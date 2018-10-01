Choosing a wedding date is a major decision. You have to be mindful of what type of venue you want, the location where you want to get married, and if it works for the friends and family you want in attendance. But for some people the decision is a bit easier: just pick the date of your favorite holiday. And for anyone planning on a Halloween wedding, it's now the season to soak up inspiration.

A Halloween wedding can be as bold or subtle as the couple wants. You could go full costume party or just have some orange and black decorations. Or you could just have a completely normal non-Halloween wedding, but have the door to the bathroom booby trapped so that fake spiders drop down whenever someone opens it. (Free idea!)

Regardless of the level of involvement, having a Halloween wedding (or any holiday wedding, really) offers a solid starting point for decor. And, if you're looking for some inspiration for your own Halloween wedding, check out the items below. From centerpieces to cake toppers to soaps shaped like tiny colorful skulls, you might find just what you need for your own festivities or at least get the ideas flowing.

Nightmare Before Christmas Cake Topper $8.99 Nama Wedding/Etsy This 'Nightmare Before Christmas' cake topper is a spookily romantic choice for a Halloween wedding. Or just for anyone who is a big fan of the movie, because you could totally use this at a non-Halloween wedding, too. Buy Now

Halloween Luminaries $22.50 Mason Rabbits Paperie/Etsy These luminaries could work to line a pathway or as centerpieces. They're meant to be used with LED candles — not real ones — and those aren't included with the set. Buy Now

Pumpkin Trick Or Treat Candy Pails $5 Party City A 12-pack of these mini trick or treat pails is only five bucks, and they could work for favors or for place cards if you put a little piece of paper inside with the name showing. Buy Now

Skull Soap $4.04 Cindy's Bath Creations/Etsy These soaps would make a great party favor to leave at your guests' seats. They come in a ton of colors and a whole bunch of scents that you can mix and match. Buy Now

Skeleton Invites $22.50 Laughing Willow Design/Etsy They might be skeletons, but they're pretty cute. These invites are made to order, but are an instant download, meaning the actually printing is on you. Buy Now

Ouija Board Save The Date $26.50 HydraulicGraphix/Etsy These Ouija save the date cards are also super cool. As with the invitations, these save the date cards include the custom file only and you'll have to print however many you need yourself. Buy Now

Halloween Variety Bag $9.99 Target If you are having a Halloween-themed wedding, then you need to have Halloween candy. It could be part of a desert table, but would also work well as favors in the mini trick or treat pails. Buy Now

Now, go on and get spooky and get married!