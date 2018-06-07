Summer is here! It's the season of embarrassing tan lines, mosquito bites, and trips to the beach. If you're planning on heading to the shoreline, don't forget to bring sustenance. The days are long and hot, and you're going to need to snack and hydrate. Don't settle for that generic veggie platter form the local grocer though, because I've got 16 Trader Joe's items you have to take to the beach this summer.

It's always a good time for Trader Joe's. This past fall and winter, they stole our hearts with pumpkin-flavored everything and the best damn Drizzled Triple Ginger Biscotti I've ever had, and I've had a lot of biscotti in my life. I love TJ's so much that I have to avoid going there, because my debit card just can't handle the pressure. If it could, though, I'd probably move in.

I'll make an exception for the summertime, though. I'm sick of bringing fruit bowls and bottled water to the beach. I'm sick of soggy sandwiches and warm Capri Sun. YEAH I'm a nearly 30-year-old woman and I still drink Capri Sun. Fight me! This summer, I need something different. Something better. I need up to my game. I need...

... Trader Joe's.

Here are 16 items you can assume will be in my beach bag or cooler.

2. Simpler Wines Trader Joe's Obvi, I'm not saying to break any rules and bring wine to the beach. I'm just saying, hypothetically, if I were to bring wine to the beach, I'd bring Simpler Wines. They even have rosé. WIN. Simpler Wines, $2.99/can, Trader Joe's

3. Soft Pretzel Sticks Trader Joe's I've had these for lunch, and I'm not afraid to admit it. When you're tanning on the beach and need something soft and delicious, Trader Joe's soft pretzel sticks will be there for you. Soft Pretzel Stick, $0.99, Trader Joe's

4. Almonds, Chocolate & Cashews Trek Mix Trader Joe's If you think the sun is going to zap you of energy, you're absolutely right. Power up with Trader Joe's trek mix. And by "power up," I clearly mean pick out the chocolate and leave the rest. Almonds, Chocolate & Cashews Trek Mix, $5.49, Trader Joe's

5. Baked Cheese Crunchies Trader Joe's There's nothing particularly beachy about these, except for that they're cheesy, and cheese is good anytime, anywhere. Bring on the orange fingers. Baked Cheese Crunchies, $1.99, Trader Joe's

6. Campfire S’mores Bar Trader Joe's How perfect would this be if you had an actual campfire with actual s'mores on the beach?! Even if you don't, we can still pretend — with this irresistible treat from Joe's. Campfire S’mores Bar, $2.99, Trader Joe's

7. Fig & Olive Crisps Trader Joe's If you're heading to the beach and also happen to feel a little #extra, these crackers are the snack you need. They sound so fancy, people won't suspect how cheap they were. Fig & Olive Crisps, $3.99, Trader Joe's

8. Almond Windmill Cookies Trader Joe's If you've got a sweet tooth but you're also craving something salty, these almond cookies are the perf combination. Go ahead, I dare you to eat just one. Almond Windmill Cookies, $3.99, Trader Joe's

9. Just Mango Slices Trader Joe's If I'm going to bring fruit with me to the beach, it's going to be these all-natural — and they do mean all-natural — dried mango slices that Joe sells. Mango is SO delish. Just Mango Slices, $2.99, Trader Joe's

10. Vanilla Meringues Trader Joe's These soft, fluffy, airy treats are perfect when you need something sweet but don't want to go overboard. They will positively melt in your mouth. Vanilla Meringues, $3.29, Trader Joe's

11. Salt Water Taffy Trader Joe's Although it's not made with real saltwater, there's no better treat to bring to the ocean with you. I call dibs on cherry! Salt Water Taffy, $1.99, Trader Joe's

12. Sweet & Salty Granola Bars Trader Joe's There's nothing more convenient and satiating than granola bars, and because these came from Trader Joe's, they're even more delicious than you would expect. Yes, you read right: they're covered in a layer of Greek yogurt. Sweet & Salty Granola Bars, $2.69, Trader Joe's

13. Lemonade Trader Joe's Water's good. Lemonade's better. There's something about an ice cold glass of lemonade while sizzling on the beach that brings a tear to my eye. Lemonade, $2.69, Trader Joe's

14. Wine Country Chicken Salad Trader Joe's Just because you're enjoying a leisurely day on the beach doesn't mean you shouldn't eat your protein! The cranberries add a sweet touch, and the pecans bring a nice little crunch. Wine Country Chicken Salad, $3.99, Trader Joe's

15. Chunky Spicy Guacamole Trader Joe's This isn't your average guac. This is special guac. You've never had guac like this. Bring your tortilla chips, because stuff is about to get crazy. Chunky Spicy Guacamole, $2.99, Trader Joe's