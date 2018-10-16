It's no secret that 2018 has been a big year for romance, both on page and on screens big and small. If you're as big a fan of the rom-com as I am, you've been basking in the afterglow of such diverse offerings as Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and the big screen's Crazy Rich Asians; stellar books like Helen Hoang's The Kiss Quotient and Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera's What If It's Us; and news of more romantic adaptations to come from Bea and Leah Koch, the sisters behind The Ripped Bodice bookstore in Los Angeles. Romance is hot in a big way right now, and if you haven't been reading it, you're missing out.

If you're looking to cozy up to some steamy romances, historical love stories, and sweet rom-coms now that the weather has gotten cooler and the nights are getting longer, you're definitely in luck. Below are 11 offerings that are all about love — meet-cutes, love at first sight, love-to-hate, unrequited love, and more. If you're looking to make the last of 2018 your most romantic reading months ever, add a few of these to your to-be-read pile and let yourself escape for a few hours:

'Intercepted' by Alexa Martin When Marlee Harper finds out that her NFL-star boyfriend for the last ten years has been cheating on her, she vows to never date an athlete again. There's just one problem: Gavin Pope, the new hotshot quarterback and a fling from the past, is interested in Marlee... and she's maybe interested in him, too.

'Fight or Flight' by Samantha Young When Ava Breevort's flight is delayed, her last ditch attempt to salvage the trip is thwarted by the arrogant Caleb Scott, who steals her first class seat. Over the course of their journey home, their antagonism somehow leads to the steamiest layover Ava's ever had. And that's all it's is — until Caleb shows up on her doorstep.

'The Royal Runaway' by Lindsay Emory After her fiancé jilted her on their wedding day, Princess Theodora Isabella Victoria of Drieden of the Royal House Laurent sneaks out of the palace and meets a sexy Scot named Nick in a local bar. But just when she think she's found her Prince Charming, he reveals he's the brother of her former fiancé and a British spy... and he's not above blackmail.

'One Day In December' by Josie Silver (Oct. 16) Through a misted-up bus window one snowy December day, Laurie sees a man who she knows instantly is "the one." Their eyes meet...and then her bus drives away. Laurie spends a year scanning every bus stop and cafe in London for him. But she doesn't find him, until her best friend Sarah giddily introduces her to her new boyfriend, Jack. The man from the bus.

'Duchess by Design' by Maya Rodale (Oct. 23) Brandon Fiennes, the duke of Kingston, is seeking a wealthy American bride who can save his family's estate. When he meets seamstress Adeline Black he makes an offer she can't refuse: join him at society events to display her gowns and advise him on which heiresses are duchess material. It's the perfect plan — as long as they avoid a scandal.

'A Brand New Ending' by Jennifer Probst (Oct. 23) Ophelia Bishop was a lovestruck teenage girl when she and Kyle Kimpton chased their dreams to Hollywood. Kyle's dreams came true. Ophelia's did not. When Kyle chose his career over their relationship, Ophelia returned home to to run the family's B & B. Now Kyle has come crashing back into her life, and suddenly all her defenses are down.

'The Proposal' by Jasmine Guillory (Oct. 30) When freelance writer Nikole Paterson goes to a Dodgers game with her actor boyfriend, the last thing she expects — or wants — is a scoreboard proposal. At the game with his sister, Carlos Ibarra comes to Nik's rescue. But when they embark on an epic rule-breaking rebound, one of them has to be smart enough to put on the brakes.

'The Other Miss Bridgerton' by Julia Quinn (Nov. 20) When independent and adventurous Poppy Bridgerton is kidnapped by pirates, Captain Andrew James Rokesby knows he will likely have to wed her to avert a scandal — though Poppy has no idea that he is the son of an earl. Their war of words soon gives way to passion. But when Andrew's secret is revealed, will he capture her heart?

'Their Perfect Melody' by Priscilla Oliveras (Nov. 27) Growing up, Lilí María Fernandez was affectionately known as the family "wild child." But tragedy and loss have made that seem like a distant memory. Until she meets Diego Reyes. Diego has a talent for playing classical Spanish guitar, and Lilí soon finds herself inspired by his passion. Can Diego reignite Lilí's fun-loving spirit?