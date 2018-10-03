Get ready to eat until you literally can't eat anymore, because an extremely important holiday is fast approaching. We're about National Taco Day, of course, which falls on Thursday, Oct. 4 this year. National Taco Day is the perfect excuse to do something you really don't need an excuse for anyway: eat a tremendous amount of tacos all day long until you can't imagine eating another taco (if such a feeling exists). It's also the time to take a photo of your tacos and post it on Instagram. Why? Because, one, tacos are beloved by almost everyone and pretty much guarantee a lot of likes, and maybe even some follows. And two, tacos deserve even more love than they already get. You can show that love with the right caption, and we've got lots of funny Instagram caption ideas just for National Taco Day that you'll definitely want to use.

You might want to write something long and thoughtful about how much you adore tacos, about how they make life more delicious and even a little more exciting, about how they are such a special food because there is so much variety (dessert tacos! Meat tacos! Seafood tacos! Veggie tacos! Breakfast tacos!). But, really, no one wants to read your essay on tacos, they just want to see an aesthetically pleasing photo of one and then eat them themselves - but it doesn't hurt to have a witty caption on the side, something that makes everyone giggle. The below taco Instagram captions are funny, will make your followers laugh, and will get you some serious engagement. Who could ask for more on National Taco Day?

1 I wonder if there's a taco out there thinking of me too. Giphy

2 All I want to hear are three little words... I brought tacos.

3 Let's taco about awesome you are.

4 Have a specTACOlar day!

5 I wish I was full of tacos instead my emotions. Giphy

6 Inhale tacos. Exhale negativity.

7 I'm into fitness. Fit'ness taco in my mouth.

8 Life isn't always tacos. But it should be.

9 It's beginning to look a lot like tacos.

10 All I'm saying is that you've never seen me crying and eating tacos at the same time. Giphy

11 Don't tell me to stop eating so many tacos. I don't need that kind of negativity in my life.

12 All you need is love and tacos.

13 Tacos are the answer, it doesn't matter what the question is.

14 I oppose taco Tuesdays only because it sends the message that other days aren't for tacos. Giphy

15 Let's give 'em something to taco about.

16 Thank god I don't have to hunt for food... I don't even know where tacos live.

17 A well-balanced diet is a taco in each hand.