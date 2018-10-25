Pull down those fake cobwebs and toss the jack-o'-lantern, because Hallmark holiday movie season has arrived. Beginning Oct. 27, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will begin rolling out their 36 brand new original Christmas movies. And no, it's definitely not too early to start planning your viewing schedule. If anything, you need to be strategic about figuring out which Hallmark holiday movies you have to see this year. Otherwise, you're going to be caught without eggnog, cookies, and a cozy blanket when your new favorite premieres.

In a perfect world, everyone's schedule would be free enough to watch all 36 soon-to-be holiday classics, but thanks to busy schedules and the hectic holiday season, there's a good chance you may have to choose a handful of Hallmark originals to indulge in this season. Based on their descriptions alone, the eight holiday movies on this list sound like they're going to be absolute can't miss Hallmark originals.

The perfect Hallmark holiday original has just the right mix of romance, your favorite TV stars, a slightly absurd plot, and enough Christmas spirit to make Santa Claus say, "Whoa, even I don't bake that many snowflake-shaped cookies." The movies on this list feel like they're going to bring all of that magic and so much more.

1. Christmas At Pemberley Manor — Oct. 27

Hallmark is kicking the season off right with Christmas at Pemberley Manor, a Pride and Prejudice-inspired holiday movie that finds Jessica Lowndes' Elizabeth helping Michael Rady's super rich Mr. Darcy find his holiday spirit. Add in a sprawling estate in need of decorating and this movie sounds like a candidate for classic status.

2. Road To Christmas — Nov. 4

The one and only Chad Michael Murray stars in this Hallmark original about an estranged family at Christmas. The One Tree Hill star is appearing alongside Jessy Schram, who has been in everything from Once Upon a Time to Mad Men. Schram plays Maggie Baker, a TV producer who falls for the son of her boss, and then takes it upon herself to reunite him and his brothers with their estranged mother on live TV.

3. Christmas At Graceland — Nov. 17

Country music fans are going to need Christmas at Graceland in their lives. The title tells you pretty much everything you need to know about this music-filled movie, but it should also be noted that country star and American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler plays the lead.

4. Christmas At The Palace — Nov. 22

Did you spend all of last December watching Netflix's A Christmas Prince? Well, prepare yourselves for more royal Christmas magic, because Hallmark is serving up Christmas at the Palace, the tale of a successful figure skater (Merritt Patterson) who is hired to teach the daughter of the king of San Senova how to skate. And yes, romance will ensue.

5. Christmas Everlasting — Nov. 24

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Tatyana Ali is all grown up, and starring in what sounds like a potential holiday tearjerker. Ali stars as Lucy, a high-powered lawyer who is called back to her hometown after her sister's death. Lucy's return is meant to be a short one, but her sister has other plans — she's written in her will that Lucy has to stay in town over the holiday season if she wants to inherit the family home.

6. A Shoe Addict's Christmas — Nov. 25

It's just not the holiday season without a movie that puts a new spin on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. In A Shoe Addict's Christmas, department store employee Noelle, played by Full House's Candace Cameron Bure, gets locked in at her job on Christmas Eve. It's not long before her guardian angel appears to take her on a tour of Christmas past, future, and present — and apparently there will be some shoe talk along the way.

7. A Gingerbread Romance — Dec. 15

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry-Hardrict plays Taylor, an architect whose promotion is riding on a gingerbread building competition, because why not? In search of a partner, she discovers a local baker, who is also a super attractive single dad, so you can see where this treat of a holiday movie is heading. And that's definitely not a bad thing.

8. Entertaining Christmas — Dec. 16

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin isn't going to let her onscreen sister, Cameron Bure, have all of the holiday fun. Sweetin has her own Hallmark holiday movie, Entertaining Christmas, and it sounds delightful. Sweetin's Kara is the daughter of a woman with a Martha Stewart-esque empire. Kara is set to take over her mom's lifestyle brand, but there's just one problem: she can't cook, sew, or do any of the other things her mom is famous for, and to make matters worse there's a reporter lurking around looking for a story.

Mark your calendars now, because you're not going to want to miss any of these Hallmark holiday movies.