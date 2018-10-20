Do you like spicy food? I don't mean food that makes your mouth tingle. I mean eyes watering, nose dripping, pits sweating, heartburn for the rest of the night spicy food. If you do, these 17 products for people who love spicy food are right up your alley. Keep a fresh bottle of Tums nearby, because while your mouth might love it, your stomach isn't going to be too thrilled.

Aside from being delicious, spicy food also carries a few health benefits — aside from, you know, clearing your sinuses better than any over-the-counter cold medicine. A study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that it might help fight ulcers, despite previous claims to the contrary. Another study from 2017 suggested it might be beneficial to heart health. It could even help you live longer.

Also, spicy food just tastes amazing, so there's that.

If you're that person who has sriracha on their keychain and puts it on everything, if you're that person who sprinkles red pepper flakes in your spicy ramen and calls it "cooking," if you're that person who enjoys burning the first several layers of skin off the inside of their mouth, these 17 products are for you.

Hot Sauce Kit Hot Sauce Kit $39.95 Amazon Now, you can make your own hot sauce at home. This just got real. (Real spicy.)

Jalapeño Corer Cave Tools Jalapeno Pepper Corer $7.99 Amazon If you cook with jalapeños a lot, you need this pepper corer that does the work for you. Greatest invention ever? I think yes.

Hot Chocolate Lake Champlain Chocolates Spicy Aztec Hot Chocolate $19.69 Amazon If you need to put a little pep back in your step, something piping hot and spicy should do the trick. This hot chocolate packs a little punch and will warm you to the bones. Marshmallows optional.

Spicy Jolly Ranchers Jolly Rancher Hard Candy $5.99 Amazon These Jolly Ranchers are both sweet and spicy, for a delightful treat that tickles your tastebuds and also makes your nose run a little.