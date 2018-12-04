As somebody special once said, there's no place like home. Homebodies have it good these days. You don't need to leave to buy groceries or even toilet paper. You can work from home, school your children from home, and order through Uber Eats every night. Our plan to barricade ourselves indoors and never leave is almost complete. In the meantime, though, if you know someone who's a bit of a hermit, these 16 gifts for homebodies are sure to warm their hearts this holiday season. They'll probably express their gratitude through text since, you know, they won't actually leave the house to come see you in person or anything.

Home is where the heart is, and you can't blame someone for never wanting to leave — especially in the winter when the temperatures are frigid, the winds are lethal, and it gets dark before dinnertime. Many of us go into hibernation mode, which means there's never a better time for big, cozy blankets and luxurious bubble baths.

This holiday season, get your homebody pal something they'll use time and time again. They don't need anything fancy. They don't want something expensive. They're just looking for a good blanket with sleeves.

Keep reading.

9 Sofa Arm Caddy Sofa Over Arm Caddy $18.25 Amazon This is for that special person in your life who's happiest when they're on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and Netflix. That's the life.

10 Foot Warmer And Massager Warming Foot Massager $49.99 Sharper Image Normally, you'd have to go to the spa for a foot massage. Not with this fancy gadget from Sharper Image. Score! As an added bonus, it'll heat your feet, too.