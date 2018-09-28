If you love pumpkin spice and the sound of stepping on a crunchy leaf and you happen to be planning a wedding, there's a good chance you booked it for fall. The foliage changing, the crisp temperature, the overly-Instagrammed lattes — nothing beats this season. If you're getting ready to say "I do" toward the latter end of the year, I've got 17 things that are perfect for a fall wedding and — I kid you not — they even include crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice. I know. I know. I'm blown away by me, too.

According to Bridal Guide, the most popular months to get married are June, September, and October, meaning you and I aren't the only ones who want to tie the knot during autumn. I argue it's even better than the summertime because you're far less sweaty. Plan ahead, because this means locations are going to be booking up and vendors will be busy.

As for other details like the invitations, decor, and table settings? I've got you covered. Well, technically, Amazon and Etsy have you covered. You'll be able to deck out your wedding and even do it on a budget. Here are 17 fall-themed items you might want to have for your big day.

1 Specially Scented Soaps Fall Wedding Favor Pumpkin Spice Beer Soap $22.50 Etsy These soaps from HomeBrewedSoaps on Etsy are made using home-brewed beer and they smell of delicious pumpkin spice. What screams autumn more than pumpkin spice? (Nothing.) Your guests will love these wedding favors.

3 Wedding Jam 50 Mini Mason Jars Filled with Jam $100 Etsy If it looks like my mouth is watering, that's because it is. Get these adorable mini jars of jam in flavors like apple butter and pumpkin apple butter, and they've even got one containing hot chocolate mix. If you know your wedding guests are going to be hungry at your fall nuptials, you can buy these from Etsy seller CustomLoveGifts.

4 Edible Leaves Sugar Robot Inc Edible Fall Leaves $22.99 Amazon Whoever had the idea to make edible leaves deserves a gold star. These will look fabulous on the wedding cake, although I'd be lying if I said I was opposed to just eating them as they are. Don't you judge me.

5 An Alternative To A Guest Book Personalized Fall Wedding Guest Book $64.95 Etsy Can we talk about how creative this is? Instead of asking guests to sign a guest book, they can sign a teeny pumpkin and drop it in the frame. Brilliant! These are crafted by gingerbreadromantic on Etsy.

7 Colorful Aisle Runner Barnyard-Fall Wedding Aisle Runner $150 Etsy If it's always been your dream to walk down an aisle fashioned of autumn-colored flower petals, you're in luck — all thanks to this dreamy, handmade design from PetaleDeRose on Etsy.

9 Message Pumpkins Pumpkin Favors $9.95 Etsy Cement pumpkins customized with your own personal message? I'll take 40 of them, please. These are for sale by LeCimentBleu on Etsy. Give thanks for this fall wedding decor!

10 Fall Luminaries Fall Wedding Table Numbers $24 Etsy It's all about the details. These leafy luminaries serve as table numbers and will glow ever so gently at your autumn wedding reception. Get them from SweetSights on Etsy.

11 Mini Syrup Bottles 50 Fall Wedding Syrup Bottles $137.50 Etsy Maple is one of the trademark flavors of fall, so why not gift your wedding guests with tiny bottles of syrup? CustomLoveGifts sells them on Etsy, and I predict it will taste fantastic on pancakes.

12 A Seasonal Bouquet Fall Wedding Bouquet $55 Etsy The warm and touching colors of this bouquet (made by DreamDayBlooms on Etsy) are perfect for the fall season, and because the flowers are artificial, you can keep it forever as a cherished memory. Win!

14 Sunflower Treats Rustic Wedding Favors $30 Etsy You're *never* too old for Rice Krispie Treats! To be honest, though, these are so beautiful, you might just want to snap a photo for Instagram and then leave them be. Grab yours from Etsy's CupcakeNovelties.

16 Festive Invitations Elegant Rustic Fall Wedding Invitation $1 Etsy Everyone loves getting notes in the mail, and your recipients will be even more tickled when they get an invite to your wedding printed on paper decorated with bright orange and yellow leaves. These are sold by PenelopesPaperPantry on Etsy.