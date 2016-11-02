There are gifts for your partner, and then there are gifts for your partner. Staples from her favorite makeup line or that new cologne they've had their eye on are all well and good, but whether you’re newly together or going on 10 years, sexy presents for your significant other like vibrators, romantic games, and massage oil have the potential to seriously spice things up — for both of you. The best part? You’ll not only be able to see just how happy it makes them firsthand (wink wink), you'll probably be there to join in the fun right alongside them.

Sure, you could go to the nearest adult store and pick out the first hot pink vibrator you see, but in my opinion, naughty and romantic gifts for your partner should be something that’s well-researched. You want to personalize the gift to both your relationship and your bodies for the best results, after all. That's precisely why so many people prefer to use the Internet for these types of purchases: not only do you get to see way more options side by side, but you can also ensure that all ingredients and materials are safe, high-quality, and well-reviewed by other people who have personally tried them.

If you’re looking for something that’s creative, sexy, and functional in all the best ways, check out these sexy gift ideas for your boyfriend, girlfriend, or even yourself.

Rather than using vibration, the Satisfyer Pro 2 uses vacuum pleasure wave technology for clitoral stimulation. On top of featuring 11 different settings, it’s also hygienic, rechargeable, and totally waterproof. Reviewers say it’s the closest thing to simulating oral sex, so it makes an awesome present for a girlfriend (or yourself).

Both functional and aesthetically pleasing, the wax from this Kama Sutra Massage Candle melts down into a massage oil that pours straight from the tin. Infused with coconut oil, shea, and vitamin E, it’s super lubricating and really good for your skin.

Because cooking is one of the sexiest activities ever, this The New InterCourses: An Aphrodisiac Cookbook turns any evening into an awesome date night. It’s filled with recipes that feature 19 sensual foods, and people say that it’s cleverly written, delicious, and actually useful.

With customers in love with its 100-percent natural formula, Lulu Orange Blossom Massage Oil has plenty of rave reviews. It doesn’t leave any greasy residue on your skin, nor will it result any stains on your sheets. What it does have: a sweet orange fragrance, a ridiculously smooth application, and just the right consistency to get things started — and keep them going.

By rolling a combination of dice from this dice set, the game auto-generates erotic activities for you and your partner to try. The two 12-sided dice are illustrated with different sexual positions, the nine-sided dice has different body parts, and the six-sided dice suggests different actions such as "blow" and "suck." Plus, unlike other sexy games that can look tacky or novel, this one looks genuinely nice.

This highly rated vibrator is rechargeable, remote control operated, and made from body-safe silicone, but what’s really innovative about it is its design. Not only can it be used entirely on its own, it can also be inserted during penetration with your partner to stimulate both of you simultaneously.

Ever played Jenga? This is basically the sexy version. Sex Stack is a tactical game of foreplay that can spice up any night. Each block has a number that coincides with a task or position, so you can broaden your sexual horizons and experience something new with your partner.

8. This Variety Pack Of Textured Strokers

These Tenga Easy Beat Egg Masturbators are all different, providing a variety of stimulating textures. They’re one size fits all, reusable, and come with lubrication inside for the most comfortable experience.

If you and your partner what to enhance the romance with the help of a little geometry, this sex pillow is awesome for getting the best angle during sex. (And not just penetrative sex! It's great for propping your pelvis up for oral sex and scissoring too.) The pillow is made from a supportive, dense memory foam and has a removable, machine-washable cover.

These remote-controlled, color-changing smart light bulbs have 12 colors and six brightness levels, so you can create whatever ambiance you want in the bedroom, whether it's a sexy crimson or a calming aqua.

Lingerie is a classic, no-fail gift, and this lacy bodysuit is no exception. It's sexy as hell, can double as going-out top, and thanks to it's stretchy spandex fabric it's also really comfortable. It comes in tons of colors, including, red, black, purple, green, and so many more.

There is something super sexy about a pair of snug little boxer briefs, but what's really great about this pair is the silky soft modal cotton fabric.

If you’re looking to get started with some bondage, this Straight Edge Bed Restraint System makes for a great gift. It comes with comfortable, adjustable cuffs for ankles and wrists, as well as an eye mask to engage the senses while concealing your vision. The best part: it fits any mattress — no permanent installation needed.

Whether you’re giving the egg or the remote control to your partner, this Wireless Vibrating Egg is tons of fun for both of you. It’s super powerful yet really quiet, and you can recharge it in any USB port for waterproof fun wherever you go.

Great for couples looking for a little extra oomph during penetration, this vibrating cock ring has a thick silicone ring that stretches to fit just about any penis and is designed to provide clitoral stimulation during penetration. It’s also waterproof and rechargeable, so on top of being tons of fun, it’s really convenient.

This Boy Butter Personal Lubricant is a top choice for tons of reviewers when it comes to anal play because it’s made from a sensitive yet effective combination of coconut oil and organic silicone. You can use it with a partner or on your own with toys, and it’s non-staining with no particular smell to it.

Since foreplay involves way more than just the sexual aspects, this romantic and sleek Picnic at Ascot Wine and Cheese Cooler Bag comes with everything you need for an outdoor date with your partner. It features thermal insulation to keep everything the proper temperature, as well as wine glasses, a cheese knife, a cutting board, and a corkscrew.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.