It might feel like Mother's Day just ended, but Father's Day is already almost here, and that means you need to start thinking of some ways to honor your dad. Of course you're probably going to buy him a card and maybe a gift, and you're also going to spend some quality time with him, but let's face it: it's 2019, and it's all about social media. Is it even a holiday if you don't post some sort of Father's Day quote on Instagram about your dad that explains exactly why he's the best, accompanied by a photo where you happen to look amazing? Nope.

Even if your dad isn't on Instagram, doesn't look at it, and really has no idea what it is (dads are great that way), you're probably still going to post something about him. We could be cynical and act like it's just for the likes you'll inevitably get, but let's be real: it's also nice to have a place to brag about your dad once in a while, if you guys are on really good terms. And it can be easier to do that on a platform like Instagram, where he won't see what you say and you don't have to worry about feeling vulnerable and embarrassed about saying it! Oh, and you could also totally make fun of him in a loving way without worrying about him taking offense.

So, even if your dad is never going to see your Instagram photo, and even if he doesn't understands what Instagram is, you should still post something. Below are a few ideas for Father's Day Instagram captions to post about your dad even if he's not on the site.

1. Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad. Dragon Images/ShutterStock Can't tell your dad he's your hero in person? Do it on Instagram!

2. Happy Father's Day, Dad. Today, as a gift to you, I'll laugh at all of your jokes. He doesn't have to know that you're laughing at his jokes because of Father's Day. That's only for your followers to know.

3. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” —Jim Valvano Lopolo/ShutterStock This is such a sweet sentiment to share with others, even if you feel awkward sharing it with your actual dad.

4. “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert You can't actually admit to him that he's as smart as he thinks he is!

5. When I was little, I used to think you were a super hero. Now that I’m older, well, I still think you’re a super hero. George Rudy/ShutterStock Keep your Instagram caption short and sweet with this perfect message.

6. “Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.” — Dan Zevin Again, there's no reason your dad has to know that you want to be just like him. But really, this is very cute.

7. I feel bad for other people; I clearly have the best dad. AshTproductions/ShutterStock Yes, it's something everyone is going to write, but it's true for you!!

8. I smile because you’re my father; I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it. This is a nice change of pace from all of the really sentimental and heartfelt captions out there.

9. Dad, without me, today would just be another day. You’re welcome. michaeljung/ShutterStock So is this one. And also, it's true!

10. “A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.” This is a pretty adorable and simple Instagram caption for a really cute photo of you two.

11. I hope this Father’s Day is as fun as your life was before kids. Stock-Studio/ShutterStock Maybe you can help make it that fun! Even if you are his kid.

12. Dad, I can never repay you. Literally. Okay, well at least you can admit this on social media, even if you can't admit it to your dad.

13. Worst jokes. Best dad. asife/ShutterStock Could you ever tell your dad his dad jokes are bad? No, but you can tell Instagram about that.

14. Life doesn't come with a manual — it comes with a father. This is another short and sweet caption idea that gets your point across perfectly, and it's not too sappy.

15. This is what a really cool dad looks like. Pavel L Photo and Video/ShutterStock The perfect simple caption for a cute photo of you and your dad!

16. I don't know where my life would be without his dad jokes. This is another thing you just can't admit to your dad!

17. "My first love. My first hero. Always my dad." — Unknown Perevalov Alexey/ShutterStock Looking for a short, genuine message? Use this caption.