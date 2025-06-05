These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Watch Your Instagram Stories For Years After A Breakup

While it’s always nice to make a clean break from an ex, many linger in your life for years via Instagram Stories. They might watch your videos every day, sometimes within seconds of posting, or pop up at random intervals throughout the year. Either way, it’s a jumpscare every time.

It’s not uncommon to stay friends with an ex on Instagram, but it’s also easy to forget they’re part of your following until you see their name lurking in your views. It can stir up a lot of emotions, from curiosity to flattery, but more often than not, you’ll never know their exact reason for taking a peek. All you’ll know is that they seem to want to stick around, for one reason or another.

When it comes to astrology, certain zodiac signs are notorious for watching their ex’s Stories, and each one does so for a completely unique reason. Some people are naturally prone to missing their exes, and so they might watch your Stories and pine away. If they watch regularly, it could be a sign they’re still emotionally invested.

Others might view your posts as something to do while they eat breakfast, so it doesn’t really mean a thing. They’ll watch religiously whether you go to brunch, on vacation, or out with friends, and yet they never like or comment. To them, it’s just interesting to see what you’re up to.

Here, the three zodiac signs who are most likely to watch your Instagram Stories views for years after a breakup.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Brielle Bonetti/E+/Getty Images

If you see an ex’s name in your stories, even years after a breakup, there’s a good chance they have Cancer placements in their birth chart. When this emotional water sign falls in love, they fall hard. It’s nearly impossible for them to fully forget a relationship, and it’s that nostalgia that brings them back to your Stories.

A Cancer might watch to check in and see what you’re up to — in some cases, you might even still be friends IRL — and sometimes it really is because they’re pining away and wishing they were still in your life.

As a sign ruled by the moon, Cancers are at the mercy of their emotions. While other members of the zodiac might be able to resist the urge to watch an ex’s Story, a Cancer will tap them every time. They’re often the first to see your posts, so much so that it often stirs up memories and makes you wonder if they’re The One.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

After a breakup, a Virgo might initially think about blocking you on Instagram, but a little voice in the back of their head will stop them. As a practical earth sign, they often decide to keep their ex on their friends list as a way to keep a connection alive.

Virgos are ruled by Mercury, which means they analyze everything. They would 100% watch your Stories for clues about the breakup. Did you move on already? Do you seem happy and successful? Their curiosity will pull them in like a moth to a flame.

While a busy Virgo might not watch your Stories 24/7, you can bet they’ll swoop in on holidays, on your birthday, or if they hear you’re on vacation. They’re like little ghosts haunting your social media. They’ll never like anything or reach out via text, but they’re always there, lurking in the background.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Gorica Poturak/E+/Getty Images

Friendly, outgoing Libras collect friends and exes like Pokémon. Once they get to know you, there’s a good chance they’ll keep you in their life forever. As a cardinal sign that’s OK with change, they have the ability to let you go of exes romantically, and that frees them up to casually watch your Stories for all eternity.

This air sign lives on social media, which means they’re constantly scrolling, liking, and commenting just for fun. There’s a good chance they’ll tap on your Stories and watch all 15 posts and then move on to everyone else in their friends list. It’s fun for them to see what everyone’s up to, so it often doesn’t “mean” anything. If anything, they’re just happy to still be friends.

That said, a Libra could be watching your stories as a way to send a subtle hint. By scrolling through and liking all the photos of your dog, it could be their way of keeping a door somewhat open for a future connection.