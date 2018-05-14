Admit it: When you were a kid, you liked to watch movies that were pretty hilarious — whether they meant to be or not — from the plots all the way down to the characters. But that's the beauty of being an adolescent: You likely didn't even understand just how hilariously bad movies from the early 2000s were. Some of us like to reminisce about the '90s and the early '00s, and think of both periods as an amazing time to be a kid. It was a prime era for film and television for the most part, so it's hard not to look back on it with a load of nostalgia and appreciation for the way things used to be.

But with that said, there were some popular films you probably watched growing up that, in retrospect, aren't exactly as good as they seemed at the time. Some films are fun to watch because they're actually good, some are fun to watch because they're funny, while others are fun to watch because they're really just downright ridiculous and the only thing that you can do is laugh about it. If you're in need of a quick refresher, check out these hilariously bad films from the early 2000s.

Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube Maybe you ignored how far-fetched the plot of Honey is when you watched it as a kid. The film stars Jessica Alba as an aspiring dancer who has artists like Jadakiss and Missy Elliott hot on her heels after catching the eye of a video director during a night out at a club.

Paramount Movies on YouTube Watching Mike Myers play quirky characters is usually pretty amusing, but The Love Guru missed the mark, as most of it will probably just make you cringe.

Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube Cabin Fever is about a group of college students who all fall victim to a flesh-eating virus after renting a cabin in the woods in a really shady town. One of the best qualities about the film is the fact that it stars Rider Strong, aka Shawn Hunter from Boy Meets World.

Media Graveyard on YouTube Lindsay Lohan starred in this film about a kidnapped aspiring writer named Aubrey who reappears and claims to be a completely different person — a stripper named Dakota. It’s a pretty wild ride that’s bound to leave you scratching your head in confusion up until the very end.

Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube Rarely is there a time when the sequel is just as good, or even better than, the original. Sure, every Bring It On film was entertaining, but none of the sequels ever proved to be more fun to watch than the original.

Movieclips on YouTube Eddie Murphy plays a handful of comical characters in this film, including the title character, Norbit. He's a soft-spoken man who tries to reignite his romance with a childhood crush, despite being married to a woman who bullied him into being in a relationship.

FoxInternationalHECA on YouTube Epic Movie echoed the format of each film from the Scary Movie franchise that came before it: two hours of spoofing popular films. Though the film had its funny moments, it all seemed just a bit over-the-top for the most part.

UniversalMoviesINTL on YouTube At some point the plots of the Child’s Play films went from being slightly scary to downright laughable. This one, which is a follow-up to 1998’s Bride of Chucky, follows Glen, a doll who tracks down Tiffany and Chucky after discovering that the murderous couple are his parents.

TrailersENG04 on YouTube Remember when this happened? Former American Idol contestants Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson starred in this spring break-themed love story about a Texas waitress and a college student who meet and fall in love while vacationing in Fort Lauderdale. Oh, and it’s also a musical.

emmy77 on YouTube Once upon a time, *NSYNC's Lance Bass starred in this particularly bad film about an ad exec who, after a brief encounter with a girl on a train, plasters his neighborhood in Chicago with posters in search of the girl. It’s hard to tell if this would be creepy or sweet if it happened in real life.

Mariah's World on YouTube Never forget that Mariah Carey once starred in the most Mariah Carey film ever made. Set in the 1980s, Carey plays an aspiring singer/songwriter who begins a complicated relationship with a DJ while making her way to stardom.

Warner Bros. on YouTube Jamie Kennedy plays B-Rad (Brad), who appropriates black culture despite being the privileged son of a California politician. Fed up with his antics, Brad’s father hires two black actors to take Brad to a lower-income neighborhood and try to scare him. You don’t even have to ask yourself if a plot like this would be problematic AF in 2018, because the answer would most definitely be yes.

sonysloba on YouTube Not even A-list celebrities could save this film from itself. Former lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck starred in this drama about a mobster and a convict who fall in love after kidnapping a prosecutor’s son and holding him hostage.

harv666 on YouTube This 2007 film stars Kennedy as a 12-year-old breakdancer who slips and falls into a coma in 1986. Twenty years later, he wakes up with all the intent to reunite with his teenage dance crew and zero plans to maybe cool it with the breakdancing.

Eddie Griffin on YouTube Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin starred in this 2005 follow-up to 1999's Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. In the sequel, Schneider plays the lead character who gets tricked into becoming a male prostitute in Europe.