16 Things To Buy For Your Next Cozy Night Home Alone

It's early in the workweek. Your inbox has exploded. You hate your boss. Your leggings are too tight. All you can think about is your big Friday night plans: nothing. Before FriYAY hits, you'll want to keep scrolling for 16 things to buy for your next night home alone.

Something happens as we get older. We become less "OMG you guys what's happening tonight? Group photo!" and more "Wow, this Netflix documentary on the dung beetle is fascinating." You learn to appreciate silence, solitude, being able to pick your wedgies in peace. This is what life is really about.

You used to live for the next big social outing. Now, on the off-chance that you do go out, you fake menstrual cramps so you can go home early.

It makes sense, when you think about it. If you're a 9-to-5er, you deal with people all the time. Your life is incredibly people-y. Understandably, then, when you get a night to yourself, you're thrilled to be left alone so you can eat raw cookie dough and spend three consecutive hours on Pinterest without anyone judging you.

If a night home alone is on the agenda, make the most of it with these 16 items.

3 This Ultra Convenient Lap Tray Folding Lap Desk $22.97 Amazon You know what sucks? Having to get up. This lap tray has a compartment to store all the essentials. Brilliant.

4 A Grabber Stick Thing Grabber Tool $10.95 Amazon Yes, it's good for those hard-to-reach places — like when you're on the couch and your rosé is on the coffee table and you don't want to lean over to get it.

5 A Hammock You Can Take Anywhere Hammock Sky Brazilian Double Hammock $49.97 Amazon I'm about to rock your world: you can even set this up indoors. You're going to nap like a champion.

8 This Indoor Grill, So You Can Host A BBQ For One Whenever TF You Want Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill $59 Amazon Stay inside where it's warm and cozy. Eat good meats and vegetables. Keep them all for yourself and don't share.

9 This Lifesaving Wine Glass Holder For The Bathroom Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder $18 Urban Outfitters This is the responsible thing to do. We can't have you spilling your wine while relaxing in the tub, now can we?

14 This Candle That Says It All It's Too Peopley Outside $9.95 Etsy Was this candle made for you? I think yes. Get one from Etsy seller WNWGreetings.