We always celebrate our mothers on Mother's Day, but there's another special woman in many people's lives that shouldn't be forgotten on this day: Our grandmothers. Of course, while cards and flowers are a great start, making a social media post dedicated to your grandmother is a sweet way to not only show her, but your followers just how special she is. Of course you'll need some grandma Mother's Day Instagram caption ideas, because what's a great photo without a great caption?

Find a picture of your grandmother that tells a story. Maybe it's in the house she grew up in, maybe it's a picture of her holding your mother as a baby, or maybe it's a picture of her when she was your age. Show the profundity of the passage of time and the strength of generations together by doing an ultimate throwback in honor of your mom's mom and pair it with an evocative quote to ensure it's a big hit. Here I've put together a list of some of my favorite quotes about grandmothers. They are a combination of heartwarming and witty and the perfect complement to a kind gesture.

“All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” -Abraham Lincoln

"There's no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one." - Jill Churchill

"My grandmother always used to say, 'If you know your past and you know where you have to go, why do you rehearse?' I always remember this and it’s true. You have to start each day again, you can’t repeat what you did." – Marian Seldes

“My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything.” - Emma Stone

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Diana, Princess of Wales

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” - George Eliot

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” - Maya Angelou

"Mother is a verb. It's something you do. Not just who you are." -Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“[A] mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” - Emily Dickinson

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” - Sophia Loren

"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life... She was the love of my life." - Mindy Kaling

"When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." - Erma Bombeck

“Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.” - Meryl Streep

“Over the years, I learned so much from mom. She taught me about the importance of home and history and family and tradition. She also taught me that aging need not mean narrowing the scope of your activities and interests or a diminution of the great pleasures to be had in the everyday.” - Martha Stewart

"I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood." - Lance Conrad

"My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it." - Mark Twain

“When she smiles, the lines in her face become epic narratives that trace the stories of generations that no book can replace.” - Curtis Tyrone Jones