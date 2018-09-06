If you'd rather be wrapped up in a big blanket and catching up on your to-read pile, or maybe reorganizing the kitchen pantry and alphabetizing your canned goods before the delivery guy arrives with the enormous sushi dinner you intend to finish by yourself, you might be an introvert. Sound like you? For those of us who prefer the company of... no one... there are 18 things every introvert needs.

We're a special breed, introverts — and people still don't truly understand us. People mistakenly assume we're shy, although we're often not. They assume we're lonely and dislike people. While everyone is different, there's something important you need to understand about us — we just feel our best when we're with our favorite person in the world: ourselves. While social butterflies feel energized and entertained by spending time around others, it sucks the life out of introverts. We do much better quietly strolling the aisles of the library, or screaming at the TV while watching Married At First Sight because why couldn't Jamie just give Doug a chance?

Introverts sometimes try to force themselves out of their shells, even though they really, really enjoy shells. Be proud of your introvertness! Celebrate your you-ness! Show it off in front of all the people you don't hang out with! Check out this shopping list. You might fall in love.

2 This Unwelcome Mat "Beat It" Outdoor Mat $38 Etsy What kind of introvert are you if you don't tell your happy visitors to go the heck away as soon as they get to your door? You can find this not-very-welcome mat from ShopJosieB on Etsy. Buy Now

3 This Bathtub Caddy That Makes It So You Never Have To Leave The Bathroom Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $39.37 Amazon I'm not trying to get you too excited, but it has a spot for your wine glass. Park your rump in the tub and stay there for as long as you damn well please. This caddy makes it possible. Dreams really do come true. Buy Now

4 This Poster Depicting You, The Introvert, As A Snail Knock Knock Joke Introvert Poster $12 Etsy Don't waste a knock knock joke on an introvert, because they're not going to answer. Seller GeekyGamerGirls on Etsy totally knows what's up, with this spot-on introvert poster. Buy Now

7 This Embroidered Decor Introvert Party $65 Etsy You rapped this, didn't you? Me too! This embroidered decor from thesmallwoods on Etsy looks like it belongs in your grandmother's house... until you read what it says. Brilliant — and factually accurate, I might add. Buy Now

8 This Tote Bag That's Perfect For All The Social Outings You Don't Have INTROVERTS UNITE! TOTE BAG $24.99 Lookhuman Some people thrive off of being surrounded by people. Introverts thrive off of solitude and maybe talking to people every so often, like the Amazon delivery guy. Buy Now

9 This Portable Grill, Perfect For A Party Of One Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill, Red $96.53 Amazon This tiny gas grill goes where you go and is perfect for those days where you want to host a big BBQ with friends — minus the "big" and "friends" parts. Juicy burger for one? Coming right up. Buy Now

10 This Journal To Write Down Your Many Thoughts Jittery Scribblings Of An Overly Caffeinated Introvert $12.99 Etsy Uh, YEAH we have a lot of thoughts, because we don't talk to anyone. So everything stays bottled up in our brains. Instead, grab this journal from franticmeerkat and let it rip. Buy Now

12 This Magical Coffee Maker That Knows Exactly What You Need Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $26.89 Amazon You know what's nice? Having a steaming cup of coffee ready for you when you wake up. You know what's *really* nice? When you don't need anyone to make it for you and instead, it makes itself. I call this a win for introverts. Buy Now