Bustle

16 Yoga Gift Ideas 2019 You Need To Get For The Yogi In Your Life

By Jessica Booth and Jay Polish
Updated:
Uncommon Goods

As someone who loves doing yoga, I can tell you that this practice is about more than just a workout — it is a lifestyle. This means that any yoga gift ideas are not just welcome, they are probably really appreciated and loved. So if you are struggling to figure out what to give that friend or family member who loves going to yoga classes, take a look at the below gift options — from apparel to home accessories, any yoga lover would be excited to open these presents.

Many of these gifts will be a hit whether the recipient is a yoga devotee who has been practicing for years, or a total newbie. There are items on here that will make it even easier to get to yoga class on time, clothes that are comfortable and cute, and random accessories that are just fun to give and receive.

This year, give the yogi in your life something more than a generic gift card or a pair of gripping socks. Give them something they will use all the time, and maybe wouldn't have thought to get on their own. Here are 16 amazing gifts that are perfect for the yoga lover you know.

1. This Punny T-Shirt

Downward Cat Shirt
$18.95
|
CafePress
For the yogi in your life with a sense of humor and a cat, this shirt might just have been made for you to get them.

2. The Never-Forget-Your-Poses-Again Yoga Mat

Instructional Cork Yoga Mat
$65
|
Uncommon Goods
Does your friend want to not slip on their yoga mat when it gets sweaty? Do they also want a little guide to what poses they might want to try, right there on the mat below them? Then this is the perfect new tool for them.

3. The Mini-Towel That Can Come Everywhere With You

NanoDry Towel
$38
|
Uncommon Goods
If your friend hates carrying a big bag to yoga class, then this towel will take care of all their anti-sweat needs without taking up too much space.

4. Probably The Sleekest Yoga Storage Box There Is

Yoga Mat Storage and Display
$145
|
Uncommon Goods
Does your yogi friend love it so much that they want to display their mat and their blocks right there in their living room? If yes, then this is the perfect home decor yoga gift for them.

5. The Sloth + The Yoga = The Bliss

Sloth Yoga Art Print
$18.95
|
FuzzyInk on Etsy
Like sloths? Like yoga? You might want to grab this print for yourself. Your friend can get one, too.

6. Upward French Bulldog Sweater

French Bulldog Yoga Pose Sweatshirt
$29.94
|
plumusa on Etsy
In case you or your yogi friend thought French bulldogs couldn't get any cuter, here's a sweatshirt to prove you both wrong and keep you both warm on those crisp yoga mornings.

7. This Super Amazing Sports Bra

Distressed Transgender Sports Bra
$40.45
|
OnPointLGBTStylesADC on Etsy
For the trans women and trans femme folks in your life, this sports bra will rock their pride during yoga class.

8. This Equally Amazing Bi Sports Bra

Bisexual Pride Flag Sports Bra
$43.90
|
SmallWonderGym on Etsy
For the lovely human in your life who'd love to represent with a bi flag style sports bra, you've found your perfect yoga gift.

9. This Avocado Journal, But For Yoga

Yoga Planner
$15.95
|
YellowOtterStudios on Etsy
This adorable notebook featuring an avocado doing yoga (because of course that's what they do whenever you're not looking) will help your yoga-inclined friend keep track of their practice.

10. A Tiny Stocking Stuffer

Yoga Stocking Stuffer
$12
|
effiehandmade on Etsy
If your friend has a Christmas tree, why wouldn't they want a mini-yoga mat hanging from it? Exactly. They would.

11. These Never-Slip-Again Yoga Socks

Yoga Socks
$24
|
KnitKnotSpace on Etsy
No more slipping on their yoga mat from socks that are too fluffy or just don't have enough grip! These socks will help your friend keep their heels and toes exactly where they need to be in all kinds of poses.

12. This Amazing Yoga History Book

Selling Yoga: From Counterculture to Pop Culture, by Andrea Jain
$24.95
|
Amazon
If your yogi friend wants a grounding in where yoga practice is right now and where it's been, this is a great way to guide them through where their practices come from.

13. A Reminder To Love Yourself, Radically

The Body Is Not An Apology, by Sonya Renee Taylor
$17.95
|
Amazon
Any yogi who is looking to practice active self-love for themselves and their bodies is sure to love this beautiful, inspiring read.

14. This Tank Top Reminding You To Decolonize Your Practice

Decolonizing Fitness Tank
$20
|
Decolonizing Fitness
This tank is the perfect accompaniment to your yogi friend's first or 50th yoga class.

15. This Book That Makes Yoga Just For You

Every Body Yoga: Let Go Of Fear, Get On The Mat, Love Your Body, by Jessamyn Stanley
$16.95
|
Amazon
This fantastic guide to breaking through the emotional and physical barriers that might be keeping your friend from even starting yoga, this could definitely be the book that transforms their practice and their lives.

16. This Yoga Subscription Service

Yoga Green Book Subscription
$19
|
Yoga Green Book
Designed by and for Black yoga instructors and newbies alike, this subscription service to online yoga classes is only $19/month and is perfect for the yogi you love.

This article was originally published on