16 Gifts For Homebodies
As somebody special once said, there's no place like home. Homebodies have it good these days. You don't need to leave to buy groceries or even toilet paper. You can work from home, school your children from home, and order through Uber Eats every night. Our plan to barricade ourselves indoors and never leave is almost complete. In the meantime, though, if you know someone who's a bit of a hermit, these 16 gifts for homebodies are sure to warm their hearts this holiday season. They'll probably express their gratitude through text since, you know, they won't actually leave the house to come see you in person or anything.
Home is where the heart is, and you can't blame someone for never wanting to leave — especially in the winter when the temperatures are frigid, the winds are lethal, and it gets dark before dinnertime. Many of us go into hibernation mode, which means there's never a better time for big, cozy blankets and luxurious bubble baths.
This holiday season, get your homebody pal something they'll use time and time again. They don't need anything fancy. They don't want something expensive. They're just looking for a good blanket with sleeves.
1Lap Tray
LapGear Designer Lap Desk-Aqua Trellis
Work... or read, or eat, or craft... without ever having to leave the couch. It's a homebody's dream come true.
2Bamboo Bathtub Tray
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray
This incredibly fancy bathtub tray is aesthetically pleasing and holds all the essentials, like your book and a generous glass of wine.
3Flowerpot
Namast'ay Home With My Dog Pot
Seller KnoxPotsCompany on Etsy knows what's what. This flower part can be used inside or outside and is perfect for the true homebody.
4Homebody Mug
The Ultimate Hermit Introvert Homebody Mug
It's not like they're going to leave the house for coffee, so get your homebody friend this mug from DearHeartLetterCo on Etsy.
5It's Too Peopley Candle
It's Too Peopley Outside // Custom Scented Soy Candle
Who are all these people who leave the house to do weird things like socialize and shop? This candle from Etsy seller WNWGreetings says it all.
6Wall Decor
Let's Stay Home Sign Metal Wall Decor
A homebody's house should reflect their personality, right? You can purchase one of these from SimplyRoyalDesign on Etsy.
7Tea For One
Bee House Ceramic 22 Ounce Round Teapot (Carrot)
This teapot brews two to three mugs, perfect for that homebody who doesn't need to heat up a huge pot of water.
8Doormat
Why get a welcome mat when this one speaks to you so much more? Get it from TheHolidazeShop on Etsy.
9Sofa Arm Caddy
This is for that special person in your life who's happiest when they're on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and Netflix. That's the life.
10Foot Warmer And Massager
Normally, you'd have to go to the spa for a foot massage. Not with this fancy gadget from Sharper Image. Score! As an added bonus, it'll heat your feet, too.
11Slanket
Slanket The Ultimate, The Original Blanket With Sleeves
Blankets were meant to have sleeves. I'm not sure why no one thought of this sooner.
12Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Electric Sandwich Maker
You used to have to go out to get a delicious breakfast sandwich. Not anymore! Homebodies, rejoice. The breakfast sandwich has come to you.
13Reacher Grabber
Vive Suction Cup Reacher Grabber
Never leave the house again. In fact, never move again. With this suction cup reacher grabber, everything is always within reach.
14Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
Getting a late-night craving for something sweet? Forget the ice cream shop down the street. You can have an ice cream shop right in your own kitchen.
15Microwave Popcorn Maker
The Original HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn Popper
Forget the cinema. You can have movie theater popcorn without leaving the house. Turn on Netflix and grab your Slanket and you're good to go.
16Vintage Hotel Keychain
Vintage Hotel Keychain - "I Just Want To Go Home"
Wherever you're headed, it's awful by default because it isn't home. Buy one of these keychains from TrustedVibes on Etsy.