, of course — so let's get you ready for some fire posts. Instead of searching the hidden depths of your mind for relatable captions, let me present you with a list of funny National Pizza Day Instagram captions that are ready to go, so that you can post while the pizza is hot.

There's nothing worse than snapping a great picture of your meal, only to be stuck in caption purgatory as you try to think of something imaginative. By the time you do think of something, your food is cold and you've lost sight of what you really care about most: pizza. Here, I've collected a selection of quotes pertaining to pizza that will perfectly complement any pizza-related images or videos you choose to post. Pick one, pick two, share them all in a story and spread your love of pizza on this should-be-federal holiday.

"I love pizza. I want to marry it, but it would just be to eat her family at the wedding." - Mike Birbiglia

"There’s no better feeling in the world than a warm pizza box on your lap." – Kevin James

“My love is pizza shaped. Won’t you have a slice? It’s circular, so there’s enough to go around. ” - Dora J. Arod

"Life is mostly pain and struggle; the rest is love and deep dish pizza." – Benedict Smith

"The perfect lover is one who turns into a pizza at 4:00 a.m." – Charles Pierce

"That was one of the best pizzas I have ever eaten in my life. The cheese was so good it made me faint." - Elvis Presley

"Every pizza is a personal pizza if try hard and believe in yourself."

“There's very little in my world that a foot massage and a thin-crust, everything-on-it pizza won't set right.” - G.A. McKevett

“I am the most pious person in the room. Even though I have no pie - I have pizza, and what can be more virtuous than eating all by yourself?” - Will Advise

“Now, my friends, we go for pizza.” - Daniel Younger

"I love pizza, meaning: Even when I’m in the middle of eating pizza, I wish I were eating pizza.” - Jandy Nelson

"But magic is like pizza: even when it's bad, it's pretty good.” - Neil Patrick Harris

“Pizza is like the entire food pyramid!” - Madeline Oles

“When life gives you pizza, eat it quickly before anyone realizes that you have it.” - Anay

“I want to live in a world where the need for pizza belittles that of war.” - Jason Barnett

“An hour later, we were full of pizza and I love him a little more.” - Jennifer Echols