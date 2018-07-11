Say you’re an introvert and your ideal date with the extrovert you’re seeing would be going to a movie or dinner at a low-key restaurant. However, perhaps you know that your extrovert, so to speak, thrives on more stimulation, so you try to think of a happy medium to make sure you go on dates that you’ll both enjoy. Luckily, when it comes to the best places to take an extrovert on a date, you have several options.

Adam C. Earnheardt, Ph.D., Chair and Professor of the Department of Communication at Youngstown State University, is an extrovert and has been with his introvert wife for more than 20 years. When it comes to the extrovert-introvert dating dynamic, he is an expert and has many suggestions.

“Dating is hard, really hard — whether you’re meeting an extrovert through a dating app or a mutual friend,” he tells Bustle. “All relationships are about finding balance, and this includes finding balance in new-ish relationships, when we’re trying to figure out the other person’s personality type, including what they enjoy doing for fun.”

As far as where to take an extrovert on a date, the options seem endless. Dr. Earnheardt says that most extroverts he knows actually prefer a mix of high-energy, big-crowd environments and low-key one-on-one dates, so the cliché dinner-and-a-movie won’t always fly, because it means most time will be spent in low-key spaces. “Instead, try dinner and a concert or party,” he says.

For more ideas on where to take an extrovert on a date, experts weigh in below.

1 Go Bowling bernardbodo/Fotolia Since you want to find a date place that will suit both you and the extrovert you’re dating, it’s good to somewhere you’ll both feel comfortable. “Bowling alleys are fun date places for extroverts who feed off the energy of other people in the same space,” Dr. Earnheardt says. “However, they’re not so crowded that you miss important moments to communicate and build intimacy.”

2 Check Out A Concert Or Festival nd3000/Fotolia Another ideal place to take an extrovert is to a concert or festival. “Extroverts often like being around people, and being an extrovert myself, I can say that things like concerts and festivals are great date ideas,” David Bennett, counselor and relationship expert with Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle.

3 Take Them To An Amusement Park Jacob Lund/Fotolia If you want to take your extrovert date to a place where there will be even more people around, places like amusement parks work, too. Of course, there will be plenty of people around — which can also make for interesting conversation-starters — but you’ll also get one-on-one time on rides. “Amusement parks are great for extroverts, but your ability to have meaningful conversations may be limited at times,” Dr. Earnheardt says.

4 Find A Crowded Bar Or Club pio3/Fotolia Venues with lots of people are an extrovert’s dream come true. While a bar may seem like a go-to date idea anyway, it’s a great setting for an extrovert. “Crowded bars or clubs are ideal places to go on dates with extroverts,” Bennett says.

5 Go Wine, Beer, Or Whisky Tasting WavebreakMediaMicro/Fotolia Dan Neuharth, PhD, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, founder of DrDanMFTCounseling.com, and author of If You Had Controlling Parents: How to Make Peace with Your Past and Take Your Place in the World, suggests taking your extrovert date alcohol-tasting. “Go to a wine, beer, or whisky tasting,” he tells Bustle. “Many extroverts like both the novelty and socializing that flows as freely as alcohol at tastings.”

6 Go Dancing focusandblur/Fotolia Dr. Dan thinks dancing is a great date activity for you and your extrovert. “Extroverts tend to like movement, action, and lots of people,” he tells Bustle. “Dancing, raves, and parties or locales with dancing fill the bill.”

7 Take Them To A Party Hannah Burton/Bustle Since extroverts thrive on meeting new people, why not take them to a party? “Extroverts enjoy being invited to private parties and events with a decent number of people,” Bennett says. “That way, they not only get to know you more as their date, but they also get to meet other new people.” Dr. Dan agrees. “Take an extrovert to dinner parties or outings with lots of your friends,” he says. “Extroverts like conversations and meeting new people — it stimulates their focus on the external world.”

8 Participate In A Group Game Tyler Olson/Fotolia Escape rooms are all the rage in many cities, and they’re perfect settings for you and your extroverted date. “Find a mystery escape room, murder mystery game, or scavenger hunt — something where you work in groups,” Dr. Dan says.