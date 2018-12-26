There is nothing I love more than a really well-done, swoon-worthy, feels-inducing rom-com, so I have considered myself incredibly lucky that romance in novels, films and TV shows has been on the upswing for months. Basically, I'm always on the lookout for more ways to indulge in one of my all-time favorite genres, and come 2019, I'll be setting my sights on podcasts. I've never been much for podcasts before, but after attending a screening of Dirty Dancing with Thirst Aid Kit over the summer, I've become incredibly interested with finding more romance-based podcasts that might offer a similar dose of laughs-meets-feels. I think the 17 picks below will definitely do just that.

Whether you want more thirsty discussions of rom-com leading men, are hoping to dive deeper into the feminist themes of romance novels, want more recommendations or are hoping to hear more about what it might take to publish a rom-com of your own, there is a podcast below that will be perfect for you. You can wait until 2019 to start listening to a few of these, or take them along with you as you travel home during the holiday season. After all, nothing says "I need a break from family" like a bubble bath and a good romance.

Thirst Aid Kit Thirst Aid Kit Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins host this podcast that is all about the objects of our thirst. They mix film chats with bookish ones (discussions of both Dirty Dancing and To All The Boys I've Loved Before can be found here) to explore women's desire, representation, and opportunity.

When In Romance Book Riot Book Riot's podcast, hosted by Jess and Trisha, is dedicated entirely to discussing romance novels, sharing news in the romance book industry, and giving stellar recommendations for your TBR.

Romance Romp Romance Romp Romance Romp bills itself as a fun peek into Romancelandia, i.e. all things romance: books, readers, authors and bloggers. Authors including Helena Hunting and Jamie McGuire have guested.

Read Me Romance Read Me Romance Read Me Romance is hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Alexa Riley and Tessa Bailey, and each week the duo present a new author's romance audiobook.

Not Your Mom's Romance Book Club Not Your Mom's Romance Book Club If you've ever cringed at the thought of pouring over a steamy sex scene with your mom, you'll love Ellen's podcast in which she does just that. She and her mom read books like Helen Hoang's The Kiss Quotient together, and then share their (hilarious and awkward) thoughts.

All The Kissing All The Kissing Particularly great for anyone hoping to become a published romance writer, this podcast (run by a group of authors at varying stages in their path to publication) explores everything you could ever want to know about the career.

Jules & James Jules & James If you're more into narrative podcasts, Jules & James is for you. Jules and James "meet" through a misdialed phone number, and when the two young artists connect, they decide to continue a conversation that started by chance.

Heaving Bosoms If you want to laugh while you swoon, this podcast is just the ticket. Every week, best friends and romance aficionados, Erin and Melody, giggle through their discussion about a new romance novel.

The Lonely Hearts Romance Comics Podcast The Lonely Hearts Romance Comics Podcast If reading comics is more your jam, this unique podcast is hosted by four guys who delve into the history of romance in comics, from spooky romance to '80s romance and everything in between.

Rom-Com Actually Rom-Com Actually This podcast, hosted by three self-proclaimed helpless romantics is focused on the film versions of rom-coms, including favorite book-to-movie adaptations like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, shedding light on modern romance and celebrating the beloved romantic comedy genre.

Modern Love Modern Love The podcast version of the beloved New York Times column. Featuring performances by the likes of Kate Winslet, Angela Bassett, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sterling K. Brown, and more, reading stories of true stories of love, loss, and redemption.

The Wicked Wallflowers Club The Wicked Wallflowers Club Writers Jenny Nordback and Sarah Hawleys sit down with romance authors and take a deep dive into their new releases, discussing all of the empowering aspects of the genre, from sex positivity to self-confidence.

Too Stupid To Live To Stupid To Live In this unique podcast, comedy writer/actor Becky Feldman teams up with a different guest in each episode to read romance novels that cost less than $5. They hilariously dissect and analyze these "cheap" books, of course, read out a few of the steamier scenes.

Learning The Tropes Learning The Tropes Erin (the veteran romance reader) and Clayton (the romance "virgin") get together each week to discuss a new romance novel. They hilariously hash out plots, characters, and, of course, tropes and the dynamic between a romance-lover and romance newbie make this one super entertaining.

Whoa!Mance WhoaMance If you're less interested in mainstream takes on romance, Whoa!Mance is your podcast. Every Wednesday, Morgan and unearth the weirdest bits, and the sexiest parts of a new romance novel.

One True Pairing One True Pairing This podcast from Macmillan discusses romance in a variety of mediums, from books (Twilight and TATBILB) to films (Star Wars and Mulan) to pop culture (the Obamas!) If you love romance and love stories in any form you can get them, give this one a listen.