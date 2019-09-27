The pumpkin gods are alive and well at Aldi — and do they have a feast for you. Just when you thought you'd seen the limits of what a pumpkin could be cooked, blended, or turned into, Aldi comes with a huge new rollout of offerings for October. It makes sense — October is arguably the month for pumpkins — so it's really exciting to see all of the Aldi pumpkin products for 2019 on offer at a seasonally appropriate time.

If you want to time your autumnal shopping right, then it's worth heading down to Aldi the week commencing Oct. 2 — that's when they have a whole lot of pumpkin products hitting shelves, from dessert hummus to goat cheese, they're using hummus in some incredibly creative ways. But then, they have a few more delights coming out later in October, so it's best to keep your eyes peeled. Sweet, savory, and everything in between — it would be pretty easy to sustain yourself on Aldi pumpkin products and nothing but Aldi pumpkin products for the entire month of October if you so choose. I mean, please don't actually do that — it sounds horrifying and I have no idea if you would get scurvy — but you could do it, because the pumpkin gods are that strong and this is their season.

So if you want to get a little sneak preview of what Aldi is going to be blessing you with in the weeks to come, here are the top pumpkin products to keep an eye out for, because October is going to be epic.

Products Coming From Oct. 2

1. Season's Choice Pumpkin Risotto — $2.99 Courtesy of Aldi A rustic risotto with plenty of veggies seems like a great way to stay warm on a cool October evening.

2. Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Soup — $1.99 Courtesy of Aldi Pumpkin soup is an autumn classic — and at just under two bucks, this option is clearly a bargain.

3. Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn — $2.99 Courtesy of Aldi YAS — the power of pumpkin spice and power of caramel corn combine into an almost too powerful dessert and snack. I'm definitely keeping an eye out for this one.

4. Choceur Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Covered Pretzels — $1.99 Courtesy of Aldi Yogurt-covered pretzels aren't my thing because they pretend to be a dessert and I pretend yogurt is a health food, but these do look pretty yummy.

5. Baker's Corner Pumpkin Spice Cupcake Mix — $2.39 Courtesy of Aldi File this one down under sugar, pumpkin spice, and everything nice — it's sure to be a winner.

6. Aunt Maple's Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix — $2.69 Courtesy of Aldi This pumpkin spice mix can be used for pancakes or waffles and definitely has lazy Sunday mornings written all over it.

7. Park Street Deli Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus — $3.49 Courtesy of Aldi I'm not totally sold on the idea of dessert hummus, but if you're going to go for it then pumpkin pie certainly seems like a good place to start.

8. Emporium Selection Pumpkin Spice Goat Cheese Log — $2.49 Courtesy of Aldi I am not feeling the pumpkin spice goat cheese situation, but I have friends who definitely would — so go forth, classy friends with adult palates, and enjoy.

9. Bake Shop Mini Cupcakes Pumpkin Spice — $2.99 Courtesy of Aldi This is far more my speed — mini-cupcakes with frosting and a pumpkin spice twist. I'm all about it.

10. Specially Selected Pasta Sauce Pumpkin Chipotle — $2.49 Courtesy of Aldi Chipotle and pumpkin certainly seem like an unusual combination — even more so when you combine them into a pasta sauce. But hey, I'm game to try.

11. Specially Selected Pasta Sauce Pumpkin Butternut Squash — $2.49 Courtesy of Aldi If you like the pasta sauce idea but pumpkin chipotle seems like a step too far, then this pumpkin and butternut squash option might seem like a more classic flavor combo.

12. Choceur Pumpkin Belgian Chocolates — $2.99 Courtesy of Aldi Belgian chocolate is delicious in any form, so why not pumpkins?

13. Belmont Ice Cream Pumpkin Pie — $2.89 Courtesy of Aldi Pumpkin pie ice cream never gets old — that is a scientific fact.

14. Belmont Ice Cream Pumpkin Praline — $2.89 Courtesy of Aldi OK, pumpkin pie ice cream might be good but I'm definitely more down for the pumpkin praline option — add a little gooey twist to the pumpkin and that's a proper ice cream flavor that I can drool over.

15. Specially Selected Mini Dessert Cups Pumpkin — $2.99 Courtesy of Aldi TINY CUPS OF JOY — these are ready for your fall dinner party.

16. Benton's Fall Cookie Thins Pumpkin Spice — $2.29 Courtesy of Aldi I will eat a whole bag of these in one sitting and I will *not* apologize.

From Oct. 16

Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Pumpkin Spice — $3.99 Courtesy of Aldi Again, the pumpkin spice cheese doesn't exactly call my name — but if you like Wensleydale cheese, give this a try.

2. Peanut Delight Peanut Butter Pumpkin — $1.99 Courtesy of Aldi I'll eat any and every variety of peanut butter — so it's easy to get on board with this one.