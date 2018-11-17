November is whizzing past us, meaning that everyone's favorite face-stuffing holiday — Thanksgiving — is officially 'round the corner. Hopefully you've got your travel plans in order (Mercury will be retrograde, so y'all better be on top of that, just saying), have fully perfected your apple pie recipe, and have your cute Thanksgiving day living room looks ready so you can Instagram the crap out of the entire experience like the content-hungry millennial that you are. Assuming that's your exact plan, you'll need to have some Instagram captions about being thankful for Thanksgiving 2018 tucked away in your back pocket — because, duh, as much as food tries to take center stage, being *thankful* is what Thanksgiving should really be about.

If you take the time to educate yourself about it, the actual history of Thanksgiving doesn't line up with the values we associate with it today. But for many people, Thanksgiving has become a special time to spend with family or close friends, grub on some seasonal favorite foods, volunteer time to help people who are struggling, and — if nothing else — hopefully get an extra-long weekend off from work. If any of these things will be true for you this year, then you already have something to be grateful for.

That all said, since you know you're going to be 'gramming away anyway, use your #Thanksgiving snaps to spread some love n' happiness this year by pairing your photos with one of these sweet quotes about gratitude. Your followers will definitely be inspired, and maybe they'll even... thank you?

"I live in the space of thankfulness — and for that, I have been rewarded a million times over. ... When you focus on the goodness in life, you create more of it."

— Oprah Winfrey

Oprah is queen, forever and always. Everything the woman says is gospel, so there may be no truer way to show your gratitude than by choosing a quote straight from her wise and holy lips.

"Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it."

— William Arthur Ward

What the heck are ya waiting for? Give that gift and EXPRESS YOUR GRATITUDE this Thanksgiving!

"Silent gratitude isn’t very much to anyone.”

— Gertrude Stein

Don't keep your gratitude quiet. Thanksgiving is the time to spread the joy, so post about it loud and clear.

"I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual."

— Henry David Thoreau

For all my literature nerds — obviously had to represent with a lil' Thoreau.

“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.”

— Amy Grant

Perfect for an Instagram caption — and even more perfect if you actually put it into practice.

"No one has ever become poor by giving."

— Anne Frank

Encourage your followers to ditch the scarcity mentality and understand that what goes around, comes around — so the more you give, the more you'll receive.

“Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in a single day.”

— Robert Caspar Lintner

So true. We should be thankful every day, but Thanksgiving is a great excuse to shout it loud n' proud.

"An attitude of gratitude brings great things."

— Yogi Bajhan

Yes to this! Thanksgiving attitude adjustment officially in progress.

“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.”

— Gilbert K. Chesterton

~Elevate your vibrations~ by practicing gratitude as a habit on Thanksgiving day and beyond.

"If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share."

— W. Clement Stone

Sharing is caring, dudes, so spread the love.

"Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings."

— William Arthur Ward

Thanksgiving thankfulness 4-ever. Share the transformative vibes in the form of this really sweet, inspiring caption.

“The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.”

— Dalai Lama

All things grow with gratitude! Hopefully that includes the number of likes you'll get on the photo paired with this sweet caption. ;)

"Be present in all things and thankful for all things."

— Maya Angelou

The late and great Dr. Maya Angelou put it simply but oh-so-accurately. Practice mindfulness on Thanksgiving and quote the legend herself.

“Some people grumble that roses have thorns; I am grateful that thorns have roses.”

— Alphonse Karr

Perspective is everything! And it's good to have some of that on Thanksgiving. *Insert rose emoji here*

"Thank U, Next"

— Ariana Grande

OK, sorry, couldn't help myself — but TBH you should figure out a way to use this because it's both timely and gratitude-y and we're all pretty grateful for Ariana Grande's new track, right?

"What if, today, we were grateful for everything?"

— Charlie Brown

I leave you with words of wisdom from Charles M. Schultz' "Charlie Brown" himself.