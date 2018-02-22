According to the groundhogs, winter weather may be sticking around for a little longer than you hoped. But that doesn't mean you have to diagnose yourself with cabin fever just yet. Staying indoors is going to be a total breeze with what's coming to Netflix in March 2018. All of the listings walk that fine line between nostalgia greatness and new-age excitement, so leave it to Netflix to always come through in times of dire need.

Feeling a sudden urge to reminisce about the good ol' days? Well, the streaming platform is bringing some late-90s to early-00s classics for you to indulge in — like, Ghostbusters, Cruel Intentions and Wet Hot American Summer, just to name a few. Can't get enough of marathoning full seasons of new Netflix Originals? You guessed it — the platform has you covered on that front too. Not only will new series like On My Block premiere, but returning shows like Season 3 of Love and David Letterman's highly anticipated third celebrity interview will air next month as well.

Six more weeks of winter never sounded so good, because, with Netflix by your side, March is already panning out to be an entertainment enthusiast's dream.

Additional reporting by Ashley Rey