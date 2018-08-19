You know what's dope AF? Naps. Nothing gets me stoked like the idea of nap time. What were we thinking when we were kids, resisting naps and whining about them like complete twits? If you want to snooze all day, every day, at work, at home, on the couch, on the subway, leaning against a complete stranger (happened to a friend...), then you need these 17 products for people who love to nap. Level up your beauty rest like a champ.

Before you get all, "Wahhhhh! Naps make me groggy and make it harder to fall asleep at night," let me hit you with some beautiful knowledge. According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than 85 percent of mammalian species are polyphasic sleepers. This means they sleep sporadically throughout the day.

Humans, on the other hand, march to the beat of a different drummer. We're monophasic sleepers, says the National Sleep Foundation, meaning we have one time of day for sleeping and one time of day for being awake.

Is this how it's supposed to be? Maybe not. The National Safety Council says 43 percent of workers are sleep-deprived. According to research I just made up, it's because we don't nap enough.

Get your sleep on with these 17 must-haves.

1 Body Pillow Moonlight Slumber Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow $109.95 Amazon Nothing beats cozying up to your significant other for a quick catnap... unless you don't have one. Honestly, though, you don't even *need* an SO anymore because you can just buy a body pillow instead. They're big, squishy, cuddle-ready, and won't leave toothpaste chunks in the sink.

3 Travel Pillow Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $24.99 Amazon Remember earlier on when I mentioned falling asleep on strangers on the subway? As much as I enjoy doing that, and I really do, we need to talk about this twisty pillow that gives you support in all the right places. This is napping for professionals.

5 Hoodie Pillow HoodiePillow Brands Inflatable Travel Hoodie Pillow-Gray $24.95 Amazon If an angel and a sweatshirt had a baby, it would be this inflatable hoodie pillow. Cover your melon *and* get the cushion you need all at the same time. If I hadn't seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn't believe it.

7 Ostrich Pillow Ostrich Pillow ORIGINAL $99.00 Amazon I mean, look at it. Have you ever seen anything more beautiful? Somebody drank a tall glass of smart juice the day they came up with the idea to make a pillow that has nothing but a hole for your nose and mouth. Science!

8 Massage Bed Rest Chair Nap Shiatsu Massaging Bed Rest $149.99 Brookstone For those of you who don't mind napping upright, this chair has dual deep-kneading massage nodes to help ease tightness and tension in your back and neck. *And* it folds up flat for easy storage under the bed or wherever. Bonus!

9 The Clapper The Clapper $19.71 Amazon Getting up to turn the light off is entirely too much work. Nap time just got so much easier with the Clapper — the ultimate gadget for the lazy napper who, honestly, just doesn't feel like moving at all. Nobody's judging you.

10 Privacy Bed Privacy Pop Bed Tent $129.99 - $159.99 Bed Bath & Beyond This bed is easy to set up and take down, making it prime napping real estate. While it's meant for people sharing bedrooms or dorm rooms, I believe it to be a wise choice for napping in any location, like the grocery store or a public park.

12 Infinity Pillow Infinity Pillow $39.00 Huzi This is no ordinary, flat, boring pillow. This pillow can be folded and twisted and used in countless ways, molding to whatever type of cushiony support you need. Check out some of the options under their How It Works page!

13 Car Mattress FBSPORT BSport Car Travel Inflatable Mattress $29.99 Amazon Maybe you spend a lot of time driving. Maybe you like to go camping but prefer to sleep in your car. Maybe you simply can't go anywhere without catching some ZZZs. Any way you cut it, this blow-up mattress — designed specifically for the back of your car — is a game-changer.

14 Relaxing Coffee Counting Sheep Coffee Amazon Nothing puts you in prime nap mode like a hot cup of coffee. But, you know, caffeine. Go one step beyond decaf with this snooze-friendly coffee, which contains a natural herbal sleep aid called valerian root. Problem solved.

15 Foot Hammock Fuut $30.00 Connect Design If a fancy reclining chair isn't quite in your budget, the next best option is this adorable mini hammock for your tootsies. You can still kick back, relax, and get your nap on like a total champ.

16 Desk For Laying Down CozyDesk $149.99 Buyzip If napping is life but you have a deadline to meet, take it to the bedroom with this reclining desk. Finish your work and then slip into a peaceful slumber. You deserve it.