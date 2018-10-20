17 Products For People Who Love Spicy Food
Do you like spicy food? I don't mean food that makes your mouth tingle. I mean eyes watering, nose dripping, pits sweating, heartburn for the rest of the night spicy food. If you do, these 17 products for people who love spicy food are right up your alley. Keep a fresh bottle of Tums nearby, because while your mouth might love it, your stomach isn't going to be too thrilled.
Aside from being delicious, spicy food also carries a few health benefits — aside from, you know, clearing your sinuses better than any over-the-counter cold medicine. A study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that it might help fight ulcers, despite previous claims to the contrary. Another study from 2017 suggested it might be beneficial to heart health. It could even help you live longer.
Also, spicy food just tastes amazing, so there's that.
If you're that person who has sriracha on their keychain and puts it on everything, if you're that person who sprinkles red pepper flakes in your spicy ramen and calls it "cooking," if you're that person who enjoys burning the first several layers of skin off the inside of their mouth, these 17 products are for you.
1Spicy Chocolate
Tabasco "Spicy Dark Chocolate Wedges" - Pack of 2 Tins
$14.99
Combine the familiar flavor of tabasco sauce with dark chocolate and you've got a sweet snack with a serious kick.
2Salt Sampler
The Spicy Hot Gourmet Sea Salt Sampler
$17.09
Flavors include ghost pepper, habanero, jalapeño, cajun, hot curry, and spicy garlic pepper. Your eyes are going to burn. It'll be fantastic.
3Hot Sauce Kit
$39.95
Now, you can make your own hot sauce at home. This just got real. (Real spicy.)
4Jalapeño Corer
Cave Tools Jalapeno Pepper Corer
$7.99
If you cook with jalapeños a lot, you need this pepper corer that does the work for you. Greatest invention ever? I think yes.
5Hot Chocolate
Lake Champlain Chocolates Spicy Aztec Hot Chocolate
$19.69
If you need to put a little pep back in your step, something piping hot and spicy should do the trick. This hot chocolate packs a little punch and will warm you to the bones. Marshmallows optional.
6Spicy Popcorn
$8.25
This stuff isn't for the faint-of-heart, buttery-movie-theater-popcorn-loving person. Proceed with caution, because this stuff is going to kick your you-know-what.
7Smartphone Case
Soft Red Hot Sauce Case for iPhone 6/6s
$9.99
Your friends are going to be so jealous of you when they see you walking around town with this as your cell phone case.
8Spicy Jolly Ranchers
$5.99
These Jolly Ranchers are both sweet and spicy, for a delightful treat that tickles your tastebuds and also makes your nose run a little.
9Honey
Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey
$14.99
This wildflower honey is infused with chili peppers, and your mouth won't know what hit it.
10Jam
Terrapin Ridge Farms Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
$10.93
Hot pepper bacon jam? I like all of those words. According to the jar, this will taste fantastic with cheese. Keep cold water nearby. You'll need it.
11Spicy Food Cookbook
The World's Best Spicy Food: Authentic Recipes From Around The World
$14.99
If you're a real pro in the kitchen — or if you can at least follow a recipe — create authentic spicy dishes from about the globe in the comfort of your own home.
12Subscription Box
3-Bottle Monthly Hot Sauce Subscription
$86.85
Want something spicy and amazing delivered to your door every month? Then you need to check out Fuego Box. Yes! This is real life!
13Seeds
Grow 4 Pepper Varieties From Seed
$14.99
Do you have a green thumb? Grow your own cayenne, banana, jalapeño, and yolo wonder peppers right in your own garden.
14Holiday Lights
Vickerman Set of 35 Red, Green and Yellow Chili Pepper Christmas Lights - Green Wire
$21.98
'Tis the season to be spicy! Hang these inside or outside to give your home a little something extra. The neighbors will love it, and you should definitely keep them up all year long.
15Peanut Butter
Eliot's Adult Nut Butters Spicy Thai Peanut Butter
$8.99
Go traditional with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or mix it into your noodles and vegetables. Once you go spicy thai, you won't go back.
16Maple Syrup
Bushwick Kitchen Trees Knees Spicy Maple
$13.99
Take breakfast to the next level with chili pepper-infused maple syrup. Your pancakes aren't expecting this.
17Gumballs
Sonoran Spice Ghost Pepper Gumballs
$9.95
If you're in the mood to get written up, put a jar of these on your desk and give your coworkers a nice surprise.