18 Game-Changing Items For Under $10 That Everyone Should Own
There are certain necessities we all need on tap — a basic tool set, jumper cables, one of those long, handheld spider catchers so you don't have to go anywhere near the monster... And believe it or not, you don't have to spend a ton of cash on these things. Just look at these 18 $10 items everyone should own. They're all super simple, super basic, totally important to have in the home, and best yet, they're all dirt cheap.
Typically, you don't realize you really need a random tool or gadget until you're up you-know-what creek without a paddle and suddenly think, "Damn, I really wish I had the required tools to unclog this toilet that's currently flooding my second-floor apartment." Oftentimes, we only learn from mistakes.
Fortunately for you, I've made most of the mistakes already. Maybe it comes from driving a car that's 4,000 years old and permanently has the Check Engine light on — a car with a penchant for losing tires on the expressway while I'm pushing 80.
Maybe it comes from ripping a hole in the crotch of my pants (don't ask) right before a big job interview.
Maybe it comes from nearly slicing my finger off while trying to julienne vegetables.
Anywho, if I were you, I'd make sure I have these 18 things.
1Earbuds
Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones
Talking on the phone hands-free is the way to be, especially if you're driving. These earbuds are super comfortable and won't fall out.
2Plunger
https://www.amazon.com/SteadMax-Rubber-Toilet-Plunger-Commercial/dp/B072YVPG27
Listen, accidents happen. You're only human. Keep a basic plunger at home for those nights when things get out of hand in the bathroom.
3Toilet Brush
If you have a more, *ahem*, enthusiastic bathroom trip, it's only polite to clean up after yourself. A standard toilet brush is an absolute must.
4First Aid Kit
Small Travel First Aid Kit - 76 Piece
You don't need to be a walking ambulance, but you'll never regret having a simple first aid kit on hand for those tiny emergencies. This one gets the job done.
5Glass-Breaker And Seatbelt-Cutter
Hopefully, you'll never need it, but if you ever get in a bad car accident and need to escape in a hurry, you can use this tiny device to cut your seatbelt and break the window.
6A Reusable Water Bottle
Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle
Disposable plastic bottled water is *so* out. Buy something reusable and BPA-free, so you can stay hydrated without hurting the environment.
7Flashlight
BYB Pack of 4, Super Bright 9 LED Mini Aluminum Flashlight
Keep a few at home and one in your car. You never know when you're going to need them. Maybe your vehicle breaks down in the middle of the night. Maybe the power goes out in your apartment. Flashlights are a simple necessity.
8Sewing Kit
Every adult should have basic sewing skills, just in case a button pops off your shirt right before a big meeting.
9Utility Knife
Stanley Classic 99 Retractable Utility Knife
There will come a day when you need to cut something tough in your home, and you're going to be so glad you have this inexpensive tool.
10Hair Guard For The Shower Drain
Danco, Inc. Bathtub Hair Catcher Strainer & Snare
If you want to avoid having to go digging down the shower drain to remove clumps of hair (gross), you're going to need one of these things.
11Ice Scraper For Your Car
Mallory 532 26" Cool Tool Snow Brush with Integrated Scraper and Foam Grip Handle
If you live in a climate where the winters are brutal and your morning starts with scraping your windows, at least make sure you have the proper tool on hand.
12Multifunctional Screwdriver
Apollo Tools Flashlight Mr. 7-Hands, Patented, 8 in 1 Screwdrivers with Worklight and LED Flashlight
This 8-in-1 screwdriver is compact but multi-purpose. Whatever your screwdriving needs may be, this little guy can handle it.
13Styptic Pencil
Clubman Pinaud Styptic Pencil Travel Size
If you get a small cut or even nick yourself shaving, a styptic pencil can help seal it up and keep the germs out. Win!
14Meat Thermometer
If your meat is undercooked, you could get sick. If it's overcooked, it tastes nasty. A meat thermometer will help you reach the perfect internal temperature. All the best chefs use one.
15Tire Pressure Gauge
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
When you keep a close eye on tire pressure, you can help reduce wear and tear and even extend their lifespan — and tires are not cheap! (But this little tool is.)
16A Pack Of Pens
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen, 36-Count
Pens are like chapstick — you can't have too many. Buy a big box and stash them everywhere: around the home, your car, your bags, and even your jacket pockets.
17Extra Long Phone Charger
The Ultimate Bundle (10ft) Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable
Want to use your phone while it's charging? Instead of being chained to the wall, get a cable long enough so that you can move around with a little freedom.
18Car Charger
AmazonBasics Micro USB Universal Car Charger for Android
Old school as heck? Sure. But if it means you're never stuck with a dead device when you're on the road, I give it an A+.