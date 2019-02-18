16 Things To Buy For Your Next Cozy Night Home Alone
It's early in the workweek. Your inbox has exploded. You hate your boss. Your leggings are too tight. All you can think about is your big Friday night plans: nothing. Before FriYAY hits, you'll want to keep scrolling for 16 things to buy for your next night home alone.
Something happens as we get older. We become less "OMG you guys what's happening tonight? Group photo!" and more "Wow, this Netflix documentary on the dung beetle is fascinating." You learn to appreciate silence, solitude, being able to pick your wedgies in peace. This is what life is really about.
You used to live for the next big social outing. Now, on the off-chance that you do go out, you fake menstrual cramps so you can go home early.
It makes sense, when you think about it. If you're a 9-to-5er, you deal with people all the time. Your life is incredibly people-y. Understandably, then, when you get a night to yourself, you're thrilled to be left alone so you can eat raw cookie dough and spend three consecutive hours on Pinterest without anyone judging you.
If a night home alone is on the agenda, make the most of it with these 16 items.
1This Mug, Which Is Basically Perfection
I'd Rather Be at Home Coffee Mug
No truer words were ever spoken. Grab this mug from LoffCreations on Etsy.
2A Journal Dedicated To You
Knock Knock I Need Some Serious Me Time Inner-Truth Journal
You asked for some alone time, and the universe answered. Journaling is good for the soul, so spend a few minutes jotting down your thoughts and feelings.
3This Ultra Convenient Lap Tray
You know what sucks? Having to get up. This lap tray has a compartment to store all the essentials. Brilliant.
4A Grabber Stick Thing
Yes, it's good for those hard-to-reach places — like when you're on the couch and your rosé is on the coffee table and you don't want to lean over to get it.
5A Hammock You Can Take Anywhere
Hammock Sky Brazilian Double Hammock
I'm about to rock your world: you can even set this up indoors. You're going to nap like a champion.
6This Spoon That Lists All Of Your Important Responsibilities
Netflix • Ice Cream • Couch - hand stamped vintage dessert spoon
Your entire to-do list right on your spoon? That's a big, fat YES. These are hand-stamped by EATcreations and sold on Etsy.
7A Magical Cordless Electric Kettle
OXO Brew Cordless Glass Electric Kettle
Who has time for cords when you have a whole night planned for yourself? Nobody. The answer is nobody. Enjoy your tea.
8This Indoor Grill, So You Can Host A BBQ For One Whenever TF You Want
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
Stay inside where it's warm and cozy. Eat good meats and vegetables. Keep them all for yourself and don't share.
9This Lifesaving Wine Glass Holder For The Bathroom
Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder
This is the responsible thing to do. We can't have you spilling your wine while relaxing in the tub, now can we?
10This Slippers That Plug Into Your Computer
Smoko UO Exclusive Unicorn USB Heat-Up Slipper
Hook 'em up to your computer while you're scrolling through Facebook, and your feet will be nice and toasty warm.
11A Relaxing Sloth Pillow That's All Kinds Of Cute
Huggable Sloth Cooling + Heating Pad
It's filled with buckwheat grains and lavender to be extra soothing, *and* you can put it in the microwave or freezer, *and* it's a sloth.
12A Relaxing And Visually Appealing Salt Lamp
Mini USB Moon Himalayan Salt Lamp
Bask in the healing powers of a Himalayan salt lamp. Also, it's very pretty and will look great in your room.
13A Retro Turntable With A Modern Twist
Crosley UO Exclusive Corduroy Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
Old school? Not quite. It's powered by Bluetooth.
14This Candle That Says It All
Was this candle made for you? I think yes. Get one from Etsy seller WNWGreetings.
15A Game To Increase Your Brain Power
16This Popcorn Maker To Pair With Your Movie
Ecolution EKPRE-4215 Micro-Pop Glass Popcorn Popper-Maker
Have freshly popped popcorn in three minutes or less.