At this point, Coachella is more than just a music festival. It is a series of parties and a glorified fashion show. And, this year, Coachella was a big Bachelor reunion. Stars from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise were all in Indio, California to enjoy the first weekend of the festival.

They gave everyone outfit envy with their Coachella looks. They got their hair and makeup done at the event with lots of braids, buns, and glitter. They took a ton of a photos in front of perfect-for-Instagram backdrops. And of course, they did eventually watch some musical performances.

After being introduced as Raven Gates' friend during The Bachelor Season 22, Tia Booth finally met Raven's Bachelor friends Alexis Waters, Danielle Lombard, Kristina Schulman, and Jasmine Goode from Season 21 — which called for a bunch of group photos, of course. Kendall Long and Seinne Fleming enjoyed the festival together. Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 costars Jasmine Goode and DeMario Jackson met up in Coachella Valley. And Bachelorette Season 13 contestants Dean Unglert and Alex Bordyukov hung out in starkly contrasting outfits.

Other Bachelor stars were present for Coachella, too, but did not share photos with their fellow reality TV alums. Corinne Olympios spent quality time with her little sister, Taylor Olympios. Lauren Bushnell went to Coachella with her boyfriend, Devin Antin. Bachelor Nation favorites Amanda Stanton, Nick Viall, Eric Bigger, and Chase McNary also attended the three-day event.

Check out the photos of Bachelor alums, stepping up their outfit game, experimenting with new hairstyles, enjoying the music, and reuniting with their former costars at Coachella aka Bachella.

