17 Spring Equinox 2018 Instagram Caption Ideas That Capture Your Excitement About Warmer Weather

The temperatures are rising, the ground is thawing, and pretty little pastel flowers are blooming here and there. I don't know about you, but this is giving me a large amount of hope that, despite how brutal winter was, spring is well on its way to 2018. Aside from the obvious spring cleaning plans, you'll need to start thinking about spring equinox Instagram caption plans, because while sprucing up your surroundings IRL is important, getting your digital spring on is too.

(I'm only half kidding.)

Because you're too busy switching out your flannel sheets for cotton sheets and your wool socks for sandals, I'm happy to do the hard work for you when it comes to captions. I took the liberty of pulling together a big list of awesome spring quotes for you to use as Instagram captions when spring finally rolls around.

For my digital life, I like to have a running list of ready-to-go captions to use for Instagram. Otherwise, I end up with a massive draft folder of images that I never post because I couldn't think of any cute captions. So now, I pool together a bunch of great quotes that make witty or charming captions, and that way I'm always prepared for a post — so, my precious pictures don't have to sit in the the caption-less draft graveyard. Here's your guide to perfect springy Instagram captions galore.

"When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest. The only thing that could spoil a day was people, and if you keep from making engagements, each day had no limits. People were always the limiters of happiness except for the very few that were as good as spring itself." – A Moveable Feast, Ernest Hemingway

"But you knew there would always be the spring, as you knew the river would flow again after it was frozen." — A Moveable Feast, Ernest Hemingway

"It is spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you've got it, you want — oh, you don't know quite what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!" — Mark Twain

"That is one good thing about this world — there are always sure to be more springs." — L.M. Montgomery

"It is spring again. The Earth is like a child that knows poems." — Rainer Maria Rilke

"The force of spring — mysterious, fecund, powerful beyond measure." — Michael Garofalo

"Spring drew on... and a greenness grew over those brown beds, which, freshening daily, suggested the thought that hope traversed them at night and left each morning brighter traces of her steps." —Charlotte Brontë

"I love spring anywhere, but if I could choose, I would always greet it in a garden." — Ruth Stout

"No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." — Hal Borland

"In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt." —Margaret Atwood

"Everything is blooming most recklessly; if it were voices instead of colors, there would be an unbelievable shrieking into the heart of the night." — Rainer Maria Rilke

"Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring." — Lilly Pulitzer

"To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring." — George Santayana

"The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also." — Harriet Ann

"Spring is sooner recognized by plants than by men." —Chinese Proverb

"Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’" — Robin Williams

"You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming."— Pablo Neruda