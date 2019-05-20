17 Quotes From 'The Office' To Use In Your Wedding Vows

Your wedding day is one you'll never forget, and it's a chance to do something truly unique that speaks to who you are. If tradition really isn't your thing, try these 19 quotes from The Office to use in your wedding vows instead.

When it comes to your nuptials, gone are the days of strict rules and guidelines. Want to wear sparkly Crocs? Go for it. Interested in spicing up the menu? Try a food truck. Did you fall in love with a pink wedding dress? You do you. It's your party, and you'll wear Crocs if you want to.

Some soon-to-be newlyweds also opt for something more original when it comes to the vows they swap. Tradition can be a beautiful thing, but it's not everyone's cup of tea. If you're a fan of The Office, what better way to seal the deal with your one true love than these iconic quotes from the one show that forever changed comedy?

Michael, Dwight, Pam, and the whole group are full of all sorts of life advice, much of which would fit beautifully into your wedding vows. So here they are: 19 quotes from The Office that are most likely perfect for your big day.

1. "I am Beyonce, always." Giphy Oh, you know, just a subtle reminder for your significant other that you're the most amazing person in the world and get everything you want 24/7. It's the stuff true love is made of.

2. "I am running away from my responsibilities, and it feels good." Giphy Love isn't about logic. It's about emotion. Especially on your wedding day, you have only two responsibilities: say "I do," and grab the last piece of cake before your grandma does.

3. "I don't care what they say about me. I just want to eat." Giphy Your vows should be made of all the most important things you want your boo to know. I'd say this ranks near the top of the list, yes?

4. "Well, it's love at first sight. Actually, it was... No, it was when I heard her voice. It was love at first see with my ears." Giphy Ah, yes. Nothing like reminiscing about the first time you saw — um, heard? — your true love's voice.

5. "You better learn your rules. If you don't, you'll be eaten in your sleep." Giphy You could always count on Dwight for little gems of wisdom. Here's a precious reminder that you promise to love your spouse in the good and the bad — unless they step out of line.

6. "Webster's Dictionary defines wedding as: The fusing of two metals with a hot torch." Giphy Or something like that. Just keep talking and maybe nobody will notice.

7. "Life is short. Drive fast and leave a sexy corpse. That's one of my mottos." Giphy Love like this only comes once in a lifetime. Don't waste it. Side note: I think you just found your next tattoo.

8. "I talk a lot, so I learn to tune myself out." Giphy It's only fair that you give your SO a heads up on this, I think. And to be clear, even though you don't listen to yourself, they are fully obligated to listen to you and be able to repeat back everything you've said.

9. "The eyes are the groin of the face." Giphy I believe it was Robert Frost who wrote this? Pure poetry. Does anybody have a tissue?

10. "Like my mom always says, 'Talk classy, act nasty.'" Giphy Wise words every human should live by.

11. "Sorry I annoyed you with my friendship." Giphy Sometimes, you love your boo just a little too much, but you have no regrets.

12. "And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." Giphy Love is a funny, confusing thing.

13. "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." Giphy Creepy? Romantic? Maybe it's a little bit of both.

14. "I'm an early bird and I'm a night owl. So I'm wise and I have worms." Giphy Damn, does your significant other know how lucky they are to have you? You are incredibly gifted.

15. "There's too many people on this earth. We need a new plague." Giphy This is your own unique way of saying you feel like you're the only two people in the world. Your delivery could probably use a little work though.

16. "The only thing that could make this day better is ice cream." Giphy Your boo thinks you're just being cute... but no, you'd really like some ice cream right now. *cough* *hint*