18 Halloween Wedding Items That Will Make For One Spooky Romantic Celebration
Choosing a wedding date is a major decision. You have to be mindful of what type of venue you want, the location where you want to get married, and if it works for the friends and family you want in attendance. But for some people the decision is a bit easier: just pick the date of your favorite holiday. And for anyone planning on a Halloween wedding, it's now the season to soak up inspiration.
A Halloween wedding can be as bold or subtle as the couple wants. You could go full costume party or just have some orange and black decorations. Or you could just have a completely normal non-Halloween wedding, but have the door to the bathroom booby trapped so that fake spiders drop down whenever someone opens it. (Free idea!)
Regardless of the level of involvement, having a Halloween wedding (or any holiday wedding, really) offers a solid starting point for decor. And, if you're looking for some inspiration for your own Halloween wedding, check out the items below. From centerpieces to cake toppers to soaps shaped like tiny colorful skulls, you might find just what you need for your own festivities or at least get the ideas flowing.
Nightmare Before Christmas Cake Topper
$8.99
This 'Nightmare Before Christmas' cake topper is a spookily romantic choice for a Halloween wedding. Or just for anyone who is a big fan of the movie, because you could totally use this at a non-Halloween wedding, too.
$14
And for the Addams Family fan, there's this one that features Morticia and Gomez.
$22.50
These luminaries could work to line a pathway or as centerpieces. They're meant to be used with LED candles — not real ones — and those aren't included with the set.
$20
Flooating bat candles could work as part of glowing centerpiece.
$1.50
These pumpkin place cards are more cute than spooky, but they'd work for whatever vibe you're going for with your Halloween wedding.
Gold Pumpkin Place Card Holders
$13.05
Or, there's this more elegant option for the bride or groom who likes Halloween, but wants to be fancy, too.
Pumpkin Trick Or Treat Candy Pails
$5
A 12-pack of these mini trick or treat pails is only five bucks, and they could work for favors or for place cards if you put a little piece of paper inside with the name showing.
$4.04
These soaps would make a great party favor to leave at your guests' seats. They come in a ton of colors and a whole bunch of scents that you can mix and match.
Giant Orange Pumpkin Purée Hanging Paper Lanterns
$22.98
Orange lanterns would look pretty hanging up and would work for a fall wedding, Halloween-themed or not. They are 18" and you get six. But, if you want to be more Halloween specific...
Jack-O’-Lantern Hanging Paper Lanterns
$12.98
Yep, they also come in a version with jack-'o-lantern faces printed on them. These ones come in a pack of a dozen and are 10".
$22.50
They might be skeletons, but they're pretty cute. These invites are made to order, but are an instant download, meaning the actually printing is on you.
$26.50
These Ouija save the date cards are also super cool. As with the invitations, these save the date cards include the custom file only and you'll have to print however many you need yourself.
$60.83
This blake tulle veil comes in multiple lengths ranging from elbow to cathedral with the price increasing depending on how long it is.
$6.99
This one is funny if you imagine your grandkids checking out your wedding guestbook in the future, and it looks like... this.
$18.89
More pretty hanging things! If you're having a wedding you can't have enough pretty hanging things.
FLAMELESS Tea Light Votive Wraps
$14.97
These black tea light wraps have that spooky-pretty look to them that is perfect for a Halloween wedding. They come in a 48-pack and do not include the flameless candles, so be sure to buy those separately.
$18.90
This banner can really work for a number of festivities — birthdays, New Year's Eve, quitting social media — so if you get it for your wedding, you can keep it for years to come.
$9.99
If you are having a Halloween-themed wedding, then you need to have Halloween candy. It could be part of a desert table, but would also work well as favors in the mini trick or treat pails.
Now, go on and get spooky and get married!