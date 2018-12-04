18 Game-Changing Items For Under $10 That Everyone Should Own

There are certain necessities we all need on tap — a basic tool set, jumper cables, one of those long, handheld spider catchers so you don't have to go anywhere near the monster... And believe it or not, you don't have to spend a ton of cash on these things. Just look at these 18 $10 items everyone should own. They're all super simple, super basic, totally important to have in the home, and best yet, they're all dirt cheap.

Typically, you don't realize you really need a random tool or gadget until you're up you-know-what creek without a paddle and suddenly think, "Damn, I really wish I had the required tools to unclog this toilet that's currently flooding my second-floor apartment." Oftentimes, we only learn from mistakes.

Fortunately for you, I've made most of the mistakes already. Maybe it comes from driving a car that's 4,000 years old and permanently has the Check Engine light on — a car with a penchant for losing tires on the expressway while I'm pushing 80.

Maybe it comes from ripping a hole in the crotch of my pants (don't ask) right before a big job interview.

Maybe it comes from nearly slicing my finger off while trying to julienne vegetables.

Anywho, if I were you, I'd make sure I have these 18 things.

Plunger $9.99 Amazon Listen, accidents happen. You're only human. Keep a basic plunger at home for those nights when things get out of hand in the bathroom.

Toilet Brush $8.95 Amazon If you have a more, *ahem*, enthusiastic bathroom trip, it's only polite to clean up after yourself. A standard toilet brush is an absolute must.

Glass-Breaker And Seatbelt-Cutter Car Safety Hammer Set of 2 $7.99 Amazon Hopefully, you'll never need it, but if you ever get in a bad car accident and need to escape in a hurry, you can use this tiny device to cut your seatbelt and break the window.

Sewing Kit $6.99 Amazon Every adult should have basic sewing skills, just in case a button pops off your shirt right before a big meeting.

Utility Knife $4.70 Amazon There will come a day when you need to cut something tough in your home, and you're going to be so glad you have this inexpensive tool.

Styptic Pencil $8.13 Amazon If you get a small cut or even nick yourself shaving, a styptic pencil can help seal it up and keep the germs out. Win!

Meat Thermometer $9.99 Amazon If your meat is undercooked, you could get sick. If it's overcooked, it tastes nasty. A meat thermometer will help you reach the perfect internal temperature. All the best chefs use one.