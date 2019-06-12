Summertime is definitely one of the best times of year to post some prime Instagram photos. Magic hour in the evening (you know, that time of day right before the sun sets) gives the absolute best natural lighting for selfies and group photos, while the bright morning sun is also pretty perfect for something optimistic and happy. There are gorgeous sunsets most nights, you get to post about your summer vacation, and you can probably post beach or pool photos as well. Everything is bright and cheerful and sunny and warm, and it just makes for some great photo inspiration. Once you've got the picture down, though, you need to find the right summer song lyrics to use as an Instagram caption — because it wouldn't be a good Instagram post if you don't have that.

There is so much more you can use as a caption instead of just describing what's going on in the photo. For example: there are lots of songs about summer out there that include some of the most on-point lyrics that will describe exactly how you feel about this season. The song doesn't even have to be just about summer to deliver lyrics that are the perfect accompaniment to your photo (although it certainly helps if it is).

Using song lyrics as Instagram captions can be an easy and fun way to describe your feelings — plus, it's interesting to see which of your followers will recognize the song. Below are a few summer song lyrics that make great Instagram captions:

1. "Summer days, driftin' away..." — "Summer Nights" from 'Grease' Anna Kraynova/ShutterStock

2. "Summertime, and the livin's easy." — "Doin' Time" by Sublime

3. “Well, summer slipped us underneath her tongue, our days and nights are perfumed with obsession.” — "The Louvre" by Lorde

4. “There is something about the summer that makes me moody.” — "Summer Mood" by Best Coast Kseniia Perminova/ShutterStock

5. "I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand, not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand." — "Toes" by Zac Brown Band

6. "Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top, sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle." — "California Girls" by Katy Perry

7. "On an island in the sun, we'll be playing and having fun, and it makes me feel so fine, I can't control my brain." — "Island In The Sun" by Weezer jakkapan/ShutterStock

8. "A little drunk on you, and high on summertime." — "Drunk On You" by Luke Bryan

9. "Sunshine, blue eyes, tan lines, slow tide rollin'." — "Beachin'" by Jake Owen

10. "Cause I got that sunshine in my pocket, got that good song in my feet." — "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/ShutterStock

11. "Ain't it funny how the best days of my life, was all that wasted time." — "Wasted Time" by Keith Urban

12. "I do my hair toss, check my nails, baby how you feelin'? (Feelin' good as hell)." — "Good As Hell" by Lizzo

13. "In the summertime when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky." — "In The Summertime" by Mungo Jerry Alena Ozerova/ShutterStock

14. "It's like a beach blanket and a bottle of wine, it feels something like summertime." — "Summertime" by Bon Jovi

15. "As long as I live, whatever I do, as great as it is you know what's a bummer, I ain't never gonna beat this summer with you." — "Beat This Summer" by Brad Paisley

16. "I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine." — "Pocketful Of Sunshine" by Natasha Bedingfield

17. "'Cause I'm just a summer girl I wear my flip flops, and when I let my hair down, that's when the party starts." — "Summer Girl" by Leighton Meester