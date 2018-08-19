17 Products For People Who Love To Nap
You know what's dope AF? Naps. Nothing gets me stoked like the idea of nap time. What were we thinking when we were kids, resisting naps and whining about them like complete twits? If you want to snooze all day, every day, at work, at home, on the couch, on the subway, leaning against a complete stranger (happened to a friend...), then you need these 17 products for people who love to nap. Level up your beauty rest like a champ.
Before you get all, "Wahhhhh! Naps make me groggy and make it harder to fall asleep at night," let me hit you with some beautiful knowledge. According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than 85 percent of mammalian species are polyphasic sleepers. This means they sleep sporadically throughout the day.
Humans, on the other hand, march to the beat of a different drummer. We're monophasic sleepers, says the National Sleep Foundation, meaning we have one time of day for sleeping and one time of day for being awake.
Is this how it's supposed to be? Maybe not. The National Safety Council says 43 percent of workers are sleep-deprived. According to research I just made up, it's because we don't nap enough.
Get your sleep on with these 17 must-haves.
1Body Pillow
Moonlight Slumber Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow
$109.95
Nothing beats cozying up to your significant other for a quick catnap... unless you don't have one. Honestly, though, you don't even *need* an SO anymore because you can just buy a body pillow instead. They're big, squishy, cuddle-ready, and won't leave toothpaste chunks in the sink.
2Reclining Office Chair
VIVA OFFICE High Back Bonded Leather Recliner Office Chair with Footrest
$339.80
This is probably frowned upon in the workplace, but when has that ever stopped us? Nothing will kill your productivity like this reclining desk chair, but come on — you're going to take some A+ naps in this bad boy, amirite?
3Travel Pillow
Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$24.99
Remember earlier on when I mentioned falling asleep on strangers on the subway? As much as I enjoy doing that, and I really do, we need to talk about this twisty pillow that gives you support in all the right places. This is napping for professionals.
4Nap-Friendly Alarm Clock
Sangean RCR-22 Atomic Clock With Pll Synthesized FM-RBDS/AM/Tuner Clock Radio With Radio Controlled Clock
$59.95
It's almost like the universe heard you complaining about what a pain it is to set random alarms for when you feel like napping. This alarm clock can easily be set to wake you up in intervals starting at 10 minutes to two hours. Brilliant.
5Hoodie Pillow
HoodiePillow Brands Inflatable Travel Hoodie Pillow-Gray
$24.95
If an angel and a sweatshirt had a baby, it would be this inflatable hoodie pillow. Cover your melon *and* get the cushion you need all at the same time. If I hadn't seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn't believe it.
6Nap Mat
My First Nap Mat Premium Memory Foam Nap Mat With Built-In Removable Pillow, Blue
$29.99
Okay, fine, so it's meant for kids. Rules were made to be broken! This nap mat rolls up so it's easy to carry around and it even has a handle. Basically, it's perfect for sleeping under your desk.
7Ostrich Pillow
$99.00
I mean, look at it. Have you ever seen anything more beautiful? Somebody drank a tall glass of smart juice the day they came up with the idea to make a pillow that has nothing but a hole for your nose and mouth. Science!
8Massage Bed Rest Chair
Nap Shiatsu Massaging Bed Rest
$149.99
For those of you who don't mind napping upright, this chair has dual deep-kneading massage nodes to help ease tightness and tension in your back and neck. *And* it folds up flat for easy storage under the bed or wherever. Bonus!
9The Clapper
$19.71
Getting up to turn the light off is entirely too much work. Nap time just got so much easier with the Clapper — the ultimate gadget for the lazy napper who, honestly, just doesn't feel like moving at all. Nobody's judging you.
10Privacy Bed
$129.99 - $159.99
This bed is easy to set up and take down, making it prime napping real estate. While it's meant for people sharing bedrooms or dorm rooms, I believe it to be a wise choice for napping in any location, like the grocery store or a public park.
11Massaging Eye Mask
Breo iSee4 Wireless Digital Eye Massager With Heat Compression And Music
$149.99
It looks like it belongs in a sci fi movie, but this eye mask is the real deal. It massages; relieves eye strain, dry eyes, sinus pressure, and headaches; helps you relax; improves circulation; and reduces dark circles and puffiness. A worthwhile investment for the dedicated napper, indeed.
12Infinity Pillow
$39.00
This is no ordinary, flat, boring pillow. This pillow can be folded and twisted and used in countless ways, molding to whatever type of cushiony support you need. Check out some of the options under their How It Works page!
13Car Mattress
FBSPORT BSport Car Travel Inflatable Mattress
$29.99
Maybe you spend a lot of time driving. Maybe you like to go camping but prefer to sleep in your car. Maybe you simply can't go anywhere without catching some ZZZs. Any way you cut it, this blow-up mattress — designed specifically for the back of your car — is a game-changer.
14Relaxing Coffee
Nothing puts you in prime nap mode like a hot cup of coffee. But, you know, caffeine. Go one step beyond decaf with this snooze-friendly coffee, which contains a natural herbal sleep aid called valerian root. Problem solved.
15Foot Hammock
$30.00
If a fancy reclining chair isn't quite in your budget, the next best option is this adorable mini hammock for your tootsies. You can still kick back, relax, and get your nap on like a total champ.
16Desk For Laying Down
17Travel Headrest
$59.00
Omgomgomgomgomg. Have you ever seen anything more glorious than this headrest that you can take literally anywhere? You're going to sleep so effing hard on your lunch break.