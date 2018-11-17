Halloween may be over, but pumpkin season isn't, and most of us are still in full-on squash mode. If it's not really your cup of tea, though, you're probably wondering what kinds of sweets you can nibble on that aren't loaded with autumn's favorite gourd. If this is you, I've rounded up 16 Thanksgiving desserts you can buy for people who hate pumpkin — because pumpkin pie isn't the only sweet treat you should be serving on the dinner table.

Pumpkin spice might take center stage, but there are many flavors of fall, like ginger, cranberry, apple cinnamon, maple, and chai. True, nobody's lining up at the Starbucks drive-thru for a cranberry spice latte, but rest assured there are still plenty of desserts for you not of the pumpkin variety.

Better yet, you don't have to cook them, which means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time eating in front of the TV while catching up on all of your favorite Hallmark holiday movies. You know what they say: the best desserts are the ones you don't have to bake yourself. (That's what they say, right?...)

This Thanksgiving, sit back, relax, and enjoy these 16 delicious seasonal treats.

1 Halo Top Gingerbread House Ice Cream Halo Top You can never go wrong with Halo Top, and this season, they've got a gingerbread ice cream flavor that's delicious in around 100 different ways.

2 Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie Trader Joe's This Trader Joe's dessert — a cross between a cake, pie, and cobbler — is a breeze to prepare. All you have to do is let it defrost. Of course, you can serve it warm, if you'd like. The buttery pastry crust will make you weep. The hints of almond and vanilla will warm your belly. The cranberries and walnuts are an absolute dream. Dig in.

3 Apple Pie Cookie Dō Cookie Dō If you're in the NYC area, you can stop by Cookie Dō for some of their apple pie cookie dough or get it delivered. (FYI, they also ship nationwide!)

4 Glazed Apple Fritters Target Don't believe in magic? You've clearly never had glazed apple fritters from Target. They even have little bits of apple in them.

5 Caramel Cinnamon Monkey Bread Trader Joe's Want something sweet, warm, and gooey this Thanksgiving? Try the monkey bread from Trader Joe's. All you do is heat up this pull-apart loaf, and you've got a squishy, buttery cinnamon-sugar masterpiece. It's perfect for sharing with friends and family — or, you know, eating the entire thing yourself.

6 Sprinkles Salty Caramel Cupcakes Sprinkles also has triple cinnamon and cinnamon sugar, both of which sound like they might be pretty much perfect for your Thanksgiving dessert.

7 Apple Cranberry Tart Trader Joe's The flaky pastry crust is filled with Northern Spy apples and cranberries, with a touch of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. The tarts are ready to eat right from the box, but you could always go the extra mile and serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Just a thought.

8 Cranberry Pistachio Mini Biscotti Target For something a little more light and crunchy, the mini biscotti from Target is a winner. My sources say it pairs expertly with tea or coffee.

9 Peppermint S'mores Kit Ticket Chocolate Too soon for peppermint? No way. This peppermint s'mores kit from Ticket Chocolate will take you back to your youth of roasting 'mallows by the fire, and the flavor is perfect for the anti-pumpkin crowd this Thanksgiving. Campfire optional.

10 Gingerbread Turkey Kit Trader Joe's Okay, fine. So this may not be a traditional dessert, but it's still edible, so you can totally gobble it down once you've finished building and admiring it.

11 Pecan Pie Target To be fair, it's always a good time for this dessert, but it's especially perfect for Turkey Day. Target's ready-to-eat pecan pie will change your life, and nobody will ever know it's store-bought.

12 Honey Salted Caramel Almond Ice Cream Häagen-Dazs You haven't lived until you've had the honey salted caramel ice cream from Häagen-Dazs. These are some of the ultimate fall flavors perfect for the upcoming holiday.

13 Dutch Apple Pie Freed's Bakery This is no ordinary apple pie. Freed's Bakery's dutch apple pie is topped with a cinnamon streusel, and it will be everyone's favorite dessert this Thanksgiving. You can order it online.

14 Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut Krispy Kreme makes everything better, and their cinnamon swirl doughnuts will add a little sugar and spice to your holiday.

15 Chef Jeremy Fox’s Frosted Sweet Potato Blondie With Spiced Cashews Whole Foods The name is a mouthful, but this dessert from Whole Foods is one of a kind. It's made with roasted sweet potatoes and golden raisins. Then it's topped with frosting, toasted cashews, sugar, and a dash of smoky, sweet curry. And! It's vegan. (Note: Availability may vary by location!)