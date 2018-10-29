I think we can all agree that Halloween is the best time to treat your sweet tooth. However, if you follow a vegan lifestyle, the spooky holiday is especially exciting. It offers the perfect excuse to make and share DIY vegan Halloween candy recipes with friends, family and co-workers. What better time to finally show off your favorite vegan ingredients?

If you have yet to try making homemade vegan treats, don’t fret. Halloween candy is surprisingly easy to make. Often, it’s all about using seasonal flavors like cinnamon, pumpkin, and chocolate. (Like, a lot of chocolate.) And with versatile ingredients like coconut oil, cashews, and peanut butter, you will be all set for a vegan-friendly Halloween.

Besides, many candy recipes don’t call for fancy ingredients or elaborate steps. They don’t even take long to prepare. For example, did you know that it’s possible to make vegan Snickers with just five ingredients? Mind. Blown.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy vegan Halloween candy from the store. Sweets like Dots, Skittles, and Smarties are all vegan. You can always bring these candies to a party or potluck, but let’s be real — homemade Halloween recipes are more impressive.

To get the party started, check out these DIY vegan Halloween candy ideas. Your stomach (and sweet tooth) won’t be disappointed.

1. Vegan Chocolate Turtles

From the crunchy pecans to the coconut date caramel, these vegan chocolate turtles are too good to pass up. Find the recipe at Healthy Happy Life.

2. Dark Chocolate Vanilla Maple Almond Butter Cups

Nut butter cups are cool and all, but why stop there? Thanks to this drool-worthy recipe by Pickles & Honey, you can add vanilla, maple, and dark chocolate to the picture. Yum.

3. Vegan Chocolate Marshmallow Candy Bar

These vegan rocky road candy bars call for just four ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time. Yes, please! Learn how to make them with Healthy Happy Life.

4. Easy Vegan Chocolate

When it comes to candy, you can't go wrong with this basic easy vegan chocolate recipe by Minimalist Baker. Make a large batch and you'll be all stocked up for future recipes.

5. Vegan Dark Chocolate Bars

If dark chocolate is more your style, try this vegan dark chocolate bar recipe by Minimalist Baker. You can even use a Halloween candy mold for an extra festive touch.

6. Vegan Caramel

This caramel recipe is another must if you love vegan Halloween candy recipes. Use it to make vegan candy apples, candy bars, and more. Find the full how-to at Pickles & Honey.

7. Vegan Snickers Bars

While we're on the topic of caramel, let's talk about this vegan Snickers bar recipe by Minimalist Baker. It calls for just five simple ingredients, including caramel sauce and dates.

8. Vegan Milky Way

Minimalist Baker is at it again with a vegan Milky Way bar recipe. Needless to say, between this recipe and the vegan Snickers bars, you'll be all set for a vegan-friendly Halloween.

9. No-Bake Chocolate Crunch Cups

Need a last-minute Halloween treat? Make these chocolate crunch cups by Chocolate Covered Katie. This no-bake, no-nonsense recipe calls for just three ingredients and five minutes of prep work.

10. Vegan Peanut Butter Cups

For a vegan spin on the classic peanut butter cup, make this treat by Chocolate Covered Katie. You can also use cashew, almond, or sunflower seed butter.

11. Pumpkin Peanut Butter Cups

Craving more seasonal flavors? Add pumpkin to the mix with this recipe by Pickles & Honey. Something tells me this would be amazing with a sprinkling of cinnamon, too.

12. Copycat Almond Joy Candy Bars

Did you know that homemade Almond Joy bars can be made vegan, too? Learn how to make this classic candy with Vegan In The Freezer's awesome tutorial.

13. Healthy York Peppermint Patties

If you're all about minty flavors, try Chocolate Covered Katie's York peppermint patties. They're not only vegan, but free of refined sugar as well.

14. Vegan Chocolate Ginger Truffles

Ginger goes surprisingly well with chocolate. And thanks to Pickles & Honey, you can combine the two ingredients in this vegan truffle recipe. To give the truffles a festive touch, coat them in sprinkles or edible glitter.

15. Vegan Candy Corn

It's surprisingly easy to make vegan candy corn at home. And thanks to this recipe by Chocolate Covered Katie, you can make them for yourself and totally win at Halloween.

16. Cardamom Cashew Fudge

If you need a break from the typical chocolate fudge, make this cardamom and cashew version by Pickles & Honey. Besides, why does chocolate get to have all the fun? Plus, as an added bonus, this treat only calls for five ingredients.